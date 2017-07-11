Coronavirus digest: Israel approves vaccines for over-5s

Israeli children between five and 11 are eligible for COVID vaccines, the country's Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

The ministry added it would soon announce a date to kick off the inoculation campaign.

Israel has around 1.2 million children — in a country of 9.4 million people — in the age group.

The decision came after the country's expert panel on vaccination approved the plan last week.

The US Food and Drug administration in October granted emergency use of BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for the same age group at a 10-microgram dose. For everyone over 12, a dose of 30 micrograms is permitted.

The original shot given to those aged between 12 and older is 30 micrograms. BioNTech-Pfizer said their vaccines showed 90.7% efficacy against the COVID in a clinical trial for children aged between five and 11.

Israel was one of the first countries to launch a vaccination campaign last year, largely because of a deal it struck with BioNTech-Pfizer to receive millions of doses of its vaccines in exchange for data on the efficacy of the vaccines.

Around 6 million people have been fully vaccinated and around4 million have received their booster jabs, approved in August.

Here are the latest major developments on coronavirus from around the world:

Europe

Germany reported 23,607 new cases and 43 deaths on Monday, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country's public health body. The total number of cases now stands at 5,045,076, and deaths at 97,715.

Germany also logged a record seven-day high incidence rate —which indicates the number of new COVID infections per 100,000 people — of 303 on Monday. It is the first time the rate has passed 300 since the pandemic began

Prominent UK epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, a member of the group of scientists who advise the Boris Johnson administration on COVID, told the BBC that booster jabs for younger age groups "make quite a big difference to driving transmission down to low levels."

Currently, boosters are available to those aged 50 years old or over, to frontline health and social care workers, and people above 16 years old with some health conditions. The UK had administered 12 million top-up jabs to those eligible, as of Sunday.

In Austria, a lockdown for unvaccinated people went into force on Monday. Those who break rules risk a €500 fine ($500) and those who refuse to show proof of vaccination could face fines three times higher.

Asia

Japan's economy — the world's third-largest — declined for the first time in two quarters, as consumer spending took a hit because of resurgent COVID infections over summer. Its economy contracted at an annualized rate of 3.0% in July-September from the previous quarter, government data showed Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida outlined a plan last week to increase hospital beds for a possible resurgence of COVID infections this winter.

Japan's COVID surge over the summer, and its inability to cope with it, forced former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down.

Americas

Brazil reported its lowest death toll in more than a year on Sunday, with 61 deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health. It reported 4,129 new cases of COVID, taking the total to 21,957,967 cases.

