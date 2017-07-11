Coronavirus: Germany could start offering COVID vaccines to everyone by June

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday that he expects coronavirus vaccinations to be released for all those willing to be vaccinated in Germany by June at the latest.

He told Germany's upper house of parliament that he assumes "that we can lift the prioritization in June." He said he would be happy if it were possible even earlier, Spahn added.

The Bild newspaper previously reported the news from internal discussions between the federal government and the heads of the state chancelleries.

Currently, half of people over 60 in Germany have already been vaccinated at least once, Spahn said, adding that the pace of vaccinations will pick up now, with the number of available vaccines and inclusion of distribution practices increasing. Currently, more than one in five in the population will have received a first vaccination, and by the end of May, that figure will be one in three.

According to the Federal Health Ministry, more than 17.9 million people in Germany had received at least one vaccination by Wednesday, while 5.7 million people, or 6.9% of the population, had been fully vaccinated.

