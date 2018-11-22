 Colombia rescues Venezuelan migrants from sex ring | News | DW | 23.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Colombia rescues Venezuelan migrants from sex ring

More than 40 women were forced into sex work after being taken from the Venezuelan border to Bogota. The gang that organized the ring hired a doctor to perform abortions on women who got pregnant while they were captive.

Venezuelans cross the Colombian border in Paraguachon La Raya

Venezuelans cross the Colombian border

Colombia has rescued more than 40 Venezuelan migrant women from a forced prostitution ring, Colombia's chief prosecutor said Thursday.

Nestor Martinez said the gang behind the ring lured the women from Cucuta on the Colombia-Venezuela border to Bogota with promises of food and money.

After they arrived in the Colombian capital, gang members forced the women to work as prostitutes for 20 days to pay off the costs of transporting them. They also confiscated their identification papers, limited them to 15 minutes of freedom a day and forced them to undergo abortions when they got pregnant.

"It's absolutely despicable," Martinez said. He added that police were investigating an immigration official who had delayed the rescue operation after alerting the gang about it.

Watch video 04:00
Now live
04:00 mins.

Venezuelan migrants take desperate measures

Half of the women were rescued in Bogota and the other half in Cucuta, according to Bogota Security Secretary Jairo Garcia. He said authorities were providing food and aid to the victims.

Police have detained some 144 people as part of a broader investigation into human trafficking.

Many women who have been fleeing Venezuela's political and economic crisis have turned to sex work after arriving in Colombia. The country has received most of the more than 3 million Venezuelans who have left their country in recent years.

amp/cmk (AP, EFE)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Multilateral approach needed to contain Venezuela's refugee crisis, experts warn

As Venezuela's crisis spirals out of control, neighboring countries are looking out for themselves, shutting their borders to refugees. But experts warn the crisis cannot be resolved without a multilateral effort. (21.08.2018)  

Spain busts sex trafficking ring targeting Venezuelans

Young women who flee Venezuela's ongoing economic and humanitarian crisis for a better life in Europe are vulnerable to human traffickers. A raid this week by authorities in Barcelona has exposed a growing problem. (27.02.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venezuelan migrants take desperate measures  

Related content

Venezuelan migrants in Colombia take desperate measures 22.11.2018

According to the UN, some three million people have fled the turmoil in Venezuela since 2015. Neighboring Colombia has taken in a third of them. A camp in Bogota is short on food, and hundreds of Venezuelans there are finding it difficult to survive.

Flüchtlinge aus Venezuela auf dem Weg nach Kolumbien

3 million people have fled Venezuela says UNHCR 08.11.2018

People continue to leave the troubled Latin-American country as the economic situation turns increasingly sour. Food shortages have become a part of everyday life.

Maribel Ponce Hernández Mexiko Stadt

'Migrant caravan was my only chance' for a better life 13.11.2018

Maribel Ponce Hernandez joined the migrant caravan trekking through Central America to escape Honduras. The single mom is unflinching in her aim to reach the US, regardless of what President Donald Trump has to say.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 