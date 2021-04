Coronavirus: India fast-tracks COVID vaccines with emergency approval in EU, UK, US, Japan

India announced on Tuesday it would fast-track emergency approvals for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency authorization in other countries, as infections surge.

Vaccines authorized by the World Health Organization or authorities in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and Japan "may be granted emergency use approval in India, mandating the requirement of post-approval parallel bridging clinical trial", the health ministry said in a statement.

"The first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for seven days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunisation programme within the country," it added.

The measure forgoes the need for companies to conduct local safety trials for their vaccines before seeking

emergency approval.

India battles fatal COVID wave

The decision came following the world's biggest jump in cases in India this month. Tuesday's milestone of 161,736 COVID cases fell just shy of a national record the previous day. Deaths jumped by 879 to 171,058.

Since April 2, India has reported the world's highest daily tallies of infections.

The announcement came after India's drug regulator confirmed the approval of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as the South Asian country battles a deadly wave of the pandemic.

The decision also paves the way or possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and Moderna shots. India is currently using the AstraZeneca vaccine and a local vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

India has so far administered more than 106 million doses of COVID-19 shots, but many states are now running short of supplies as infections spike.

India is the world's biggest maker of vaccines.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as developments unfold