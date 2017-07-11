Coronavirus digest: Tokyo Olympics chief commits to Games as infections surge

Japan is still committed to holding safe Olympic Games this summer, Tokyo's Olympics chief said on Friday.

A surge in COVID-19 cases prompted an expansion of restrictions and with that fresh calls for the Games to again be postponed or canceled.

"We're not thinking of canceling the Olympics," Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said, speaking on behalf of the organising committee.

"We will continue to do what we can to implement a thorough safety regime that will make people feel complete safety."

With daily cases reaching record highs, top health experts say Japan has entered a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a roundup of some other major COVID-related stories around the world.

Europe

The Robert Koch Institute in Germany on Friday reported 25,831 new cases of coronavirus infections and 247 deaths. It marks a rise from last Friday, albeit partly because of decreased testing over the Easter weekend in Germany. The seven-day incidence rate stood at 160.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Denmark on Friday advanced its reopening plan on the back of stable infection rates. The country avoided a third wave after imposing wide lockdown measures in December.

Starting April 21, indoor serving at restaurants and bars can open and some football fans will be able cheer from the stands, weeks earlier than originally planned.

Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday daily coronavirus cases will likely fall in coming days and that the country seems to have passed the worst in hospitals too.

"Today we should have a more optimistic day. We will see significant falls, even by 10,000 compared to last week," Niedzielski told public radio.

Americas

The United States is preparing for the possibility that a booster shot will be needed between nine to 12 months after people are initially vaccinated against COVID-19, a White House official said on Thursday.

While the duration of immunity after vaccination is being studied, booster vaccines could be needed, David Kessler, chief science officer for President Joe Biden's COVID-19 response task force told a congressional committee meeting.

Brazil's hospitals are running out of drugs needed to sedate COVID-19 patients. The government is urgently seeking to import supplies amid reports of the seriously ill being tied down and intubated without effective sedatives.



Brazil has the most COVID-19 related worldwide, with South America's largest country reporting another 3,560 deaths on Thursday.

Asia

China has reported record economic growth of 18.3% in the first three months of 2021 relative to the first quarter of last year, indicating that the country’s economy has largely overcome the crisis brought on by the pandemic.

The new data, released Friday, marks the biggest jump in the world's second-largest economy since it first began quarterly evaluations, nearly 30 years ago.

India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The government has blamed failure to practise physical distancing.

Data from the health ministry on Friday reported a record daily increase of 217,353 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours.

Japan could expand quasi-emergency restrictions to 10 regions on Friday, with caseload rising amid a fourth wave of the virus.

A final decision on the measures is expected to be announced by Friday afternoon.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told the media that deliberations are underway on adding Aichi, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba to six other prefectures, including Tokyo, already under the restrictions.

Middle East

Iran has reached an agreement with Russia to purchase 60 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus jab.

The state-run IRNA news agency on Thursday quoted Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying the deal has been "signed and finalized'' for enough doses to inoculate 30 million people.

Iran is in the middle of a 10-day lockdown that began on Saturday in attempts to quell a fourth wave of COVID-19.

The swelling caseload comes after a two-week public holiday for the Persian New Year, Nowruz, which saw millions traveling to vacation spots and crowding marketplaces, flouting health protocols.

Oceania

Chris Moy, vice president of the Australian Medical Association, on Friday warned people to not jump to conclusions on the death of a woman, reportedly from blood clots, days after she received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

He urged that the media should be more careful when reporting on blood clots and "should not play doctor" — as discussions on unconfirmed vaccine side effects, with no proper context, could hamper public confidence.

