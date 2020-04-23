 Coronavirus latest: US deaths surge past 50,000 | News | DW | 25.04.2020

Coronavirus latest: US deaths surge past 50,000

The Trump administration has come under heavy criticism for touting dubious remedies to the deadly pathogen. Across Europe, countries are outlining plans to return to public life. Follow DW for the latest.

In this picture provided by the US research centre National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a cell (green) is infected with the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2, yellow). The sample was isolated from a patient in the USA.

  • More than 50,000 people have died in the US, making it the deadliest outbreak
  • European countries have outlined how they plan to ease lockdown restrictions
  • German authorities have urged caution over further easing outbreak measures

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

12:01 More than 50,000 people have died in the US from complications caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins figures. Nearly 900,000 people have tested positive, making the US the hardest hit country in the world.

Despite the staggering death toll, a handful of states — including Georgia, Alaska and Oklahoma — permitted some retailers to open, including tattoo parlors and fitness gyms.

Critics have accused US President Donald Trump of undermining efforts to contain the outbreak by touting irresponsible measures, including the possibility of injecting patients with disinfectant. Trump later claimed he was being sarcastic.

12:00 Welcome to Saturday's live updates article on the coronavirus pandemic. Read yesterday's updates here: Coronavirus latest: Trump says disinfectant, bleach and ultra-violet light comments were 'sarcastic'

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

ls/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

