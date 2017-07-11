 Coronavirus: US regulators call for pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine | News | DW | 13.04.2021

News

Coronavirus: US regulators call for pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

US health authorities are suspending the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine out of an "abundance of caution" over blood clot fears.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine

US health agencies are recommending an immediate pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, according to a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) statement released Tuesday.

The FDA said six vaccine recipients developed rare blood clots within about two weeks of being inoculated.

The recommendation, made in tandem with US Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC), means that federal vaccine distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the single shot vaccine. 

States and other providers are expected to follow.

wmr (AP, Reuters)

