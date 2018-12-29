Colombia investigates plot to assassinate President Ivan Duque

Authorities have said an alleged plot to kill the president may involve three Venezuelans who were recently arrested with assault weapons. Ivan Duque has been a vocal critic of his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro.
Colombia's intelligence services have been monitoring chatter for several months about "credible" plans to assassinate President Ivan Duque, Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said Saturday in a video message.
The possible plot may involve three Venezuelans who were recently arrested with assault weapons, he said, without giving further details.
"Intelligence investigations into possible attacks have been going on for several months," Trujillo said. "Added to that is the recent capture of three Venezuelan citizens found in possession of weapons of war, which further increases concerns."
Two of the Venezuelan men were captured on December 21 on a bus in the northern city of Valledupar, Reuters news agency reported, citing unnamed police and military sources. The third, also armed, was arrested days later. Weapons found on the men included an assault rifle with a telescopic scope as well as a 9-mm mini-Uzi, ammunition and a stun grenade.
Security for Duque has been increased with the help of the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel, Reuters reported.
Read more: Colombia's delicate peace process: An overview
Maduro critic
The right-wing Duque, who took office in August, has been a strong critic of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his socialist government, calling him a dictator. He has been leading a diplomatic effort in Latin America to isolate the government in Caracas.
Maduro accused Colombia of helping "terrorists" after an attempted armed drone attack in early August. Colombia has rejected the accusations.
In recent years, Colombia has witnessed a massive influx of Venezuelans fleeing food and medicine shortages amid the country's economic crisis.
ap/cmk (AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The political and economic crisis in Venezuela has unleashed a mass exodus and Colombia has borne the brunt of it. A Colombian politician has called for a quota system to distribute the refugees across the region. (09.03.2018)
More than 40 women were forced into sex work after being taken from the Venezuelan border to Bogota. The gang that organized the ring hired a doctor to perform abortions on women who got pregnant while they were captive. (23.11.2018)
On Sunday, Colombians head to the polls to pick a new president. Whoever wins will play a crucial role in the country's ongoing peace process. Below, we detail the most important steps taken so far. (26.05.2018)
Colombia has withdrawn from the South American organization set up by the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez in 2008 to counter US influence. The bloc was the accomplice of a "dictatorship," the Colombian president said. (28.08.2018)
A National Guard general and a colonel have been detained in Venezuela over an attempt to kill President Nicolas Maduro with drones, officials said. The authorities claim some of the remaining suspects hide in the US. (14.08.2018)
Ivan Duque has been sworn in as Colombia's president. He is the youngest man to ever hold the office. As a protege of former presdident Uriibe, analysts wonder how much of his own man he will be. (08.08.2018)