 COP25 summit eyes the nitty-gritty in climate talks | News | DW | 02.12.2019

News

Thanks, in part, to Greta Thunberg's activism, combating climate change is now at the top of the global agenda. But environmentalists doubt much progress will be made in Madrid as the climate conference kicks off.

A worker walks past a COP 25 logo at IFEMA Convention Center, ahead of the 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP 25) in Madrid (REUTERS)

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg had set off for the 2019 UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Chile. But then the summit was moved to Madrid due to political unrest in Chile, forcing Thunberg to return to Europe. Now she's aboard a sailing ship, hoping to arrive in Portugal shortly and then travel onward to Madrid for the conference. Progress, however, is slower than expected, the teen activist said. 

The pace is in line with that of the climate conference in Madrid, which starts Monday. 

Read more: COP25: Controversial carbon markets to take center stage

Spain steps up to the plate

Svenja Schulzep photo (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

Germany's Environment Minister Svenja Schulze

German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze, who will attend, said she is pleased the conference will go ahead after Chile pulled out as the host nation. Speaking to DW, she said, "I am very thankful to Spain for hosting the COP at such short notice."

She added that it is a huge sign of solidarity that Spain will put up between 20,000 and 25,000 people within four weeks. According to Schulze, the conference will only be a success if the countries show greater ambition and "go beyond what they have promised so far."

US withdraws from Paris Agreement

More than what the 190 countries that attended the 2015 Paris climate conference pledged to strengthen global efforts to tackle climate change. Back then, they had agreed to keep the "global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels." Yet to reach this target, states already need to adapt their respective climate policies, with scientists warning that climate change is accelerating. But it is unlikely that the Madrid summit will yield more ambitious climate targets.

So far, only a handful of African and Asian states have indicated they want more far-reaching climate measures. And in early November, US President Donald Trump, who does not believe climate change is real, pulled out of the Paris Agreement.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, meanwhile, pointed out that "we deeply regret this move," saying he hopes the US will eventually return to climate talks. But, he said, one cannot expect that a climate consensus will be reached anytime soon.

"We can hardly expect any climate-related progress next year when the US hosts the G7 summit and Saudi Arabia holds the G20 presidency," said Maas. Brazilian right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro, incidentally, is not known for being particularly environmentally minded, either.

Read more:Germany's average temperature has risen 1.5 degrees: report

Greta Thunbergs Rückreise nach Europa (Getty Images/AFP/N. Kamm)

Greta Thunberg has set sail for Europe for the climate summit

Germany falls short on own climate goals

Yet Germany, too, has not delivered on its promise to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2020. Many experts say the country's plan to shut down coal-fired power plants by 2038 is too timid. Moreover, transport-related emissions have been rising for many years. That is why environmental groups are hoping the global climate protests will create some momentum that will carry over into the summit.

Speaking to DW, Ann-Kathrin Schneider of Germany's Environmental and Nature Conservation Association (BUND), said: "The pressure from street protests, especially those happening on Fridays, will matter."

But Schneider also remained cautious, saying it is not at all clear if this will translate into political momentum to do more to protect the environment.  

Read moreUN chief: Climate change near 'point of no return'

UN's Antonio Guterres COP25 (Getty Images/AFP/C. Quicler)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres: "The point of no return is no longer over the horizon. It is in sight and is hurtling towards us"

Compensation for extreme weather events?

Environmental groups are also hoping there will be progress with regard to compensating poorer countries for environmental damage resulting from climate change — an issue that has received little attention at previous climate conferences. Sabine Minninger, a climate expert with Bread for the World, told DW that the world's rich nations are keen to avoid this topic, fearing they will be asked to issue a kind of blank cheque to compensate for all damage incurred through extreme weather events.

But Minninger says this issue is of great significance, as "very poor states, in particular, struggle tremendously to get back on their feet after suffering natural disasters or extreme weather events; the reasons is that they lack the financial resources and therefore the means to protect their lives and the foundation of the livelihoods."

These countries, she says, have a hard time recovering because "they struggle to secure reasonable loans to adapt to climate change." Another important issue to be addressed in Madrid, meanwhile, will be the protection of the oceans.

Much work, therefore, lies ahead. Who knows, maybe Greta Thunberg's efforts to draw attention to these challenges will help convince some countries to agree to more ambitious climate targets after all.

  • Activists swim in the Spree river during a symbolic action to rescue the government's climate change package (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Diving in with the rest

    Young activists in Berlin took a dip in the city's Spree River to demonstrate their desire for more action on climate change. Their protest took place as Germany's upper house of parliament passed a raft of measures aimed at cutting emissions. However, critics of the package said it did not go far enough.

  • Protesters holding placards take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Wanting a new start

    Thousands of protesters gathered in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate to voice dissatisfaction with a perceived lack of urgency on the part of the government. Some 50,000 people took part, demanding a "new start" for the government's climate policy.

  • Students hold a banner reading Climate is changing, why aren't we ? (Getty Images/AFP/A. Solaro)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Tide of opinion

    "The climate is changing, why aren't we?" ask these protesters Rome. The historic Italian city of Venice was recently flooded, with the local mayor blaming climate change for the highest tide in 50 years. Climate protests took place in 138 Italian towns and cities, according to Fridays for Future Italia, including in major urban centers like Rome, Milan, Turin, Naples and Palermo.

  • Students hold placards during a rally calling for action on climate change

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Message for the government

    Activists and schoolchildren in Sydney kicked off the latest round of global protests against climate change on Friday by picketing the headquarters of Australia's ruling party. The protesters — brandishing placards that read "You're burning our future" and chanting "we will rise" — turned out as Sydney was again enveloped in toxic smoke caused by bushfires.

  • A student holds up a placard as another is dressed as a koala

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Koalas under threat

    The protests have taken on extra urgency in Australia — the country's southeast has been devastated by hundreds of damaging bushfires in recent weeks. Wildfires and drought have left the koala bear on the verge of "functional" extinction.

  • Protesters hold placards as they take part in a Global Climate Strike protest on November 29, 2019 in Tokyo (Getty Images/C. Court)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Japan — a victim of extremes

    Hundreds of people marched through Tokyo's Shinjuku district to show their support for the Fridays For Future movement. Japan is no exception to abnormal weather patterns around the world in recent years. The island nation has been hit by increasingly frequent typhoons, and also by hotter weather. In October, Typhoon Hagibis ripped through central and north-eastern Japan, killing scores of people.

  • Indonesien Klimaprotest | Friday Climate Action Day (Getty Images/AFP/B. Ismoyo)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Forests For Future

    Demonstrations also took place in Indonesia, where – in an effort to to protect tropical forests - the government has issued a temporary ban on permits for palm plantations. However, critics say a lack of transparency has made it difficult to evaluate the moratorium's effectiveness. The global palm oil trade has been blamed as a major contributor to climate change by causing loss of vegetation.

  • Indien Klimaprotest | Friday Climate Action Day (Getty Images/AFP/A. Sankar)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Something in the air

    In Delhi — the world's most polluted capital — students staged a march to the environment ministry carrying placards and demanding that the government declare a climate emergency. The country is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gases and has 14 of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to a UN study.

  • Students and protestors gather Sydney Town Hall on November 29, 2019 in Sydney, (Getty Images/J. McCawley)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Targeting international talks

    The protests took place as negotiators from some 200 countries prepared to meet for the COP25 climate conference in Madrid. Participants are seeking clearer rules on how to meet the requirements of the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change. The accord aims to limit the increase in global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

    Author: Richard Connor


Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

