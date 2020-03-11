 Coronavirus: Germany′s Angela Merkel urges ′solidarity and reason′ | News | DW | 11.03.2020

News

Coronavirus: Germany's Angela Merkel urges 'solidarity and reason'

The German chancellor has urged understanding and solidarity, one day after the government said up to 70% of people in the country could become infected with the novel coronavirus.

Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel, CDU (imago images/photothek/F. Zahn)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday said "solidarity and reason" were central to the country's response to the virus.

"The virus is in Europe, it is there and we must understand that," added Merkel at a press conference to discuss the virus response and share what EU leaders discussed on their response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2) outbreak.

Around 60 to 70% of Germany's population will be infected, because the virus is new and there is no vaccine or treatment and the population has no immunity, said Merkel repeating comments made ahead of a coalition government meeting on Tuesday.

Measures would be directed towards protecting the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions — as these groups are most at risk from the virus.

Germany's response will focus on ensuring that police, critical infrastructure and medical people can continue to work, and that health services would not be overwhelmed. A liquidity package will be discussed to protect against the effects of the virus on business and industry.

A meeting will be held on Thursday between the premiers to discuss the state-level response to tackling the virus.

Measures to protect the economy

The German government on Tuesday pledged €1 billion ($1.1 billion) to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are more than 1,200 confirmed cases in Germany and two people have died in the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

kmm/stb (dpa, Reuters)

Related content

Passant mit Mundschutz

Coronavirus latest: Germany rules out border closures 11.03.2020

German Health Minister Jens Spahn says closing all of the country's borders "won't work." Follow DW for the latest coronavirus updates.

Coronavirus - Italien Mailand Hauptbahnhof

Coronavirus: Germany pledges €1 billion to tackle outbreak 10.03.2020

Germany has pledged €1 billion to fight COVID-19 virus, the whole of Italy is on lockdown and coronavirus cases have been confirmed in every EU member state. Read DW as it happened.

Italien Regierung schränkt Reise- und Versammlungsfreiheit im ganzen Land ein

Coronavirus: Italy imposes nationwide restrictions 10.03.2020

Authorities in Italy have said travel for all citizens will be limited to the area where they live unless they can demonstrate a reason to leave. The threat of a pandemic is now "very real," says the WHO.

