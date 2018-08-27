 Colombia leaves UNASUR to protest inaction on Venezuela | News | DW | 28.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Colombia leaves UNASUR to protest inaction on Venezuela

Colombia has withdrawn from the South American organization set up by the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez in 2008 to counter US influence. The bloc was the accomplice of a "dictatorship," the Colombian president said.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at a UNASUR meeting

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at a UNASUR meeting

Colombian President Ivan Duque announced Monday that his country's departure from UNASUR would be completed in six months.

In a statement on the presidential website, Duque said: "Today with precise instructions, the foreign minister sent UNASUR the letter where we denounce the constituent treaty of that entity and in six months our withdrawal will be effective."

The president was blunt in his appraisal of the group: "UNASUR is an institution that has lent itself, with its silence and often with its complacency," Duque said. "We cannot continue being part of an institution that has been the greatest accomplice of the Venezuelan dictatorship."

Duque follows other regional leaders from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru and Paraguay who decided in April to temporarily suspend membership of the bloc.

The aim of UNASUR, promoted and co-founded by Venezuela's leader at the time Hugo Chavez, had been to oppose US interests and objectives in the region.

Read more: Venezuelan exodus is Colombia's burden

Watch video 02:52
Now live
02:52 mins.

Venezuela's neighbors try to put brakes on migration

New man for the OAS

The Washington-based Organization of American States (OAS) has long been the US-preferred entity for regional political discussion and joint decision making.

Conservative Colombian President Duque recently appointed opposition, right-wing senator Alejandro Ordonez as his ambassador to the OAS.

Authoritarian and a radical Christian, Ordonez has been Public Minister, or Inspector General of Colombia since 2008. During that time, his office is reported to have fired hundreds of elected public officials and he strongly opposes the peace deal with Colombia's rebels.

  • A demonstration for peace in Colombia (Kaeufer/Moser)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Difficult path toward peace

    The 2016 signing of the peace accord between the Colombian government and FARC rebels was a major, but not final, step towards ending the decades-long conflict. The deal remains a controversial topic in the country and took center stage during the presidential election.

  • Jorge Eliecer Gaitan (Public Domain)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Land owners vs. farmers

    The conflict's origins date to the 1920s and a struggle over land ownership, which claimed thousands of lives. The 1948 murder of Jorge Eliecer Gaitan (photo), a liberal politician, threw the country into deep crisis. A result was the formation of a number of resistance groups; the Colombian army launched a campaign against "communist farmers."

  • Kolumbien Camilo Torres (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    FARC and ELN

    The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the National Liberation Army (ELN) were founded in 1964. The former wanted to break up the monopoly of land ownership, whereas the ELN formed out of a radical student movement and ideas of liberation theologians such as Camilo Torres (photo). The Colombian government fought both groups with the support the United States.

  • Kolumbian paramilitary member 2000 (Carlos Villalon/Liaison/Getty Images)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Paramilitary groups

    The conflict deepened in the 1980s with the introduction of right-wing paramilitary groups in the service of the landowners against FARC. Both sides were closely linked to drug cartels. Four presidential candidates and countless left-wing politicians were murdered by paramilitaries between 1986 and 1990.

  • Ingrid Betancourt (AFP/Getty Images)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Ingrid Betancourt kidnapped

    In February 2002, the government cut off peace negotiations with FARC after guerrillas hijacked a domestic flight. Days later, the rebels struck again, kidnapping presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt. Alvaro Uribe went on to win the election that May and escalated military operations against FARC, ruling out further negotiations. He was re-elected in 2007. Betancourt was released in 2008.

  • Juan Manuel Santos Friedensgespräch FARC (Reuters)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Peace talks begin

    Juan Manuel Santos was elected president in 2010. Two years later, a law concerning compensation for victims of violence and the return of land came into effect. Peace talks between the government (photo) and FARC officially began that November.

  • Colombians celebrate the ceasefire in Bogota (Getty Images/AFP/G. Legaria)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Ceasefire

    At midnight on August 29, 2016, the permanent ceasefire came into force. "A new chapter in Colombia's history begins on August 29," Santos wrote on Twitter. "We have silenced the weapons. The war with FARC is over!"

  • Signing of peace treaty in Colombia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Vergara)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Peace deal with FARC

    On September 26, 2016, President Santos and FARC leader Rodrigo Londono, a.k.a. Timochenko, signed the peace treaty, ending the 52-year-old conflict. The signing took place in Cartagena and was attended by 2,500 people.

  • People campaigning against peace deal with FARC (picture alliance/AP Photo/I. Valencia)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Setback

    Distrust in FARC manifested itself in a pre-referendum campaign against the peace treaty, led by the conservative ex-president Alvaro Uribe. To the surprise of many observers, a thin majority of Colombians voted to reject the deal on October 2, 2016.

  • Juan Manuel Santos receives Nobel Peace Prize (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Peace Prize for Santos

    The international community threw its support behind the treaty's supporters. Just five days after it was rejected in a referendum, Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The ceremony took place in Oslo in December 2016.

  • Colombian parliament in Bogota (Getty Images/AFP/G. Legaria)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Parliamentary ratification

    Colombia's parliament ratified the peace treaty on November 30, 2016, following a list of changes to the deal's original language.

  • A UN observer during Colombia's disarmament. (picture alliance/dpa/A. Piñeros)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Disarmament

    FARC rebels gave up their weapons in three phases. On June 27, 2017, at the end of the UN-controlled disarmament process, Santos wrote: "For me and all Colombians, today is a special day. It's a day when weapons were exchanged for words."

  • FARC party leader Rodrigo Londono (Timoschenko) speaks at a congress (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Vergara)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    The new FARC

    The now disarmed, former rebel group chose to renew itself as a political party and disavow violence during a convention on August 27, 2017. The guerrilla's founder, Rodrigo Londono (photo), was elected the new party's head. He was unable to run for president, however, due to his poor health.

  • Voting booths (Imago/Agencia EFE)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    FARC at the polls

    For the first time since the end of the armed conflict, FARC put up its members as candidates in the parliamentary election, which took place on March 11, 2018. The party received just 50,000 votes, but secured five seats in the senate and lower house of parliament, respectively, as guaranteed by the peace treaty. The conservative party of former President Uribe won the election.

    Author: Emilia Rojas Sasse


jm/rt (EFE, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

With UNASUR floundering, Latin America longs for integration

Colombia's impending withdrawal has left UNASUR on the edge of collapse. Experts say Latin America is a region primed for international integration, so why has the organization continued to struggle? (14.08.2018)  

How Venezuela gets plundered

A money laundering scandal involving Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA could turn into a problem for a Swiss bank. A German banker recently affiliated with the lender has been arrested in Miami. (06.08.2018)  

Venezuelan exodus is Colombia's burden

The political and economic crisis in Venezuela has unleashed a mass exodus and Colombia has borne the brunt of it. A Colombian politician has called for a quota system to distribute the refugees across the region. (09.03.2018)  

Colombia's long struggle for peace

Colombia's presidential election is an important milestone towards consolidating the peace accord with FARC guerrillas. It was reached after decades of bloody conflict between the state and the FARC guerrilla groups. (26.05.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venezuela's neighbors try to put brakes on migration  

Related content

Kolumbien Migranten aus Venezuala

Venezuelan deserters facing tough choices 26.08.2018

Venezuelan soldiers who want to flee their country must carefully weigh their options. If they return, they face severe penalties, and abroad they have little chance of finding work. Ofelia Harms reports from Ipiales.

Hauptsitz UNASUR- Ecuador

With UNASUR floundering, Latin America longs for integration 14.08.2018

Colombia's impending withdrawal has left UNASUR on the edge of collapse. Experts say Latin America is a region primed for international integration, so why has the organization continued to struggle?

Peru Venezolanische Familien fliehen nach Peru

Venezuelans flee to Peru as UN warns of a 'crisis moment' 25.08.2018

Thousands of Venezuelans fleeing an economic and humanitarian crisis streamed across Peru's border ahead of tighter controls. The UN said the situation is nearing a "crisis moment" like in the Mediterranean.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 