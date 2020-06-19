Coronavirus latest: Spain ends lockdown, Trump wants fewer tests

Spain, one of the worst affected countries, has ended its 14-week lockdown

US President Trump asks health officials to test less to improve statistics

Brazil is approaching 50,000 deaths

In Germany, an outbreak in an abbatoir bumps up the reproduction rate

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

05:25 Germany reported 687 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 189,822, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). That figure is slightly higher than the day before, which saw 601 new confirmed cases.

The institute also reported a death toll of 8,882.

The reproduction rate of coronavirus has also jumped to 1.79 – far above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term – following a series of local outbreaks.

That figure marks a sharp increase from 1.06 on Friday. RKI has attributed the higher rate to outbreaks that can be linked to the Tönnies meatpacking plant in the state North Rhine-Westphalia, which saw over 1,000 workers test positive for the virus, as well as outbreaks in logistics centers, shelters for refugees and churches.

"Since case numbers in Germany are generally low, these outbreaks have a relatively strong influence on the value of the reproduction number," RKI said. "A nationwide increase in case numbers is not anticipated."

A reproduction rate, or 'R', of 1.79 means that 100 people who contracted the virus infect about 179 other people. A rate of less than 1 is needed to contain the virus.

05:00: Brazil's has recorded nearly 50,000 deaths from COVID-19. It has more than 1 million confirmed cases. The number of cases is likely much higher due to the low number of tests being conducted.

04:50 Spain has ended its 14-week lockdown. It was one fo the worst affected countries, with a death toll of more than 28,000 and more than 245,000 infections. Spaniards will be free to travel around the country.

Tourists from Schengen countries can enter the country again, with travellers from everywhere else allowed back from July 1

Some restrictions remain, such as wearing a mask in shops, airports, on public transport and in other enclosed public spaces. Schools will not reopen until September.

04:45 Speaking at a contentious rally on Saturday, Trump said he had asked health officials to slow down coronavirus testing as it leads to a higher case count.

''When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases,'' he said. ''So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.' They test and test.'' He added that the US has tested 25 million people.

The rally was Trump’s first in 110 days, and was held despite concerns from local health officials that it could lead to an outbreak of the virus in Tulsa. Most of those in attendance also did not wear masks.

Just hours before the rally, Trump’s campaign reported that six staff members who had been setting up the event had tested positive for the virus.

His rival, Joe Biden later issued a statement. "In an outrageous moment that will be remembered long after tonight's debacle of a rally, President Trump just admitted that he's putting politics ahead of the safety and economic well-being of the American people – even as we just recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost two months and 20 million workers remain out of work," the statement read.

The US has over 2.2 million cases, and a death toll of 119,719.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

lc/ng (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)