Cologne exceeds key coronavirus threshold, joining Berlin and Frankfurt

The western German city of Cologne exceeded the key level of 50 new infections per 100,000 residents over seven days on Saturday, health authorities announced.

The North Rhine-Westphalian State Center for Health reported that there were 54.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

Cologne recently instituted a night-time ban on alcohol in public places and compulsory masks in pedestrian zones in anticipation of the threshold being breached.

The new rules include an extension of the ban on the consumption of alcohol on streets and squares after 10 p.m., a weekend ban on selling alcohol at party hotspots, and a limit of five people from different households meeting in public.

"We are in a serious phase of the pandemic," Mayor Henriette Reker wrote on Twitter on Friday, before Cologne exceeded the threshold, warning that more measures may come.

Cases rising across Germany

Cases across Germany have risen dramatically this week, going from 2,828 new daily cases on Wednesday to 4,516 on Friday.

At least three German cities have now exceeded the threshold, including Frankfurt and Berlin.

Cologne exceeded the same limit threshold twice in March and April, at the height of the pandemic in Germany.

