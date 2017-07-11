Coronavirus digest: Japan detects new COVID variant

Japan on Sunday said four people who had arrived in Tokyo from Brazil were found to be infected with a new variant of the coronavirus.

The four passengers who landed at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2 from Amazonas, Brazil tested positive after spending time in the airport in quarantine, the country's Health Ministry said.

Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said the variant was different from those already spreading in Britain and South Africa, Kyodo News reported.

The institute said there was no evidence at present that the new strain was more contagious.

Of the four, a man in his 40s had been hospitalized after his breathing difficulties worsened while a woman in her 30s complained of a sore throat and headaches, and a male teenager developed a fever.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday declared a month-long state of emergency due to the pandemic for Tokyo and its neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, which took effect the next day.

Japan is due to host the Olympics and Paralympics this summer, having been forced to delay the Games by a year due to the pandemic.

Pope Francis urged people to get the COVID vaccination, calling opposition to the jab "suicidal denial"

Pope Francis has confirmed that he will get vaccinated against the coronavirus as early as next week and called opposition to the jab "suicidal denial."

He urged people to get the injection in an interview with an Italian broadcaster.

"There is a suicidal denial which I cannot explain, but today we have to get vaccinated," the Pope told TV station Canale 5.

"I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine," he said in excerpts released ahead of Sunday's broadcast. "It is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others."

The 84-year-old pontiff has part of one lung missing, which makes him vulnerable to the virus.

The Vatican had earlier announced that it is "morally acceptable'' for the Church's faithful to receive the coronavirus vaccine whose research involved the use of cell lines from tissue obtained from abortions.

The Vatican, which starts its vaccine rollout next week, has reported at least 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Europe

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Belgium has crossed 20,000, with more than half the deaths from retirement care homes.

The country, with a population of 11.5 million, has recorded 662,694 cases and 20,038 deaths since the pandemic broke out, the Sciensano public health institute said Sunday.

Belgium counts all deaths of people who have had a positive Covid-19 test among virus fatalities, giving it one of the world's highest death rates with 1,725 per 100,000 people, according to an AFP tally.

Virus deaths in retirement homes reached 10,270 on December 18, authorities said. Amnesty International had the previous month alleged the country had "abandoned" care homes.

France on Saturday imposed stricter evening restrictions in several districts, bringing forward the nightly curfew by two hours.

Marseille, Strasbourg and Dijon will now see an evening curfew from 6 p.m., instead of 8 p.m., up till 6 a.m. the following morning.

The tightening of measures comes amid a mounting caseload and fears of a spread of the new UK mutant strain.

Authorities said that the new variant had been found in the Mediterranean city of Marseille, prompting tougher restrictions.

France is also facing criticism for the slow roll-out of its vaccination drive.

Police arrested nine people in Denmark on Saturday after protests against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions took a violent turn in two cities, including the capital Copenhagen.

The demonstrations saw 200 to 250 people gather in Copenhagen and the northern city of Aalborg, local media reported.

Videos on local television channels and social media showed police in riot gear clashing with protesters who threw bottles and lit fireworks.

Denmark had on Tuesday announced tougher measures to curb a surge in cases, in addition to a partial lockdown, which has been in place since December.

Public gathering curbs were lowered to 5 people from 10 and the social distancing rules were revised, requiring people to stand two meters apart instead of one meter.

On Friday, the country also banned arrival for foreigners without a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 24 hours.

The UK said on Sunday that it has helped raise $1 billion (€ 818 million) from global donors for a campaign to help "vulnerable countries" acquire COVID-19 vaccines, by match-funding contributions.

The UK also said that it has pledged £548 million (€608 million) to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), after matching with £1 every $4 pledged by other contributors.

Germany, Canada and Japan are among the countries to make donations, which the organization matched.

According to the UK's foreign office, the fund will facilitate the distribution of a total of one billion vaccine doses to 92 developing nations.

"We'll only be safe from this virus, when we're all safe — which is why we're focused on a global solution to a global problem," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 16,946 to 1,908,527, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 465 to 40,343, the tally showed.



Americas

Cuba will now test its most advanced coronavirus vaccine candidate in Iran, the developer Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) said on Saturday.

The state-run IFV and the Pasteur Institute of Iran signed an accord on Friday in Havana that will transfer the technology and allow last-stage clinical trials of the Soberana (Sovereign) 2 vaccine in the Islamic Republic.

Cuba has four vaccine candidates in human trials while Iran started the trials of its first domestic shot in December.

Iranian health ministry spokesperson Kianush Jahanpur was cited by local media as saying that 50,000 volunteers would be deployed to carry out the trials.

The announcement also came a day after Iran's supreme leader on Friday banned the import of American and British-produced COVID-19 vaccines, saying they were "completely untrustworthy."

Meanwhile, authorities in Havana have tightened virus restrictions, banning interprovincial transport, cultural events and the use of public spaces during the night.

Communist-ruled Cuba has managed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak better than other nations in Latin America but the cases of infections have increased by more than double since the lockdown restrictions were eased and borders reopened in November.

Brazil's health regulator said that the application from Sao Paulo-based medical center Butantan for emergency use of China's Sinovac vaccine lacks some relevant information for full analysis.

Health authority Anvisa said on Saturday that Butantan did not reveal the age, gender or comorbidities of participants in trials with Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine.

The data on the vaccine's immunogenicity on Phase III trials were also missing.

In the US, California reported a record high of 695 COVID-19 deaths in a day. The grim tally comes amid a shortage of medical workers in the state.

Health facilities in California are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients and a volunteer program created by Governor Gavin Newsom, at the start of the pandemic, has failed to deliver.

Over 95,000 volunteers had initially signed up for the program but only 14 are currently working in the field.

Newsom said only a few volunteers met the qualifications for the California Health Corps, and just a fraction of the people have the advanced experience needed to help with the most serious COVID-19 cases.

Middle East

Israel has reported four cases of the new COVID-19 strain from South Africa.

The cases were detected among travelers arriving from South Africa.

The country has already recorded cases of the mutant strain from the UK.

Israel is in the middle of a nationwide vaccine drive with over 70% of Israelis above the age of 60 already inoculated with a first dose, according to data from the health ministry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received his second vaccine dose on Saturday.

He said in a brief statement that all Israelis could be vaccinated within two months and "no later than the end of March."

10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture Precious toilet paper At the start of the pandemic, people hoarded goods such as toilet paper, leaving store shelves empty. Its scarcity turned it into a semiprecious object and inspired some to create clever signs and comedic drawings that poked fun at its newfound status. This bakery in Dortmund covered marble cake with fondant to make its sugary toilet paper creations, riding the wave of cake-as-daily-objects trend.

10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture Elbow greetings At the outbreak's start, when droplets were seen as primary transmission pathways and masks were not widespread, people started eschewing physical contact. The handshake was one of the first things to go. Various non-skin-to-skin greetings arose, including the foot tap, the bow and the hand-to-heart. These chess players attempted to elbow bump in March — without bumping their pieces off the board.

10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture Dining with the bear family When restaurants and cafes reopened after lockdowns, many of them suddenly had unexpected dining guests: giant plush teddy bears. These were used to space out tables and human diners according to distance regulations. When restaurants were forced to close again, some, like the above in Bjelovar, Croatia, left their tables filled with furry families — a sweet gesture in the face of hardship.

10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture Zoom memes With many people around the world working from home, video conferencing has become part of the daily routine. From accidentally leaving a mic on to revealing our chaotic private lives in a business setting: The comedy potential is endless. Some memes have cleverly reinterpreted history and art through COVID's digital lens, such as this new version of da Vinci's "The Last Supper."

10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture Coronavirus bedtime stories COVID-related books popped up over the year, parodies included. One example is, "Goodnight COVID-19," a spinoff of the classic US children's book "Goodnight Moon." Simple lines like, "There was an agitated cat / And grandparents on a video chat" capture everyday reality with a wink. The author hoped humor could help parents talk to their kids about the situation — and, of course, lighten the day.

10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture Animal distancing Can't remember the recommended social distance? Think of a baby elephant! That's what Austria encouraged, saying if you imagine the sizable baby mammal between you and the next person, you'll definitely stay far enough away. If you live in Australia, however, you're supposed to stay one adult kangaroo apart. And the US National Park Service has advised keeping two T-rex arm's length away.

10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture Lockdown music As entire countries went into hard lockdowns in spring, streets and cities were left eerily quiet as public life died. In many places, people tried to lift spirits and fill the silence by making music from their balconies or windows, such as the man above in Oakland, California. In some places, even the police showed off their musical skills by serenading as they made their lockdown rounds.

10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture More than happy birthday When you're washing your hands more than ever before, there's only so many times you can sing the same handwashing song without getting tired of it. Happily, many people shared their favorite alternatives. These ranged from pre-existing songs with the perfect chorus length of 20 seconds, such as Dolly Parton's "Jolene," to clever mashups of old songs with new coronavirus-inspired lyrics.

10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture Funny face masks Face masks are the essential accessory of 2020. They're seemingly available in every possible style, from high-end designer ones costing three figures to one-off artist creations. And while the masks cover your mouth (and nose!), they don't have to hide your emotions — some humorous designs might even cause onlookers to smile, behind their own masks, of course.

10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture 'Aachoo!' The famous anonymous street artist Banksy showed sharp humor in his latest mural, painted on the wall of a building in Bristol, England, in early December. An old lady is seen sneezing, dropping her cane and purse while sending dreaded droplets far into the air. But she also launches something else even further from her mouth: her dentures! Author: Cristina Burack



dvv/mm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)