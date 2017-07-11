COVID: Germany breaks 3rd wave but officials urge caution

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday that Germany had broken the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic .

Spahn said the number of infections was falling, but he urged the public to remain cautious and to abide by regulations.

"Every week that the infection numbers fall, increases the chances of a good summer," he said. But, "we must be pragmatic and patient."

He called on people to keep adhering to regulations, such as maintaining distance, limited group sizes. He said the priority limits on vaccinations would be dropped on June 7, as planned, but that people would need to be patient. "Not everyone can be vaccinated straight away," he warned.

Dr. Lothar Wieler from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, underscored the need to follow restrictions.

"Let us use the summer and weaken the virus outbreak as much as possible before winter," he urged. "We must not let the virus get the upper hand."

What about the vaccination passport?

Spahn urged patience on the roll-out of a digital vaccination pass. In the meantime, however, people will be issued with paper vaccine certificates that will function well enough, much like the yellow fever certificate required for traveling to many African countries.

"If we achieve a QR code concept across the EU, that is recognized as a vaccine passport, it would be a world-first. These things take time," he said.

He said he would involve doctors and pharmacists into the digitalization process.

European Union Members States and the European Parliament agreed on the practicalities of the certificate on Thursday. Spahn said it should be ready by the end of June.

How is the vaccine roll-out going?

Spahn said two-thirds of people who were willing and able to be vaccinated had received at least one vaccination. More than 70% of people over 60 have been vaccinated at least once, and 10.9 million people are fully vaccinated.

Everyone should be offered a vaccine by the end of September.

Wieler said the vaccination campaign was going and that surveys showed a very high acceptance rate among the public.

For herd immunity, at least 80% of the population should have been vaccinated or have recovered from the virus, Wieler said.

What about children?

Once vaccines for children are fully approved, inoculation will remain optional and up to the parents. However, Wieler noted that children are also susceptible to serious COVID infections causing hospitalization and death, as well as long COVID. Therefore, he recommended vaccinations.

He said children are heavily affected by the lockdowns, and infections will also limit their ability to go to school.

Information on long COVID among children is still sparse, but more definitive data will come soon.