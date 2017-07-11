Coronavirus latest: Trump rally 'likely' contributed to Tulsa surge

Coronavirus cases in the US reach 3 million

Protests triggered by renewed lockdown measure in Serbia continue

More than 11.7 million COVID-19 cases and over 542,000 deaths worldwide

00:01 President Donald Trump's rally and other events in Tulsa have "likely" contributed to the spike in the county's caseload, a local public health official told reporters on Wednesday.

"In the past few days we've had almost 500 cases and we knew we had several large events a little over two weeks ago," Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa City-County Health Department, said on being asked about Trump's campaign and the protests over racial injustice.

"So I guess we just connect the dots."

Trump held his first campaign rally in Tulsa last month amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the nation.

The event which attracted thousands of supporters, who were not required to wear a mask, came under criticism from public health experts.

Tusla has reported over 4,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

