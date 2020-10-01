 Climate crisis: Is it time to ditch economic growth? | Global Ideas | DW | 01.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Climate crisis: Is it time to ditch economic growth?

Growth may be central to mainstream economics but nature has paid the price through pollution, waste and climate change. Some economists say it's time for a completely different approach.

Global Ideas | Symbolbild Wirtschaftswachstum (Marcus Brandt/dpa/picture-alliance)

It was only in the mid-20th century, in the wake of the shattering impact of World Wars and when capitalism and communism were competing for global dominance, that we began to measure the success of an economy in terms of gross national product, or GDP. 

The faster GDP was rising, the better an economy could be said to be performing. But something happens as all that economic activity expands. The amount of energy and resources we use also increase

Ever since the industrial revolution, fossil fuels have set us on a course of furiously expanding production, which has also meant more waste and more pollution. Historically, greenhouse gas emissions have risen alongside GDP. As economies have grown richer, nature has paid the price

And as the climate crisis has become ever-harder to ignore, more people are questioning whether infinite economic growth is possible on a planet of finite resources

Aerial photograph of an Indian coal mine. 

Supporters of degrowth challenge the notion infinite economic growth is possible on a planet of finite resources

Melting artic ice

IPCC modelling of scenarios to keep under 2 degrees of warming, rely on renewables, nuclear power and new technologies

Zero-emissions with twice the GDP

"The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in their Fifth Assessment, have 116 mitigation scenarios with a chance of staying below the 2 degree Celsius threshold. All of those scenarios assume 2-3% GDP growth rates," says Jon Erickson, an ecological economist at the Gund Institute for Environment in Vermont, adding that this implies doubling the global economy by somewhere around 2050 .

These scenarios rely not just on switching to renewables, but also on the large-scale extraction of massive volumes of carbon from the atmosphere using as-yet unproven technology, which Erickson describes as "wildly unrealistic."  

"None of those models and the IPCC community even bother simulating a scenario where the global economy contracts, stabilizes and maybe even degrows," Erickson says. "Yet that's probably the one realistic scenario that would significantly affect greenhouse gas emissions." 

It is easy to see why the idea that we must keep growing is hard to give up. When economic activity declines and we go into recession, people lose their jobs and are plunged into poverty. 

Yet those arguing for "degrowth" — a managed contraction of economic activity— say it doesn't have to be this way. 

New York stock exchange. 

Mainstream economic discourse has been dominated by a focus on growth

Time for a different approach?

Federico Demaria, an economist at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, who has authored several books on degrowth, says that neoclassical economics — which has dominated economic discourse over recent decades, has "never looked at the question of how an economy could be managed without growth. It only looked at questions like, why do economies grow? If it's not growing, how can we make it grow? Or, how can we make it grow even faster?" 

These have become pertinent questions even — or especially — for wealthy, industrialized economies, where growth has slowed over recent decades. "What the mainstream economists are doing is just trying to relaunch growth," Demaria says.

A different approach, which aims to rein in growth without inflicting the pain that recession has traditionally entailed, comes from the field of ecological economics. 

Embedding economics in ecology

Neoclassical economic models picture economies as closed systems, with no inputs of materials or energy and no outputs of pollution and waste. But ecological economists insist there is no real separation between economy and ecology. After all, if we destroy the planet that feeds us, economic activity will collapse pretty quickly too. 

In an effort to fix this oversight, Demaria is among those devising new economic models that include factors like emissions and resources use. They are also working in things like social equality, debt, deficits and monetary systems, which have social impacts, and play into cycles of boom and bust. 

A field full of solar panels.  

Proponents of green growth hope renewables will enable growth to continue while protecting the planet

Which is why Demaria says their work is attracting attention from surprising quarters.  

"The main idea of ecological macroeconomics is that the economy is embedded into the environment," he says. "The second problem is that the neoclassical models were not realistic — look at the financial crisis; they didn't see it coming because they were completely unable to model it. So central banks, for example, are showing a lot of interest in ecological macroeconomics."

Degrowth vs. green growth 

Yet mainstream environmentalism is still firmly entrenched in the idea of "green growth."

The IPCC, the World Bank, the OECD and countless think thanks and national governments rely on us being able to "decouple" growth from its ecological impact. And some economies, like Germany, have grown while emissions level off, or even decline. 

Countless scientific papers have been dedicated to the fierce debate over whether these cases represent an absolute break or just a tempering of the link between growth, emissions and resource-use. 

But proponents of degrowth argue that to date, decoupling has only happened in wealthy economies that have outsourced emissions-heavy sectors like manufacturing to economies like China, and that globally the correlation is still strong. 

A factory at the near the docks in Canning town, London 

Fossil fuels have set the world on a path of furiously expanding production since the industrial revolution

Automation and robots alongside workers in a Chinese factory

Increased automation has not led to more free time for workers

As exemplified by the IPCC scenarios, the argument for "green growth" rests on the assumption that technology will save us. By recycling more, swapping energy from fossil fuels to that from renewables, and improving efficiency so we need less of it overall, proponents of green growth hope to keep expanding without sacrificing our planet's ability to feed us and maintain a stable climate.

Increased efficiency, greater energy use 

Yet technological advances don't always have the desired outcome. 

When new engines that needed less coal to produce the same amount of energy were introduced in the 19th century, coal consumption didn't fall. Instead, better efficiency increased profits, made products cheaper, and drove up demand, meaning coal use actually went up

This trend — called Jevons paradox — has persisted, meaning that improvements in efficiency tend to come with a rebound effect that wipes out any actual energy savings. Similar effects can be seen in resource use , and even labor, as automation has done more to boost consumption and production than free time for workers .

In a system geared toward infinite expansion, opportunities to tighten our belts tend to be seized as new ways to keep getting bigger. 

But degrowthers argue that we do have to tighten our belts — and it doesn't have to be painful. If we could reverse the central logic of economic systems that prioritize growth over human and ecological wellbeing, they don't believe we would miss the furious activity that's keeping a minority of the human population in must-have products and ever-more material wealth.

This article is part of our series How do we change? Click here to explore more big ideas to transform our understanding of the ecological crisis. 

  • Climate protest march to Davos begins ( (Getty Images/F. Coffrini)

    Climate activists march to World Economic Forum in Davos

    Big flack: McDonald's a target of the activists' criticism

    Some of the protesters dressed as Ronald McDonald, the character that represents the world renowned fast-food chain. McDonald's has borne the brunt of severe criticism due to being viewed as the epicenter of mass produced food and is one of the largest buyers of beef in the world, an industry that has been targeted by climate activists in the past.

  • Climate protest march to Davos begins ( (Getty Images/AFP/F. Coffrini)

    Climate activists march to World Economic Forum in Davos

    Trump accusations

    Donald Trump did not escape the ire of the activists as they began their march to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos. The 2020 event will convene nearly 3,000 participants from over 100 countries, including 53 heads of state, among them the US President and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The protesters are angry that these global figures are not doing enough to combat global warming.

  • Climate protest march to Davos begins (AFP via Getty Images)

    Climate activists march to World Economic Forum in Davos

    Taking the lead

    A man holds a placard suggesting the World Economic Forum needs to be led, and not be the leader, as he takes part in a gathering called by climate activists prior to the start of a march to Davos, where the financial meeting begins on January 22. The hike began in Landquart, in eastern Switzerland and will arrive at the ski resort three days later.

  • Climate protest march to Davos begins (Getty Images/F. Coffrini)

    Climate activists march to World Economic Forum in Davos

    Eco responsibility

    People hold placards, many of which have warnings of the ecological repercussions of the actions of humans, as they participate in a gathering called by climate activists prior to the start of a march to Davos. A recent study reported that the world's oceans are warming at an alarming rate, which will most likely contribute to more land crises such as the bushfires currently devastating Australia.

  • Climate protest march to Davos begins (AFP/F. Coffrini)

    Climate activists march to World Economic Forum in Davos

    'Strike for the climate'

    A woman wears a hat with a badge reading "strike for the climate" as the crowds gathered at the beginning of the hike. The phrase has become synonymous with Greta Thunberg and her climate change movement that began 18 months ago.

    Author: John Silk


DW recommends

Net-zero emissions 'mission possible' by 2050, says industrial think tank

Reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 will cost the global economy annually 1.5%, or $1 trillion to $2 trillion, a think tank has estimated. The London-based ETC calls it technically and economically possible.  

'We're running out of time' on climate change

Thousands of protesters hit the streets of Katowice to sound the alarm on climate change. They want world leaders meeting at the nearby climate conference to repeat the historic Paris agreement.  

Advertisement
On the Green Fence Series 2 icon

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Hosts Neil King and Gabriel Borrud are forced to improvise amid the COVID-19 crisis. As the world is turned upside down, they decide to explore whether the pandemic could be a catalyst for real and sustainable change.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  