Coronavirus latest: Tokyo restores restrictions after spike

The number of global deaths now stands at 375,208 with over 6 million confirmed cases

City of Tokyo issues stay-home alert after a sharp jump in new infections

Brazil reports 11,598 new cases of COVID-19 and 623 deaths in the last 24 hours.

More than 225 prominent politicians and experts call for a G20 meeting to launch global economic recovery plan

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

14:39 The pandemic lockdowns have shown how much healthier city life could be without clogged streets, deafening noise and polluted air.

According to the latest data from Berlin, Hamburg and Munich, Germany's biggest cities, saw their traffic fall by more than a third during the weeks in which lockdown measures were imposed in March, April and May, significantly reducing both rush-hour traffic congestions and CO2 emissions.

But will the virus boost efforts for greener cities? The technology is already there.

Read more: How COVID-19 could speed up smart-city visions

13:48 The Tokyo city government has warned residents to stay at home unless they have urgent business to conduct, and urged citizens to maintain social distancing, after registering its highest number of infections in almost a month.

The Japanese capital lifted a state of emergency just a week ago but after 34 new cases were recorded, it has taken this new stance in an effort to stem the outbreak.

13:20 Here is a roundup of the latest coronavirus news from Asia:

The first Rohingya refugee died from the new coronavirus while living in one of Bangladesh vast refugee camps. The refugee, a 71-year-old man, was among 29 refugees to have tested positive in the Bangladesh camps.

A vast testing campaign in Wuhan, China, where the COVID-19 pandemic originated, turned up no new cases of the new coronavirus. Authorities conducted 9.9 million tests and found just 300 asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

India approved the emergency use of the antiviral drug remdesivir in COVID-19 patients for five doses. The drug, which is administered intravenously in a hospital, is the first drug to show improvement in COVID-19 patients in formal clinical trials.

Indonesia canceled its annual hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia — home to Islam's two holiest cities Mecca and Medina. Around 220,000 people were expected to take part, and Indonesians have to wait an average of 20 years to get their chance to do the pilgrimage.

Japan's government approved saliva-based tests for the new coronavirus. It is a safer, simpler way to conduct tests as nasal swabs expose testers to coughs and sneezes at time of collection. Japan has fallen way behind other industrialized nations when it comes to coronavirus testing.

Singapore reopened 75% of its economy as part of a three-phase, controlled approach to relaxing lockdown measures. The reopening went ahead despite the city-state reporting 544 new cases over the past 24 hours.

South Korea's capital of Seoul reinstituted restrictions on large gatherings after the city reported an outbreak of the new coronavirus. Of the 38 cases South Korea reported on Monday, all but one of them were in the densely populated capital.

12:50 Cafes and restaurants have partially reopened in the French capital, Paris, but indoor tables remain closed to customers until at least June 22.

Paris City Hall authorized the reopening of outdoor seating areas in smaller numbers but hygiene practices remain in place.

"The reopening of cafes, hotels, and restaurants marks the return of happy days!" tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron, adding that “the state will continue to support this sector."

Seating requires one meter (3 feet) between all tables, which, due to limited spacing in the French capital, could significantly reduce the number of customers allowed. In a bid to help restauranteurs, the City Hall is allowing eateries to enlarge their outdoor areas until September 30.

Customers are permitted to eat without their facemasks, but must wear them if they need to go indoors.

Customers chat at a reopened restaurant in Paris as France moves into the second phase of easing the lockdown

11:45 France launched its StopCovid coronavirus tracking app as other European countries prepare to do follow suit with similar platforms. French users can voluntarily download the app on their smartphones. If a user of the app tests positive for COVID-19, they will have the ability to send a notification to every person they came into close contact with for at least 15 minutes.

The app, which uses Bluetooth technology, says it will not disclose any personal data, and records will be erased when the crisis is over.

The app launch comes a day after Italy's Health Ministry announced the launch of its Immuni tracking app, which also utilizes Bluetooth technology. Germany, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland and the UK are also expected to unveil tracking apps in the coming weeks.

10:43 Seven US states and the District of Columbia are holding primary elections in what is seen as a trial run for the general presidential election in November. Four states — Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island — delayed their primaries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters will have to navigate curfews and health rules to go to the ballots, but the real test for poll organizers will come from a sharp increase mail-in ballots.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, needs to collect 89% of the delegates in order to officially secure the nomination on Tuesday.

09:42 Formula One has announced an eight-circuit European tour in July and August as it tries to salvage its season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, will host the motorsport's first two events — on its original date of July 5 and a week later on July 12. That will be followed by the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 19.

The UK's Silverstone Circuit will also hold two consecutive races during the first two weekends in August before the Belgian Grand Prix on August 30 and the Italian Grand Prix on September 6. F1 said further races will be announced at a later date.

The first 10 races of the F1 season have either been postponed or canceled, including the Monaco Grand Prix that takes place on the streets of Monte Carlo.

The schedule presents a unique challenge for F1 teams and drivers, who are used to competing on a biweekly basis.

09:24 Russia recorded 8,863 new COVID-19 cases and 182 new coronavirus-related deaths, as the nationwide outbreak showed little sign of subsiding.

The country has recorded more than 8,000 new cases per day for the past month as total cases during the pandemic exceeded 423,000, including more than 5,000 deaths. Its total caseload is the third-most worldwide, behind only the US and Brazil.

09:00 Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, is pulling out of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, this year citing coronavirus concerns.

More than 220,000 Indonesians were expected to take part in the Mecca pilgrimage, which Muslims must perform at least once in their lifetime if able. For many Indonesians, a pilgrimage is a once-in-a-lifetime event, with an average wait of 20 years due to a quota system.

"This was a very bitter and difficult decision," Religious Affairs Minister Fachrul Razi said in a press briefing. "But we have a responsibility to protect our pilgrims and hajj workers."

08:45 South Korea's Center for Disease Control (KCDC) and Prevention said it expects human trials for an experimental COVID-19 treatment to take place in Europe next month.

Celltrion, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Incheon, South Korea, reported that its antibody COVID-19 treatment reduced the presence of the virus 100-fold during animal tests. It aims to start human testing by the end of July.

Due to South Korea's low caseload — it reported 38 new cases over the past 24 hours — the company is looking to do human testing in Europe, where many countries are still reporting hundreds of new cases per day.

"It would be difficult to conduct clinical trials at home due to the low number of new cases, and we understand discussions are underway with European countries for trials," KCDC Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook said in the center's daily briefing.

There are currently no treatments for the new coronavirus, and human trials of new drugs have yet to show any efficacy.

06:42 The first Rohingya refugee living in the vast camps in Bangladesh has died from coronavirus, a senior health official in the Cox’s Bazar district said.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, died on May 31, but the cause of death was only confirmed on Monday night, said Toha Bhuiyan.

The man, who lived in the Kutapalong camp, was among at least 29 Rohingyato have tested positive for the virus in the Bangladesh camps, which are home to nearly 1 million Rohingya who have fled persecution in Myanmar.

06:30 A Wuhan doctor who worked with coronavirus whistleblower Li Wenliang died of the virus last week, becoming China’s first reported COVID-19 fatality in weeks, according to state media.

Hu Weifeng, a urologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, died on Friday after being treated for the virus and related issues for more than four months, state broadcaster CCTV said Tuesday.

Hu’s former colleague, Li Wenliang, had been one of the first doctors in China to sound the alarm over the virus in December, but was told by police to stop "making false comments" and was accused of "severely disturbing the social order." He died in February after contracting the virus at Wuhan Central Hospital, where Hu also died this week. Li's death triggered a wave of grief and frustration with the government, as the doctor documented his final days on social media.

Hu is the sixth doctor from the hospital to have died from the virus, while 68 staff members have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the hospital. The facility has not yet issued a formal statement on Hu’s death. Hu’s condition became a topic of national concern when Chinese media showed images of him with his skin turned black due to liver damage.

China has recorded a total death toll of just 4,634, and 83,022 confirmed cases.

06:11 Over 40% of German students lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey conducted by online student job network Zenjob. Over a third of students have had to use their own savings to get through the pandemic, while a fifth was no longer able to pay their rent and bills as usual and had to borrow money from their family or friends.

One in three students said they were very concerned about the current financial situation. Another third also said that despite the crisis, they were able to continue working in temporary jobs or as temporary students.

Most of the 1,837 respondents were optimistic that they will be able to find a student job again shortly after the crisis: 38.3% were confident, while only one in five expects that the search will be more difficult.

According to the survey, three-quarters of the respondents will also use the federal government aid, which allows students to apply for an interest-free loan of up to €650 ($724) a month.

04:54 Healthcare systems across Latin America risk being overwhelmed by the coronavirus, the World Health Organization has warned. The warning comes as the death toll in hard-hit Brazil nears 30,000, and as another UN agency issued new guidelines for pandemic-hit airlines.

As other parts of the world, including Europe and parts of Asia, begin returning to a new normal, many South American countries have seen a spike in their coronavirus infections. Four of the 10 countries with the highest number of new cases on Monday were in Latin America, according to WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan.

Brazil, Peru, Chile and Mexico are seeing the highest daily increases, but numbers are also spiking in Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Haiti.

"Countries are having to work very, very hard to both understand the scale of infection but also health systems are beginning to come under pressure," said Ryan.

Latin America has so far recorded over 1 million cases and more than 50,000 deaths, with Brazil accounting for more than half of those cases.

"I don't believe we have reached the peak in that transmission and, at this point, I cannot predict when we will," said Ryan.

04:10 Cafes, restaurants, parks and gardens are re-opening across France as the country eases its lockdown measures.

However, in Paris, the country’s epicenter of the virus, establishments are limited to only opening up their outside terraces.

To prepare for the rush back to the city’s restaurants, the city council gave special permission for tables to be placed on sidewalks, parking spots and other public places. Several roads will also be closed to automotive traffic. The spread of the disease is in the "green zone," or under control in most of the country — but Paris and the overseas territories of Guiana and Mayotte are still in the higher-risk "orange" category.

France was placed under a strict lockdown between March 17 and May 11, and is one of the most-affected countries in Europe, behind Italy and Spain. France has reported over 189,000 cases, with a death toll of 28,836.

03:50 The tally of confirmed cases after an outbreak of coronavirus in the German city of Göttingen has risen to 68.

Thirty-five people had earlier tested positive after attending a series of private gatherings, which are banned as part of the coronavirus restrictions in the country.

More test results are awaited.

The authorities are tracing all those who came in contact with the infected, including some people from adjacent towns, regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms.

The new cases come only a few days after Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the country had "passed" the coronavirus test so far, adding that there was still some hard work ahead.

Germany has seen a drop in new cases since nationwide restrictions were imposed in March. Many of these restrictions have gradually been eased by the regional governments.

According to the Berlin-based Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany on Monday recorded 333 new cases of coronavirus. The total number of infections is now over 181,815.

03:15 Singapore has reopened 75% of its economy amid a three-phase, controlled approach to end the coronavirus lockdown which has been in place since the beginning of April.

The city-state is giving a go-ahead to activities that "do not pose high risk of transmission", despite having reported the second-highest number of cases of COVID-19 infections in East Asia.

Sectors like finance, electronics manufacturing and logistics will resume operations but with stringent safety measures.

Children are going back to school and religious places have reopened. Dine-in facilities in restaurants, gyms and cinemas, however, remain closed.

The government has said further restrictions will be lifted only if infections remain low.

Singapore has reported a total of 35,292 cases.

02:40 New Zealand has not reported any new cases of coronavirus in the last 10 days.

The country that was under lockdown for almost seven weeks is on the verge of domestically eliminating the virus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that all restrictions may be removed next week after a review that is planned for June 8.

The review was earlier slated to take place on June 22 but party leaders are under growing pressure from the public to ease restrictions.

"We are exceeding our expectations in terms of our progress, which is a fantastic position to be in," Ardern said.

02:20 Yemen has suffered through years of civil war, poverty and cholera — and now COVID-19 is also rampant. Aid organizations say the country is on the brink of collapse.

Read the full report

02:00 Hollywood could see the cameras rolling again after studios and labor unions proposed a series of guidelines to allow actors and crew members to resume filming.

A task force from the entertainment industry sent recommendations to the governors of California and New York. The proposal includes extensive coronavirus testing and daily monitoring of symptoms on the sets. The crew will be required to wear face masks.

The blueprint, that consists of 22 pages, suggests that actors would not be able to wear masks or other personal protective equipment during the shoots. However, they will be advised to minimize scenes requiring close contact to curb the transmission of the virus. There is also a recommendation to use digital effects to portray intimate moments.

Under the guidance, TV shows will be told to not film with a live audience.

The task force included representatives from Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros and Comcast Corp's NBC Universal, and also unions including SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the Directors Guild of America.

Filming across the world was halted mid-March due to the pandemic.

01:56 When we have a vaccine, how can we provide enough shots to inoculate everyone? Is there a difference between PCR tests and ELISA tests? DW’s science correspondent Derrick Williams answers questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

01:45 Japan will allow saliva-based coronavirus tests to help boost the number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, the country’s health ministry has said.

Until now Japan was predominantly using nasal swabs to run tests. Sneezing at the time of collecting samples was putting health workers at the risk of contracting the virus.

01:15 As air travel resumes in several parts of the world, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has published health protocols for the airline industry.

The guidelines include wearing masks, temperature controls and disinfection of the aircraft.

The UN agency drew the recommendations with the help of other agencies like the World Health Organization and the International Air Transport Association.

"These guidelines will facilitate convergence, mutual recognition and harmonization of aviation COVID-19 related measures across the globe," Philippe Bertoux, France's representative on ICAO's board, said in a statement.

The new recommendations are being deemed as the most important for air travel since the security protocols put in place after the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Neuschwanstein Castle is open again Neuschwanstein Castle — since Tuesday June 2 — is again open to tourists. Previously, the Bavarian state government had made a whole range of tourist attractions such as the boat trip on Lake Starnberg or Nymphenburg Castle accessible again. One of the attractions that will remain closed due to the coronavirus because of restricted space is the royal house at Schachen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cable cars in Bavaria are back in operation The Zugspitze, Germany's highest mountain at 2962 meters (9718 ft.), is accessible again. From Saturday (May 30) the cable cars and chair lifts in Bavaria are allowed to run again. Physical distancing and compulsory facemasks are a matter of course, the number of passengers is limited to 35% of the transport capacity. The first mountain huts are also opening again.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Roller coasters are running again at Europapark Rust This is the first large amusement park in the world to resume operations. Rules are: Facemasks must be worn in the queue and every second seat must be left empty. More than 2.5 million tickets have already been requested online for the coming weeks. The Europapark Rust, located in the triangle of Germany, France and Switzerland, attracted 5.7 million visitors last year.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Aida cancels cruises until end of July The 14 cruise ships of the German Rostock-based shipping company Aida Cruises will remain in port until July 31. In many holiday destination countries the regulations for international tourism are still being discussed, the company announced. The Italian shipping company Costa is also extending the cruise suspension for its fleet until July 31.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Colosseum and other sights in Italy open again Rome's 2,000-year-old landmark can finally be visited again from June 1, and the Vatican Museums will also reopen on that day. Ancient Pompeii, south of Naples at the foot of Mount Vesuvius, is already welcoming visitors again, but only those from within the country. From June 3, however, foreign tourists will be able to return to Italy and visit the ancient sites.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem can be visited again From today (May 26) one of the most sacred places of Christianity will be open to the public again. Only 50 people can enter the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem; wearing facemasks is compulsory. While Jews have already been allowed to pray again at the Western Wall also known as the Wailing Wall, in Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount is to open to Muslims at the end of the week.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism on Greek islands starts again From Monday (May 25), Greece's islands will be accessible again by plane and ferry for domestic tourists. Taverns, bars and cafes are reopening nationwide. Ferries are to sell only 50% of their tickets, and taverns are only allowed to occupy half of their tables. The list of countries from which foreign tourists can enter Greece without a two-week quarantine will be announced at the end of May.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Berlin Television Tower reopens Starting on May 22, visitors will again be allowed on to the viewing platform and restaurant of the Berlin TV tower. Only about 50 people are allowed in at any one time, masks are mandatory, and tickets must be reserved online. At 368 meters (1207 ft.), the Berlin Television Tower is the tallest building in Germany and a popular tourist hotspot.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Climbing season on Japan's highest mountain Fuji cancelled Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese authorities have imposed a climbing ban on Mount Fuji on May 18, and all four routes on the mountain have been closed. Normally during the climbing season in summer, which lasts only two months, thousands of people climb the slopes of the volcano daily in single file. At 3,776 meters (12,389 feet), the mountain is the highest in Japan.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Successful start of the beach season in Greece In Greece, all beaches in the country were reopened on May 16. According to media reports, strict regulations were observed: The distance between parasols had to be four meters and only two sunbeds per parasol were allowed. Beach bars could only sell packaged food and not serve alcohol. Is this a preview of summer holidays in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic?

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Quarantine restrictions for entry into Germany to be relaxed From May 15, people entering North Rhine-Westphalia from other EU countries and Schengen states no longer have to go into a 14-day home quarantine. The other German states are to follow in the next few days. Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland are also exempt from the quarantine regulations, making travel to neighboring countries much easier.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Borders are opening, for lovers too On May 16, Germany opened its borders to neighboring countries France, Austria and Switzerland. There will only be random checks, and no more checks at all for Luxembourg. However, there must still be "good" reasons for crossing the border. And love is accepted as such. For example, German-Swiss couples at Lake Constance (photo) — can visit each other again.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austria to open border to Germany again The Austrian government has announced that the border with Germany will be opened on June 15. Tourism in Austria has been effectively suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 29, hotels and other accommodation in Austria will be allowed to reopen. Austrian tourism is heavily dependent on guests from Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Start of the season on the North Sea Islands Borkum, Juist (photo) and the other East Frisian islands are happy to be able to greet tourists again, even if it's a limited surge of visitors. Since May 11, overnight stays in holiday apartments and camping sites throughout Lower Saxony have been allowed again. Holidaymakers must stay at least one week. However, day tourists and hotel overnight stays are still prohibited.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Weimar permits outdoor catering again Thuringians are pioneers. Weimar is the first city in Germany to reopen restaurants and cafés. Since May 6, people have been sitting in the sun with a coffee or beer and enjoying a step back towards normality — while keeping their distance. Restaurants and hotels in the other federal states will also resume their limited operations by the end of May.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Will travel within Europe soon be possible again? Holidaymakers might also be able to travel to the Balearic or Greek Islands in summer. "If there are very few new infections there and the medical care works, one could also think about a summer holiday in those places", the government's commissioner for tourism, Thomas Bareiss, told the Tagesspiegel newpaper. Long-distance travel, however, is likely to be cancelled this summer.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Bavaria's beer gardens reopen On May 18, the coronavirus lockdown for Bavaria's outdoor gastronomy ended and the beer gardens have reopened. Of course under strict conditions — waiters have to wear masks, for example. On May 25, indoor gastronomy is to follow, restaurants and cafes, with a limited number of guests. From May 30, the operation of hotels, and holiday homes in Bavaria will be allowed again.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Holiday season at the Baltic Sea to start Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is the first federal state to reopen to tourists from all over Germany: From May 25th they can again stay in hotels, guest houses and holiday homes. 60 percent of the bed capacity will be released for this purpose. This means that the tourist season can start with the Whitsun holidays in popular holiday regions like the Baltic Sea and the Mecklenburg Lake District.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Forbidden City in Beijing will reopen One of Beijing's most important sights can be visited again after months of closure due to the coronavirus crisis. From Friday (May 1), visitors are allowed back into the palace complex on Tiananmen Square under strict security conditions. Instead of the previously usual 80,000 visitors, a maximum of 5,000 guests are to be admitted daily.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany extends worldwide travel warning Germany extended on Wednesday (April 29) its worldwide travel warning due to the coronavirus crisis to at least June 14. The Federal Foreign Office said that "severe and drastic restrictions in international air and travel traffic and worldwide entry restrictions, quarantine measures and restrictions on public life in many countries can still be expected."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Empty chairs a warning from restaurant owners Gastronomes have set up empty chairs in central locations in Germany, such as here in Düsseldorf, to draw attention to their situation in the coronavirus crisis. "Without direct financial aid, most of our businesses will not survive," says Guido Zöllick, President of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association. "Suppliers and partners are also increasingly being drawn deeper into economic crisis."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel between Austria and Germany will soon be possible again Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is confident that the border between Austria and Germany will soon be opened again for tourists. Both countries are on the right track in containing the spread of the coronavirus, Kurz told ARD television on Wednesday (April 22). This is the precondition for a revival of tourism. He did not name an exact date for the opening of borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Not a normal holiday season this summer "A normal holiday season with crowded beach bars and busy mountain huts will not be possible this summer. That would be unacceptable," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday (April 21). However, he did not rule out the possibility that borders for tourists could be reopened before the summer and that holiday travel with certain restrictions might be possible.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism The Oktoberfest in Munich has been cancelled The Oktoberfest has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bavaria's premier Markus Söder and Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter announced the decision on Tuesday (April 21). "It pains us, and it is a great pity", said Söder. But in times of the coronavirus, the danger of infection at the folk festival, which attracts about six million visitors annually, would just be too great.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Schleswig-Holstein hopes for summer tourism The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, hopes that tourism on the North and Baltic Seas will be revived in the summer. Despite the coronavirus crisis, he "definitely did not write off the summer tourism business," he said on April 19. While they are now proscribed, stays in secondary residences, holiday homes and finally hotels could be made possible again in three steps.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Poor outlook for tourism The government resolutions (April 15th) stipulate that people in Germany should continue to refrain from making private trips. The worldwide travel warning is to be upheld. Accommodation offers are only available for necessary and explicitly non-touristic purposes. Restaurants will also remain closed. Tourism is one of the industries that has been hit hardest in the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism US entry ban from Europe to remain in place for the time being The entry ban imposed by the USA on foreign nationals from Europe will remain in place for the time being. Italy and Spain are still struggling with the coronavirus crisis and France has just extended measures to contain infections by the virus, US President Donald Trump said on Monday (April 13). The entry ban will remain in force until the countries show signs of improvement, Trump said.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mallorca worried about the summer Hotels, cafes and souvenir shops are closed. It is unusually empty outside the Royal Palace in Palma (picture). The Easter season on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca has been cancelled. The Majorcan hotel association now fears that due to the uncertain situation in the main markets of Germany and Great Britain, some hotels will remain closed even during the peak season.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism More Germans brought back from abroad By Sunday (April, 5) 205,000 travelers had been brought back to Germany, according to the federal government. Airplanes from Peru and Colombia were the most recent to take off. More than 40,000 Germans however are still stranded abroad. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter. "We will continue our efforts to find solutions for the travelers who have not yet been able to return."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism New Zealand lets tourists leave Thousands of foreigners stranded in New Zealand because of the coronavirus crisis will be able to leave the Pacific state from Friday (April 3). On Thursday, the New Zealand government announced that it would allow the "safe and orderly departure of tens of thousands" of stranded people. Earlier it had stopped return flights by foreign governments.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism A symbol of hope A light installation on the Matterhorn in Switzerland is giving a sign of solidarity and hope in the fight against the corona virus. Encouraging messages are also being projected on to many other tourist landmarks around the world. "Stay safe", "Stay at home" could be see on Monday evening on the Great Pyramid in Giza near the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Repatriation mission will take at least two more weeks The repatriation process for Germans stranded abroad is ongoing. Until now, main destinations such as Egypt or Morocco have been addressed. "It will be more difficult with countries that only have small groups of scattered adventure vacationers," said the crisis manager of the German Foreign Office. Tourists in the Pacific Islands must first be rounded up in New Zealand and then flown out.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Thailand closes its borders After long delays Thailand closed its borders on Thursday (March 26). The authorities had delayed the decision for a long time to safeguard the tourism sector. Now tens of thousands of tourists are stuck in the Southeast Asian tourist country. The German government has so far not organized a repatriation for German tourists, as Thailand is not considered a risk region.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Huge repatrition drive The German foreign ministry announced on Wednesday (March 25) that, together with tour operators, it had brought back more than 150,000 Germans from abroad. Tour operator TUI added that almost 95 percent of the tourists who were stranded because of the coronavirus pandemic are now back in Germany. They were mainly flown out from Egypt, Spain, Portugal and the Cape Verde Islands.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warning extended German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said that the warning against traveling abroad will remain in effect until the end of April. "This includes the Easter holidays," he said on Twitter. "Stay at home! Protect yourself and your fellow human beings," he appealed to the population. Many tour operators have also extended their travel ban until the end of April.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU pays for return to Europe The EU Commission is supporting the return to Europe of tens of thousands of long-distance travellers. It intends to cover a large part of the costs, since most of the flight connections have been cancelled. "We are here to help them return," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Africa's measures to deal with the pandemic African countries have also ordered numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa, for example, has banned access to the country for people coming from risk areas. Nigeria is monitoring the temperature of travelers at airports, ports and borders. Cameroon has closed its borders indefinitely.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australia bans foreign travel The Australian government has imposed an indefinite ban on all foreign travel by its citizens. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on all Australians who are abroad to return home. A 14-day compulsory quarantine for all people entering the country has already been in place for some time. Here, too, it has become quiet in the cities.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism in Germany comes to a halt The coronavirus crisis is impacting travelers and the tourism industry with full force. Several tour operators, including TUI, has cancelled trips, and some airlines are shutting down. Germany's federal and state governments decided that overnight stays should only be used for "necessary and explicitly not for touristic purposes". Germans are to "no longer take holiday trips at home and abroad".

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU external borders closed The EU has closed its entire external borders for 30 days as from Tuesday (March 17, 2020). "All travel between non-European countries and the European Union will be suspended for 30 days," French President Macron said in a television address on Monday (March 16,2020) evening. The Schengen Area, which includes several non-EU countries, has also closed its external borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany brings travelers back home More and more countries are sealing their borders, and many flights are cancelled. With special flights Lufthansa and its subsidiary Eurowings want to bring up to 6,500 stranded holidaymakers from the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and on Mallorca back to Germany. In Morocco, the German government is assisting German tourists who are stranded there due to their return flights being cancelled.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany partially closes its borders to tourists On Monday morning (March 16, 2020), Germany introduced entry controls at the borders with the five neighboring countries: France, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland. Border crossings will be reduced to what is strictly necessary. Goods can continue to pass through, including commuters, but not travelers without good reason. The duration of the measures remains open.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism North German islands closed for tourists Whether Spiekeroog, Sylt or Rügen: Vacation on the northern German islands in the North and Baltic Sea is no longer possible as of March 16, 2020. Those who had already moved into their accommodation have been asked to return home. The health systems of the islands are not equipped to deal with large numbers of infected people. Regulations are to follow for mainland tourism.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Disneyland Paris closes Disneyland Paris and Disney World Florida have closed until the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line have also suspended all new departure through the same period. The company said the decision was made "with great caution" to protect guests and employees. The company said the parks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, which had already been closed, will also remain shut.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austrian ski regions end season early All ski areas in the Austrian provinces of Salzburg and Tyrol are ending the winter season early. Cable car operation will be discontinued as of Sunday (March 15, 2020). Hotels and accommodations will be closed from Monday. The provincial governments said that this should slow down the spread of the virus in the Alpine country. The two provinces account for most leading Austrian ski areas.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism USA: Entry ban for Europeans Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the USA is imposing a general 30-day travel ban on people from Europe. The entry ban comes into force on Friday (March 13, 2020) at midnight (local time). It does not apply to US citizens residing in Europe who have tested negative for the pathogen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism India imposes entry ban India has declared all tourist visas invalid for 1 month because of the corona virus. Only travelers who are already in the country are allowed to stay, the Indian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). The entry ban is to last until April 15 for the time being.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism China closes access to Mount Everest Climbing Mount Everest via the north side has been forbidden by Chinese authorities. The necessary permits for expeditions to the world's highest mountain were withdrawn on Thursday (March 12, 2020).

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy increasingly sealed off In order to reduce the spread, the border into neighboring Austria can only be crossed from Italy with a medical certificate. Slovenia has closed its border, and Albania has banned Italian air and ferry traffic. Many airlines have cancelled flights to Italy until at least 3 April. Germany, the UK, and Ireland tightened travel recommendations and called on their citizens to leave.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mediterranean cruises put on hold The Costa Crociere shipping company is cancelling all cruises in the Mediterranean for the time being. The cruises will be suspended until April 3, the Italian company announced on Tuesday (March 10). The measure affects thousands of passengers. Ships still operating in the Mediterranean will only call at Italian ports to let passengers disembark.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Reichstag dome closed for visitors The dome and roof terrace of the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin have been closed to visitors since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) until further notice to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. The walkable dome and the roof terrace are visited by more than 2 million people every year, according to the Bundestag.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Winter sports season in Italy ended early All ski facilities in Italy have been closed since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) due to the corona crisis. Prior to this, hoteliers and cable car operators in the South Tyrol region (photo) had already agreed to close their facilities. South Tyrol is particularly popular with winter sports tourists from Germany and Eastern Europe. The closure is effective until at least April 3.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warnings and border controls The Czech Republic (picture) and Poland are carrying out checks at the border with Germany to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Since Monday (March 9), travelers have faced random temperature checks. The German government has warned against travelling to risk areas. And air passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy will have to expect controls when entering Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy in crisis On March 8 the Italian government issued an entry and exit ban for the more than 15 million inhabitants of the northern Italian regions, which include the key business center Milan and the tourist magnet of Venice (photo). Cultural, sporting and religious events are also banned for visitors. Museums, cinemas and theaters remain closed nationwide.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cruises a risk factor Repeatedly cruise ships have to be quarantined or prevented from docking. After cancellations in Thailand and Malaysia, the Costa Fortuna (photo) with 2,000 passengers, including 64 Italians, has been allowed to enter the port of Singapore. In Oakland, California, 2,000 passengers and 1,100 crew members of the Grand Princess are quarantined because 19 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Asia fears dramatic setbacks Sights in Asia are particularly affected by travel restrictions for Chinese tourists. Hotspots such as the Senso-ji temple (picture) in Tokyo and the temple complexes of Angkor Wat in Cambodia are reporting a sharp drop in visitors. On March 9, the Ministry of Tourism in Thailand reported a 44% drop for February. Tourism accounts for 11% of the gross domestic product. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox



The recommendations aim to serve as a "framework" for ensuring the safety of passengers and employees onboard the planes and at airports.

Under the new guidelines, travelers are required to produce a health certificate upon their arrival at the airports and also undergo an initial temperature check.

The guidance recommends prioritizing online check-in before arriving at the airport and advises mobile tickets. Other forms of contactless technology like facial and eye scans have also been recommended.

On board the planes, passengers have been advised to wear masks and limit movement within the cabin. They will be assigned specific toilet stalls in relation to where they are seated.

Flight attendants will be given personal protective equipment that could include visors, gloves and medical masks.

The guideline is not mandatory but is the product of a broad consensus that imparts "an authority that will make them a global reference for the first time on this issue since the start of the COVID-19 crisis," said Bertoux.

00:30 Turkey is taking some of its biggest steps yet to ease its coronavirus restrictions. Flights and car travel resumed between big cities on Monday. Cafes, restaurants, parks and museums have begun to reopen. And: Istanbul's 15th-century Grand Bazaar is back in business.

00:20 Mistrust and rivalry have been simmering between the US and China for years. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has given way to open hostility. Could this lead to a new Cold War?

Read the full report here

00:15 Here's the latest from the Americas:

Brazil has reported 11,598 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 632 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The overall number of registered cases now stands at 526,447 with 29,937 deaths.

Meanwhile, many South American nations began relaxing coronavirus restriction even as the region is on the path to its viral peak. This is in conflict with the European example, where countries that battled coronavirus eased measures after waiting for the worst to pass.

In Brazil, some of the worst-hit cities like Manaus and Rio de Janeiro are beginning to allow increased activity.

Mexico's death toll has surpassed 10,000 after the health ministry reported an additional 237 deaths in the country.

Total deaths reached 10,167, while an additional 2,771 cases brought total known infections to 93,435, although health officials have said the real number is higher.

The Bolivian government has given the green-light to re-open most of the country.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has also given the order to ease restrictions.

In Ecuador airports are resuming flights and in some of Colombia’s malls shoppers have returned.

"Clearly the situation in many South American countries is far from stable. There is a rapid increase in cases and those systems are coming under increasing pressure,'' said Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's emergencies program.

He added that the region has become an "intense zone of transmission for this virus", which is yet to reach its peak.

00:05 At least 200 formerly high-ranking politicians, researchers and health experts are calling for an early G20 summit to help poor countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 225 ex-politicians include former German Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer, former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel, ex-Prime Ministers Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Mayor. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is also among the signatories.

The group has called for a significant debt relief for poor countries and effective financial measures to support the countries dealing with poor health care.

The "Group of 20" is being chaired by Saudi Arabia this year and is not scheduled to take place until the second half of November.

The signatories calling for an early summit think that its current timing is too late considering the scale of the coronavirus crisis.

00:00 Catch up on Monday's coronavirus updates here

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

dvv/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)

