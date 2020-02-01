Coronavirus death toll overtakes SARS epidemic

The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak has risen to 361, with Hubei province — the center of the outbreak — reporting 57 new deaths on Monday, according to the National Health Commission.

The death toll exceeds that of the 2002-03 SARS outbreak, which killed 349 people in mainland China. The commission also confirmed 2,829 new cases of the virus nationwide on Sunday, bringing the total number of people infected within China to 17,205. The total number globally is 17,300.

Read more: Is it a cold, the flu or coronavirus? How to tell the difference

The World Health Organization has said the number of confirmed cases will keep growing because thousands of specimens from suspected cases have yet to be tested.

Chinese stocks plummeted by almost 9% at the start of trade on Monday as investors returned from the Lunar New Year break, which was extended due to virus fears. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index nosedived 8.73%, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 8.99%.

The new makeshift hospital in Wuhan was built in just 10 days

New hospital brings relief

China has also finished building a 1,000-bed hospital to tackle the outbreak in Hubei province. Medical workers and equipment were sent to the brand new facility in the city of Wuhan on Monday, once it was completed after just 10 days of construction.

Medical teams have continued to arrive in Wuhan to work at the new hospital, located in a rural area outside of the city center. Footage from the state-run broadcaster CCTV depicted wards equipped with new medical equipment and ventilation systems. Construction of a second hospital with 1,500 beds is currently underway.

Watch video 02:24 Share Coronavirus death in Philippines Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3X9pU Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside China

Lockdown extended east

On Sunday, China's eastern port of Wenzhou became the first city outside of Hubei province to impose quarantine measures due to the outbreak. Wenzhou, a city of 9 million on China's east coast, is around 700 kilometers (430 miles) from Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus outbreak originated in December.

The city joins the 14 cities in Hubei province that remain on lockdown amid a rising death toll.

Families will only be allowed to send one family member out of the house every two days, and only to buy necessities, according to city authorities. Residents have also been advised not to leave their homes except to seek medical treatment.

First death outside China

The outbreak, which claimed its first life outside of China on Sunday, has spurred international evacuations out of Wuhan, railway closures and flight suspensions.

The Philippines reported the first coronavirus death outside of China on Sunday, after a 44-year-old Chinese man died a day earlier. He had traveled to the country from Wuhan via Hong Kong on January 21.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide New strain of coronavirus identified Researchers initially rule out the SARS virus, the deadly respiratory illness that originated in China in 2002, killing nearly 800 people worldwide. On January 7, Chinese scientists announce they've identified a new virus. Like SARS and the common cold, it is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First death in China On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Virus reaches neighboring countries In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Transmission unclear Through mid-January, scientists scramble to find out how the illness is being spread among people. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing. Airports around the world begin screening passengers arriving from China. On January 20, officials confirm the virus can be passed directly between humans.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Millions under lockdown China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide A global health emergency? More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Coronavirus reaches Europe On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Lunar New Year holiday extended The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. By late January, 17 Chinese cities, home to more than 50 million people, are in lockdown. Lunar New Year holidays are extended by three days to limit population flows.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Borders with Mongolia, Hong Kong, eastern Russia close Cambodia confirms its first case, while Mongolia shuts its border with China for cars and Russia closes its borders in three regions in the Far East. The cost to global tourism is put in the billions and oil prices also plummet. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Germany braces for virus On January 27, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Germany is considering evacuating German nationals from Wuhan. There are no reported cases in Germany yet but officials are preparing to fight the virus. German researchers in Marburg are part of international efforts to work on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. The death toll in China reaches 81, with 2,700 affected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First cases confirmed in Germany On January 27, Germany announces its first known case of the virus — a 33-year-old in Bavaria who contracted it during a workplace training with a visiting Chinese colleague. He is put under quarantine and observation at a Munich hospital. The following day, three of his colleagues are confirmed infected. The death toll in China reaches 132, with around 6,000 infected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide International evacuations begin On January 28, Japan and the US are the first countries to evacuate some of their citizens from Wuhan. Four of the Japanese passengers are taken to the hospital with fevers on arrival. Australia and New Zealand say they will also send planes to bring their citizens home. Global cases mount to nearly 6,000 infections, more than the 2002-03 SARS outbreak that killed roughly 800 people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide WHO declares global health emergency On January 30, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern in a bid to protect countries with "weaker health systems." However, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not recommend trade and travel restrictions, saying these would be "an unnecessary disruption."

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Wuhan evacuees arrive in Germany On February 1, 124 people including 102 Germans arrived at Frankfurt airport after being evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, on a German Air Force flight. The evacuees were taken to military barracks in Germersheim where they were set to be quarantined for 14 days. At least two of the evacuees were said to be infected with the new virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First death outside China The first death linked to the novel coronavirus outside of China was reported in the Philippines on February 2. A 44-year-old Chinese man had traveled from Wuhan to Manila before falling ill and being taken to hospital, where he later died of pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide New coronavirus hospital in just 10 days The Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, built in just over a week, opened on February 3. The hospital aimed to use a mix of both Western and traditional Chinese medicine to treat those infected with the coronavirus. Author: Cristina Burack, Elliot Douglas, Dave Raish, Kate Martyr



Twenty-four countries outside of China have reported cases, with Japan taking the lead with 20 cases and Thailand following with 19. In Europe, the virus has infected 10 people in Germany, six people in France, two each in the UK, Russia and Italy and one each in Sweden, Finland and Spain.

The G7 countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, all of which have confirmed cases of the virus — will discuss a joint response, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Sunday. "There is no point in each country deciding on measures alone," he said.

Read more: Why a coronavirus upsurge could be devastating for South Asia

Hong Kong medics strike

Hong Kong medical workers staged a walkout on Monday, demanding that the city close its border with China to prevent the virus from spreading. The city has 15 confirmed cases of the virus, most of which were brought over from the Chinese mainland.

Monday's strikers were "non-essential" staff, but the union has said that more essential workers, including doctors and nurses, would stage walkouts on Tuesday.

"If there is no full border closure, there won't be enough manpower, protective equipment, or isolation rooms, to combat the outbreak," said Winnie Yu, chairwoman of the 9,000-member Hospital Authority Employees Alliance.

Although the city has closed down some crossings, authorities have rejected calls to close the entire border, arguing that doing so would be discriminatory and economically damaging. Hong Kong's Hospital Authority has decried the strike, warning that half of pre-booked operations would be canceled or delayed by the action.

Watch video 02:31 Share Foreigners leave virus epicenter Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3X81u Countries pull citizens out of China

New measures in the US

US President Donald Trump said the country, which has confirmed 11 cases of the disease, has taken decisive action to protect Americans from the threat of the virus, while offering help to China. Beijing has not yet accepted the offers for assistance, according to a key US adviser.

Trump appeared to downplay concerns over the virus in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, saying, "We're gonna see what happens, but we did shut it down, yes."

The US has declared a public health emergency and has barred entry to foreign nationals who have recently visited China. Washington has also implemented measures to reroute its citizens traveling from China. Under the new rules, the Department of Homeland Security will send citizens who have traveled in China within the last 14 days to one of eight designated airports, where they will undergo additional health screening.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccine — a race against time

Latest from around the world

Europe

A plane evacuating 254 French and European nationals from Wuhan landed Sunday at a military air base in Istres, southern France. Around 20 evacuees presented some coronavirus symptoms and stayed at the military airbase for further testing. Out of the 254 evacuees, 124 were returning to their home countries, said French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the plane was carrying nationals of 30 countries, and that most non-French passengers would continue to travel on to their home countries. However, 60 non-European nationals, including from Mexico, Brazil, Rwanda and Georgia will stay in France for a 14-day quarantine.

Sixty-four French nationals are set to be quarantined either at a holiday resort at Carry-Le-Rouet or at a firefighters' training center close to Aix-en-Provence, Secretary of State for Child Protection Adrien Taquet told reporters.

The Czech Republic said five of the people on board the French plane were Czech citizens that would fly on to Brussels and then transfer to a Czech plane. Sweden said around 10 of its nationals were on the plane and would travel home to Sweden. British nationals were also on the flight, according to Reuters.

Russian Railways said Sunday it was suspending passenger trains to China from midnight local time (2100 UTC) due to the epidemic.

Watch video 00:32 German health minister defends quarantine measures for coronavirus evacuees

Israel

China's acting ambassador to Israel apologized on Sunday after comparing the ban on Chinese citizens entering several countries to the turning away of Jewish refugees during the Holocaust. Dai Yuming told reporters in Tel Aviv that efforts to ban Chinese citizens from several countries reminded him of "the old days, the old stories that happened in World War II, the Holocaust, the darkest days in human history."

"Millions of Jewish were killed, and many, many Jewish were refused when they tried to seek assistance from other countries. Only very, very few countries opened the door, and among them is China," he said.

The Chinese Embassy in Israel later issued a statement: "We would like to apologize if someone understood our message the wrong way." Israel stopped direct flights to China on Thursday, and its border control agents are now authorized to deny entry to non-Israelis who have visited China in the past two weeks.

New Zealand

Wellington announced Sunday that it is temporarily barring non-resident travelers from China. The South Pacific country raised its official travel advice for China to "Do not travel," the highest warning level.

Japan

Japan's Foreign Ministry said it would send another charter flight mid-week to evacuate Japanese nationals who are still in Hubei. Three new coronavirus cases were reported in Japan on Sunday, with 20 now in total.

Vietnam

Vietnam has confirmed an additional three cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to eight. The latest confirmed cases were all on the same flight from Wuhan, China. The cases are currently limited to four out of 63 provinces in Vietnam. Over the weekend, the country also declared a public health emergency.

Thailand

Thailand's Health Ministry announced Sunday that a Chinese woman infected with the coronavirus showed dramatic improvement after doctors treated her with a cocktail of anti-virals used to treat flu and HIV.

"The lab result of positive on the coronavirus turned negative in 48 hours," said doctor Kriengsak Attipornwanich during the ministry's press briefing. The ministry is awaiting research results to prove the findings.

lc/cmk (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.