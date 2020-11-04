 Comedian Gayle Tufts: ′There are two parallel universes in the Disunited States′ | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 04.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Comedian Gayle Tufts: 'There are two parallel universes in the Disunited States'

As an observer of German-American culture, comedian Gayle Tufts isn't surprised by Trump's reaction to the vote results: After all, he's a reality TV star.

Deutschland Berlin | Komödie am Kurfürstendamm | Gayle Tufts (Frank Hoensch/Getty Images)

DW: What's your reaction to the election results until now? 

Gayle Tufts: My reaction is a great sense of disappointment that it wasn't a blue wave. Especially at a moment where there's over 225,000 COVID deaths, 17 million unemployed, 28 million people without health insurance — I can't understand… 

You see the split in the country; there are two parallel universes living in the Disunited States of America, and what one believes, the other doesn't believe. And I just cannot believe that it is so close

When Trump was elected four years ago, the surprise was really strong; does the shock feel different this time around?

Ha! I think I hear it in your voice — I hear it in everybody's voice — it's kind of, "of course we knew that would happen." Also, I mean: 2020, just stop it! It's just one piece of bad news after the other.

I had a little tiny ray of hope. I went to bed at 1 a.m., and when I woke up at 4 o'clock, it was a little like Christmas morning, I thought, "you know what, maybe there's some good in the world; maybe this will turn around." And it was like: No, no… It's going to be the same way 2020 has been for the entire year, so, what do you expect! 

As a comedian, do you still manage to find things to laugh about in American politics? 

Book cover American Woman How I lost my Heimat und found my Zuhause

Gayle Tufts combines German and English — Denglish — in her works, such as in her latest book

Well, maybe it's not in the politics, maybe it's just in real life. Luckily I have very funny friends, and I've had three messages already asking if I have an extra bedroom that's available... People want to move over here. Because of the lockdown I can't play in the theater at the moment, so I could just open a B&B for disgruntled Americans!

Another friend googled the words "how" and "can" and the first articles that he got were "how can I emigrate to Canada" and "can I move to Europe"..  I love that my friends see at least some kind of humor in it!

And you know, it's not over yet. It ain't over til it's over. We knew this was going to be tricky. Trump has said this from the beginning. I mean look at what he did to the Supreme Court, and he said he would go to the highest court to fight this if he doesn't win… Of course he'll do that, he's a reality TV star, he wants to win! It doesn't really matter policy-wise, he has to win. So I'm not surprised by that.

I'm only very definitely surprised that it is so neck and neck. And issues that I care about — maybe I've been living in Europe for too long — but no one's talking about climate change, very few people are talking about COVID, where you would think his COVID response is so disastrous, don't people  care?

And it's very distressing to me to see that big ballot issues, or women's right to choose, or what just happened in the Supreme Court, these issues don't seem to be uppermost in everyone's minds.

USA Corona-Pandemie | Protest Nominierung Amy Coney Barrett (Carol Guzy/ZUMA wire/Imago Images)

Protesters dressed as Handmaids while Amy Coney Barrett was voted in to the Supreme Court to fill the seat of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a pioneering advocate for women's rights

As long as taxes get cut, and I don't have to pay so much money and I have a job.  I understand that, I understand wanting to have work — I'm out of work right now, but still, I don't understand the cult of personality, I don't understand the hate, I don't understand the division. And I can't understand that people are supporting that. 

So are you glad to be a German citizen now?

I am so glad to be a German citizen! I've been saying for months: I'm very very happy to live in a country that is run by a scientist and not a reality TV star.

 

Often described as "Germany's best-known American," Gayle Tufts is a critically acclaimed entertainer, author and intercultural contributor whose works often play on combining German and English, or "Denglish." In her 2017 book, American Woman: How I Lost My Heimat and Found My Zuhause, she humorously describes the process of becoming a German citizen after Donald Trump's election in 2016. 

  • two men holding guns, one in US flag shorts, a photo from the book Divided we stand by Mathias Braschler and Monika Fischer

    'Divided We Stand': Portraits of a polarized country

    Arms manufacturer from Louisiana

    Mathias Braschler and Monika Fischer took 82 portraits on their extensive road trip across the US. The photos show people of all ages, ethnic groups, professions and genders. The subjects are each portrayed in the same way: in front of a plain white canvas. There is no comment.

  • A woman stands with her two children, one in her arms — a photo from the book 'Divided We Stand' by Mathias Braschler and Monika Fischer

    'Divided We Stand': Portraits of a polarized country

    Mother of eight from Mississippi

    "Divided We Stand" is the title of the photo book by Mathias Braschler and Monika Fischer. The division refers to the political polarization in the US, which is best exemplified on a map. On the one hand, there are the "blue" coastal states, where the majority support the Democrats; on the other, much of the middle is comprised of the "red" states, the Republican heartland.

  • A sheriff wearing a 10 gallon white hat with hand on gun holster, a photo from the book 'Divided We Stand' by Mathias Braschler and Monika Fischer

    'Divided We Stand': Portraits of a polarized country

    Sheriff from Texas

    To capture this division, the Swiss couple covered about 15,000 miles (24,000 kilometers) while crisscrossing the US. Their epic journey encompassed 40 states stretching from Montana in the north to Texas in the south, where the above picture was taken.

  • Man in blue collared shirt wearing a black hat

    'Divided We Stand': Portraits of a polarized country

    Cheyenne chief from Montana

    The photographers spent months on the road, traveling with a mobile home equipped with an integrated photo studio. Fischer and Braschler meticulously set up the studio anew every time they took a new portrait to ensure they always had the exact same light and background.

  • A woman with cowboy hat, and a 'Rodeo Queen' sash - a photo from the book Divided We Stand' by Mathias Braschler and Monika Fischer (Mathias Braschler & Monika Fischer)

    'Divided We Stand': Portraits of a polarized country

    Rodeo Queen from Wyoming

    Not only did they fascinating pictures on their road trip, but also asked the people they portrayed about their political leanings. What their subjects had to say about politics, society and their country is documented in the photo book — opinions as diverse as the people photographed.

  • A men wearing a black hat and shirt with a necklace — a photo from the book 'Divided We Stand' by Mathias Braschler and Monika Fischer

    'Divided We Stand': Portraits of a polarized country

    Mason from Georgia

    The photographers and their son live in New York and Switzerland. The couple has lived in the US for many years, but their road trip has broadened their perspectives on the country, especially the fact that so many Americans support Donald Trump.

    Author: Maria John Sánchez


DW recommends

Conductor Garrett Keast: 'It is a rather ugly moment for America'

Despite growing xenophobic attitudes, the Berlin-based, US-born conductor remains optimistic about the future, and finds hope in the openness of new music.  

US election: Donald Trump claims 'major fraud' as vote-count continues

Donald Trump prematurely said his camp had "clearly" won the key states of Georgia and North Carolina and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court. His rival Joe Biden urged for patience with the vote count.  

Advertisement

Film

Coronavirus - Mini-Festival Cannes (Valery Hache/AFP/dpa/picture alliance)

Cannes defies coronavirus with 'mini' film fest

The three-day event ended as France enters a second lockdown. The festival also paid tribute to the three victims killed during an Islamist attack in Nice by rolling out the black carpet.  

Books

Das Buch Alice von Karin Urbach (Propyläen Verlag)

How the Nazis stole a cookbook

Alice Urbach's cookbook was a bestseller in the 1930s in German-speaking countries. A Jew, she fled her home under the Nazis, who republished the book under a different name without giving her credit.  

Culture

USA | Dirigent Garrett Keast (ZUMA PressImago Images)

Conductor Garrett Keast: 'It's a rather ugly moment for America'

Despite growing xenophobic attitudes, the Berlin-based, US-born conductor remains optimistic about the future, and finds hope in the openness of new music.  

Arts

Libanon | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

How is Beirut's arts scene doing after the explosion?

DW spoke with musician and researcher Mounir Mahmalat in Beirut to get an in-depth look at what it's like for the city's arts sector, three months after the blast.  

Digital Culture

Symbolbild Hatespeech | Hasskommentare (Thomas Trutschel/photothek/Imago Images)

As hate speech online increases, so has the resistance

From international campaigns to grassroots Facebook groups, many targeted by hate speech are finding new ways to fight it.  