Cologne church staff used work devices to view porn — report

40 minutes ago

In the span of one month, there were over 1,000 attempts to access pornographic websites on archdiocese computers, according to a report. The staff also included a high-ranking priest.

The outline of the Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, Germany
Over a dozen staff in the German diocese visited porn sites hundreds of times on work computers in one month alone, the report revealedImage: IMAGO/Panama Pictures

According to German media reports emerging early on Friday morning, staff members and clergy in the Archdiocese of Cologne made "mass attempts to access porn websites" on church-supplied computers.

The Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper, which broke the story, reported that the diocese leadership was informed as early as July 2022 about corresponding activities by 15 employees.

Such activities, even if they are not punishable under either state or church law, are not permitted as part of the labor agreement with the archdiocese, which is located in western Germany.

Pornography is considered reprehensible and a grave sin under Catholic sexual morality.

What did the report find?

The Archdiocese of Cologne explained to the Catholic News Agency (KNA) that the church also monitors IT security, including "checking whether the firewalls reliably fend off attempts to access sites that pose a risk in terms of IT security."

According to reports, the list of those who transgressed included a high-ranking priest.

The Catholic Church in Crisis

As per the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, the cybersecurity team for the archdiocese gathered data from the end of May 2022 to the end of June 2022.

Within that one-month period, there were around "1,000 access attempts to pages that were blocked by a protective filter because of questionable, undesirable content and potential threats to IT security," the paper reported.

The majority of the suspicious activity concerned pornographic sites.

Why is the list coming to light now?

This list was not previously passed on to the public prosecutor's office because, according to the archdiocese, there were no indications of criminal offences.

In June this year, the list came to light again after police raided an employee of the archdiocese who was suspected of having child abuse material. The staff member no longer works for the archdiocese.

According to the report, although there were no indications that the material viewed on church computers was illegal, archdiocese officials turned over the information to Cologne investigators.

The revelations are the latest in a growing list of scandals involving the Cologne archdiocese. In June this year, a German court ordered the church to pay €300,000 in damages over sex abuse cases.

jsi/rs (KNA, DW sources)

Catholic Church faces flurry of US abuse cases

Deutschland Kardinal Rainer Maria Woelki ARCHIV

Sexual abuse in Germany – A cardinal under pressure

Sexual abuse in Germany – A cardinal under pressure

The Catholic archdiocese in Germany is facing heavy criticism for its mishandling of sexual abuse cases. In Cologne, more and more people are quitting the Church.
SocietyMarch 11, 202105:47 min
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to the frontline in August 2023

Ukraine struggles to curb corruption in its military

Rule of Law8 hours ago
