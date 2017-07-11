Coronavirus digest: Canada pauses AstraZeneca jab for under 55s

Canadian health officials announced Monday they would stop offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under the age of 55.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said that the anti-COVID-19 vaccine should not be used in adults under 55 due to the risk of blood clots among younger recipients.

NACI recommended the suspension "while the safety signal of vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia (VIPIT) following vaccination with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is investigated further."

The Canadian national broadcaster CBC reported that the AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been widely used in the under-55 age group thus far.

Canada, like several other countries, suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine entirely earlier in March.

NACI said that despite the suspension, Canada is still expected to receive enough vaccine doses to be able to fully vaccinate the population by autumn of this year.

A group of global state leaders as well as the WHO and the EU co-signed an op-ed backing plans for an international treaty to better prepare for future pandemics.

The signatories, which included the leaders of Germany, France and the UK among others, called for a plan to ensure greater cooperation and solidarity the next time the world is hit by a devastating pandemic.

Rest of Americas

A new study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday showed the BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19 infections two weeks after one dose and 90% effective two weeks after both doses have been administered.

The results came as infections in the US have begun to rise again, leading CDC director Rochelle Walensky to describe "a recurring feeling I have of impending doom."

She pleaded with people to stick to social distancing measures after cases rose by 10% in the past week.

Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, announced on Monday that his country had received a shipment of 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on loan from the US.

Mexico expects to receive 2.7 million doses from the US where the AstraZeneca jab has not yet been approved. The US, which has stockpiled some 7 million doses of the vaccine, also agreed to loan shots to Canada.

The two neighboring countries are supposed to repay their loan with AstraZeneca vaccines or others as soon as they are available.

Oceania

Australia reported eight new COVID-19 locally-spread cases in its populous Queensland state, a day after 2 million people entered a snap three-day lockdown in the state capital Brisbane.

ab/nm (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)