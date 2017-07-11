Coronavirus digest: Australia's east coast continues to tackle Delta outbreaks

Australia's thethree most populous states — New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and Queensland — recorded a total of 282 new locally transmitted cases of infections on Sunday as the authorities continue to battle outbreaks of the Delta variant.

"I urge everybody to please stick to the rules, the health advice, and only leave home if you absolutely have to," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

NSW saw 262 new cases, lower than the pandemic high of 319 reported on Saturday.

Over five million people in the Sydney regions along the coastline have been under a lockdown for six weeks now.

Victoria reported 11 new COVID-19 cases that were locally acquired and Queensland saw nine cases of infections.

While Victoria remains under a stringent lockdown imposed earlier in the week, parts of Queensland were due to come out of a lockdown on Sunday. However, a new three-day lockdown was imposed on the city of Cairns after a report of a case with unknown origin.

Asia

Olympics organizers in Japan registered 26 new coronavirus cases on the final day of the Tokyo Games, as per Sunday’s daily report.

The total case tally linked to the event now stands at 430.

Five members of the foreign media were among the new positive cases.

Others who contracted the infection in the Olympic bubble, in the Sunday figures, included voluntary helpers and staff from the organizing committee.

Europe

Nearly a quarter of a million people hit into the streets across France for the biggest protests yet against a COVID-19 health pass required to enter a cafe on travel on an inter-city train.

The protests took place on Saturday, two days before the new rules are scheduled to be applied.

Pushed by President Emmanuel Macron, the regulations make it obligatory to have either a full course of COVID-19 vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery from the virus to partake in routine activities.

Germany on Sunday reported 3,127 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total tally to 3,790,766.

The total deaths increased by four and now stands at 91,782, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia will begin receiving requests for umrah pilgrimage from foreign nations for vaccinated worshipers starting August 9, the state news agency said on Sunday.

The move comes almost one- and-a- half years after a border closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

dvv/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)