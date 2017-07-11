Coronavirus: How the pandemic is hitting North Korea hard

North Korea was one of the first countries in the world to effectively seal its borders with the outside world in January 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world.

Now more than a year later, while the coronavirus situation in North Korea remains unclear, various reports indicate the North Korean people are suffering both from the economic impact of lockdown measures, and from the virus itself.

Reporting on North Korea involves a necessary piecing together of bits of information from which a clearer depiction of reality may be drawn. Pyongyang does not permit free speech, so it is tough to find out what exactly is happening in the country.

Regarding the current circumstances, "The truth is we don't know … there aren't sources — independent sources — inside the country such as humanitarian or embassy workers," as before the outbreak, Colin Zwirko, of the Korea Risk Group and NK News, told DW.

In reports to the World Health Organization, North Korea claims to not have any cases of COVID-19 out of the 43,052 people who have been tested so far.

Still, there is little doubt among experts that North Korea has suffered at least some cases of the virus, as there are increased reports of pneumonia and respiratory infections which have symptoms resembling those of COVID-19.

But coming to an accurate depiction of the scale of the spread of the virus in North Korea is virtually impossible.

"Even if officially North Korea denies any confirmed cases, we suspect that in more populated border regions where there is illegal trade there are confirmed cases," Professor Kim Jeong of the University of North Korea Studies, told DW.

Harsh impacts of COVID in North Korea

There are some unconfirmed reports of the spread of COVID in North Korea. Unnamed "official" sources inside North Korea's North Hamgyong Province, told US government-funded Radio Free Asia (RFA) that about 5,400 people have been diagnosed as suspected COVID-19 patients and more than 10 people have died after showing the symptoms.

Similarly, unnamed "official" sources in the North Korean city of Rason, near Russia, told RFA in March of around 6,000 cases and dozens of deaths of people showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Pyongyang has consistently taken extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the virus into and throughout the country, with reportedly grim consequences.

The United Nations says North Korea is suffering serious negative effects from the pandemic and the economic impact of the country's self-isolation. The special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, Tomas Ojea Quintana, in a report for the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, outlined increases in the numbers of children and elderly begging … "deaths by starvation," and "executions."

North Korea in pictures: a rare glimpse into the isolated country On the road The reporters from AP covered over 2,150 kilometers (1,336 miles), in a country of barely 25,000 kilometers of roads, merely 724 of those paved. They came back with only their photos as evidence of the life in the northern part of the secluded country. In the picture: A woman walks along a road southeast of Pyongyang in North Korea's North Hwanghae province.

North Korea in pictures: a rare glimpse into the isolated country Cooking by the fire A North Korean man sits by a cooking fire he built to roast potatoes and chicken in the town of Samjiyon, in Ryanggang province. Possibly more than any other populated place on earth, North Korea is terra incognita, but the AP team was granted access to see North Korea and travel through places that, they were told, no foreign journalist and few foreigners had been allowed to see before.

North Korea in pictures: a rare glimpse into the isolated country The revolution mountain A boulder lies on a path near the peak of Mount Paektu in North Korea's Ryanggang province. North Koreans venerate Mount Paektu for its natural beauty, but more importantly because it is considered the home of the North Korean revolution. They also consider the mountain sacred as the place of their ancestral origin.

North Korea in pictures: a rare glimpse into the isolated country Leaving the capital Farmers walk in a rainstorm with their cattle near the town of Hyesan, North Korea in Ryanggang province. "To get out of Pyongyang, we weaved our way around buses, streetcars, the black sedans of party officials and fleets of colorful new taxis that have over the past few years become commonplace," says Eric Talmadge, one of the jourmalists who participated in the journey.

North Korea in pictures: a rare glimpse into the isolated country Outside of Pyongyang Young North Korean schoolchildren help to fix pot holes in a rural road in North Korea's North Hamgyong province. The country's best road is the 200-kilometer stretch of highway connecting the capital to the east coast port city of Wonsan. Beyond Wonsan, potholes, cracks or sudden patches of dirt road make travel a bumpy experience.

North Korea in pictures: a rare glimpse into the isolated country Once productive - now eerily quiet North Korean residents walk on along a river in the town of Kimchaek, in North Korea's North Hamgyong province. The once-productive cities along its east coast, like the coal mining town of Kilju and the nearby city of Kimchaek - built around a sprawling but now eerily quiet ironworks complex - have become a rust belt, gritty and relentlessly gray.

North Korea in pictures: a rare glimpse into the isolated country Well hidden poverty The remains of lunch left on a restaurant table in the city of Wonsan, North Korea. The government "minders" accompanied the journalists throughout the entire trip. Like foreign tourists, the AP team only saw a bare trace of the deprivation residents experience. Most of the country's citizens cannot afford proper housing, let alone a visit to a restaurant.

North Korea in pictures: a rare glimpse into the isolated country It's the little things The journalists' itineary was dictated by North Korea's terms. There would be no stopping to interview random people. "It's quite possible none of them had ever seen an American before," said AP's Eric Talmadge, "but our presence went unacknowledged. No glances were exchanged. No words were spoken." Here boys are playing soccer in the town of Hyesan, in the northern Ryanggang province.

North Korea in pictures: a rare glimpse into the isolated country Local food, local beer North Korean men share a picnic lunch and North Korean-brewed and bottled Taedonggang beer along the road in North Korea's North Hwanghae province. This year, according to United Nations experts, the country could come closer to feeding itself than it has in decades. But hunger remains a serious problem, with a third of North Korean children stunted in growth due to poor nutrition.

North Korea in pictures: a rare glimpse into the isolated country Providing food is a constant struggle A farmer carries a fully grown cabbage after harvesting it from the main crop which will be harvested early November, on the outskirts of Pyongyang. About four-fifths of North Korea's land is too rugged to farm. Providing enough food to feed the nation is a struggle for North Korea, which suffered a near cataclysmic famine in the 1990s.

North Korea in pictures: a rare glimpse into the isolated country No detour allowed A man works on his car as others sit next to the Wonsan Sea in North Korea. For the most part, AP's reporters were not allowed to detour from their pre-approved route, which, to no one's surprise, did not include nuclear facilities or prison camps.

North Korea in pictures: a rare glimpse into the isolated country Never really free A group of young North Koreans enjoys a picnic on the beach in Wonsan. "Even on the loneliest of lonely highways, we would never be without a 'minder,' whose job was to monitor and supervise our activities," Talmadge explains. "We were not to take photographs of any checkpoints or military installations."

North Korea in pictures: a rare glimpse into the isolated country Without words North Korean people rest next to the railroad tracks in a town in North Korea's North Hamgyong province. "Though we would not get to know the people along the way, the country itself had a great deal to say. And it was opening up before us," Talmadge said upon his return. "We had been granted unprecedented access." Author: Dana Regev



Government measures and economic consequences

Along with the border closure, the North Korean government continues to enforce other public health measures, including mandatory mask wearing — often with homemade cloth masks — disinfection activities, increased border surveillance, temporary roadblocks and periodic regional lockdowns, Jeong Eun Mee, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told DW in an email interview.

Kim, the professor, said that trade with China has been reduced by 95%, leading to reports of scarcity of foodstuffs and basic necessities not only in the poorer regions of the country but also in the capital Pyongyang.

North Korea's underdeveloped healthcare sector would not be able to cope with a serious outbreak of the virus.

North Korea has adopted an extraordinarily strict, some even say paranoid, strategy toward preventing the virus from entering and spreading in the country. Most recently, Pyongyang decided not to send a team to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, largely out of fear of COVID.

Such extreme caution has caused huge challenges to those leaving the country.

Foreign exodus

After the pandemic began, the government also quickly restricted the movements of the diplomatic community to Pyongyang, and within Pyongyang, pointed out NK News' Zwirko.

The last confirmed flight from North Korea to a foreign destination was in March 2020.

Since that time any foreigners, including humanitarian workers and embassy officials, have had to cross by a land border often using extraordinary means.

North Korea does not want a train or bus to carry people across the border and then return, bringing the virus, so people have had to arrange their own transport, sometimes a cart, to ferry their belongings out of the country.

"They do not want people bringing anything back into the country," said NK News' Zwirko.

Only nine foreign embassies in Pyongyang remain open with a total of less than 290 foreigners in North Korea, according to the Russian embassy, adding that the country's measures are "unprecedented in their strictness, (with) the extreme shortage of necessary goods, including drugs, (and) the lack of (the) ability to solve health problems."

Zwirko noted that there are "no delegations … few embassy officials … no humanitarian workers."

Potential reopening of trade

In March this year, North Korea adopted the Imported Goods Disinfection Act, and has constructed disinfectant facilities near border crossings, which are expected to be put in use when North Korea reopens trade.

The reopening is also expected to enable the completion of Pyongyang General Hospital, which was scheduled to be finished last October, said Jeong.

Some observers expect that North Korea may soon open its border with China, at least for freight.

RFA reports inspectors being spotted at new quarantine facilities set up in Dandong and Sinuiju, on either side of the China-North Korea border. But only when Pyongyang reopens the country and allows broader access for humanitarian workers and the diplomatic corps, will the true toll of the COVID-19 pandemic in North Korea come to light.