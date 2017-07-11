Coronavirus: Germany opens up AstraZeneca COVID vaccines for all adults

AstraZeneca jabs will no longer be limited to people aged 60 and older, German federal and state officials agreed on Thursday.

People will also no longer have to wait 12 weeks to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, Health Minister Jens Spahn announced.

"This means that when it comes to vaccinations in doctors' surgeries, it is the doctors who decide who is to be vaccinated and when," Spahn said. It is now a matter of being able to "exercise more pragmatic flexibility".

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details emerge.