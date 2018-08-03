Confidential UN report: North Korea continuing nuclear, missile programs

North Korea has violated a number of sanctions by the United Nations, most notably continuing their nuclear weapons and missile programs, a 149-page confidential UN report said Friday.

The report comes days after reports suggesting the North is developing new missiles. The United States' top diplomat Mike Pompeo called on countries to maintain pressure on the North and not violate UN sanctions.

What the report said

· North Korea "has not stopped its nuclear and missile programs and continued to defy Security Council resolutions through a massive increase in illicit ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products, as well as through transfers of coal at sea during 2018."

· US figures estimated that North Korea had procured over 500,000 barrels of petroleum products in the first five months of 2018. The transfer of the products involved 40 vessels and 120 associated companies.

· North Korea continued to receive revenue from exports of banned commodities. For instance, it received $14 million (€12 million) from October 2017 to March 2018 for deliveries of iron and steel to China, India and other countries.

· North Korea also violated a textile ban by exporting more than $100 million in goods to China, Ghana, India, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey and Uruguay within the same time period.

· Diplomats from North Korea played a key role in evading UN sanctions.

· Pyeongyang "attempted to supply small arms and light weapons (SALW) and other military equipment via foreign intermediaries" to Libya, Yemen and Sudan.

· A Syrian arms trafficker, named as Hussein Al-Ali in the report, offered "a range of conventional arms, and in some cases ballistic missiles to armed groups in Yemen and Libya" that were produced in North Korea. Al-Ali also helped negotiate a "protocol of operation" with Yemen's Huthi rebels in Damascus in 2016.

'Serious issue'

America's top diplomat Mike Pompeo reiterated his warning toward Russia, China and other countries against any violation of international sanctions on North Korea.

In Singapore ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Pompeo told reporters that the US had its own new, credible reports that Russia is violating UN sanctions, including allowing for joint ventures with North Korean companies and issuing new permits for North Korean guest workers.

"If these reports prove accurate, and we have every reason to believe that they are, that would be in violation," Pompeo said, pointing out that the UN Security Council voted unanimously to impose these sanctions.

"I want to remind every nation that has supported these resolutions that this is a serious issue and something we will discuss with Moscow," he added.

Pompeo said the US expects "all countries to abide to the UN Security Council resolutions and enforce sanctions on North Korea. Any violation that detracts from the world's goal of finally, fully denuclearizing North Korea would be something that America would take very seriously."

Criticism from North Korea

Despite his firm remarks, Pompeo shook hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and exchanged words with him, also handing him a letter for Kim from US President Donald Trump.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said this week that Trump had received a letter from Kim as a follow-up to the two leaders' recent talks.

But speaking at the forum, Ri criticized the US for urging the continued enforcement of sanctions, saying that Washington was "raising its voice louder" despite "goodwill measures" taken by the North.

"As long as the US does not show in practice its strong will to remove our concerns, there will be no case whereby we will move forward first unilaterally," Ri said.

Where did the report come from? The report was put together by independent experts who monitored the implementation of UN sanctions over six months. The report was submitted to the UN's North Korea Sanctions Committee on Friday.

What are the UN's sanctions on North Korea? When North Korea conducted its first nuclear test, the UN demanded it cease all future nuclear testing and in turn set up the North Korea Sanctions Committee — part of the global organization's Security Council. It also prohibited countries from exporting military equipment and luxury items to the North. Several other sanctions have been imposed over the past decade, banning North Korea from exporting gold and other rare earth metals, coal, lead, seafood and textiles. The UN has also imposed restrictions on North Korea's Federal Trade Bank, banned joint ventures and barred North Korean nationals from working in other countries.

North Korea promises denuclearization: At a landmark summit in Singapore with US President Donald Trump in June, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un committed to "complete denuclearization." In return, Kim asked for "security guarantees" from the US. Trump tweeted a day after the summit that "North Korea was no longer a nuclear threat."

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic summit in pictures First meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump shake hands as they meet for the first time. Unlike in past meetings with some world leaders, Trump did not try to pull Kim's hand towards him or hold on to the North Korean leader's hand too long.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic summit in pictures From insults to 'special bond' Trump and Kim appeared at ease with one another during the summit. Just a few months prior, Trump and Kim engaged in a war of words, trading insults like "little rocket man" and "mentally deranged." Following their meeting, Trump said he formed a "special bond" with Kim and that he'd like to invite him to the White House.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic summit in pictures Who's leading whom? Kim lays a hand on Trump's back as they leave after signing a joint statement pledging peace negotiations and denuclearization. Some critics worried that the US agreed to give up too many things in negotiations with Kim. At a press conference, Trump said he wanted to stop US military exercises with South Korea and eventually withdraw US troops — something Pyongyang has been demanding for years.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic summit in pictures Four-point agreement Trump displays the joint agreement he signed with Kim. In the four-point document, Kim agreed to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." In exchange, Trump agreed to provide "security guarantees" to Pyongyang. The two leaders also agreed to build a "robust peace regime" and to return the remains of prisoners of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic summit in pictures All eyes on Trump and Kim South Koreans watch the summit on a screen located at a train station in Seoul. Ahead of the event, critics expressed concern that the meeting between the two leaders would be purely symbolic and not bring concrete progress to easing tensions. Indeed, the agreement did not specify what exact measures would be taken.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic summit in pictures Honoring 'the bromance' in Singapore A bartender in Singapore crafted a special drink for the summit, dubbed "The Bromance." The meeting was held on Singapore's Sentosa island, a resort area with luxury hotels and a theme park. The island's security was massively increased ahead of the summit, while local businesses marked the occasion with special Trump-Kim branded water and drinks. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier (with dpa, AFP)



