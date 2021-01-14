 Countries must ′urgently′ adapt to climate change, UN warns | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 14.01.2021

Environment

Countries must 'urgently' adapt to climate change, UN warns

Despite stronger storms and hotter heatwaves, world leaders have not spent enough money adapting to the 'new climate reality'.

Wildfires in Greece destroyed thousands of homes in 2018

The longer countries delay cutting emissions, the more citizens will have to pay cleaning up its costs

World leaders and businesses are not putting enough money into adapting to dangerous changes in the climate and must "urgently step up action", according to a report published Thursday by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

Last year was the joint-hottest year on record and disasters struck every continent. Smoke-belching wildfires burned through communities from Australia to the Arctic. Extreme storms battered coastal cities from the Philippines to Nicaragua, while floods put a third of Bangladesh underwater and covered entire villages in Nigeria.

Extreme weather and climate-related disasters have killed more than 410,000 people in the past ten years, almost all of them in poorer countries, according to theInternational Federation of the Red Cross and Crescent.

"The hard truth is that climate change is upon us," said UNEP executive director Inger Andersen, in the foreword to the report. "Its impacts will intensify, even if we limit global warming. We cannot afford to lose the race to adaptation."

Waves hit a sea wall in front of buildings in Taizhou, China

Early-warning systems and coastal defenses reduced the death toll from Typhoon Lekima in 2019

A boy cooling himself in a fountain

Heatwaves can be deadly for older people and those without access to air conditioning and shade

Adaptation has a long way to go

The Adaptation Gap Report, now in its 5th year, finds "huge gaps" between what world leaders agreed to do under the 2015 Paris Agreement and what they need to do to keep their citizens safe from climate change.

A review by the Global Adaptation Mapping Initiative of almost 1,700 examples of climate adaptation found that a third were in the early stages of implementation — and only 3% had reached the point of reducing risks.

Disasters like storms and droughts have grown stronger than they should be because people have warmed the planet by burning fossil fuels and chopping down rainforests. The world has heated by more than 1.1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution and is on track to warm by about 3C by the end of the century.

If world leaders deliver on recent pledges to bring emissions to net-zero by the middle of the century, they could almost limit warming to 2C. The target of the Paris Agreement, however, is to reach a target well below that — ideally 1.5C. 

There are two ways, scientists say, to lessen the pain that warming will bring: mitigating climate change by cutting carbon pollution and adapting to the hotter, less stable world it brings.

Watch video 01:56

Devastating floods put Nigeria's food security at risk

The cost of climate adaptation

About three-quarters of the world's countries have national plans to adapt to climate change, according to the report, but most lack the regulations, incentives and funding to make them work.

More than a decade ago, rich countries most responsible for climate change pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year by 2020 in climate finance for poorer countries. UNEP says it is "impossible to answer" whether that goal has been met, while an OECD study published in November found that between 2013 and 2018, the target sum had not once been achieved. Even in 2018, which recorded the highest level of contributions, rich countries were still $20 billion short.

The yearly adaptation costs for developing countries alone are estimated at $70 billion (€57.6 billion). This figure is expected to at least double by the end of the decade as temperatures rise, and will hit $280-500 billion by 2050, according to the report.

But not adapting is even more expensive.

When powerful storms like cyclones Fani and Bulbul struck South Asia, early-warning systems allowed governments to move millions of people out of danger at short notice. Storms of similar strength that have hit East Africa, like cyclones Idai and Kenneth, have proved more deadly, because fewer people were evacuated before disaster struck.

The Global Commission on Adaptation estimated in 2019 that a $1.8 trillion investment in early warning systems, buildings, agriculture, mangroves and water resources could reap $7.1 trillion in benefits from economic activity and avoided costs when disasters strike.

Soldiers evacuating citizens in China on a boat

Soldiers in China evacuated 100,000 people after heavy rains wreaked havoc along the Yangtze River in August

Locusts cover a tree in Kenya as a family looks on

The indirect effects of climate change, like locust swarms in East Africa that grew after heavy storms, can put entire food systems at risk

Exploring nature-based solutions

The report also highlights how restoring nature can protect people from climate change while benefiting local communities and ecology.

Wildfires, for instance, could be made less punishing by restoring grasslands and regularly burning the land in controlled settings. Indigenous communities from Australia to Canada have done this for millennia in a way that encourages plant growth while reducing the risk of uncontrolled wildfires. Reforestation, meanwhile, can stop soil erosion and flooding during heavy rainfall while trapping carbon and protecting wildlife.

In countries like Brazil and Malaysia, governments could better protect coastal homes from floods and storms by restoring mangroves — tangled trees that grow in tropical swamps. As well as anchoring sediments and absorbing the crash of waves, mangroves can store carbon, help fish populations grow and boost local economies through tourism.  

Two people plant young trees

Reforestation can benefit the ground and the climate in many ways

Mangroves along a lagoon in Sri Lanka

Mangroves can absorb CO2 as well as the shock of coastal flooding

While nature-based solutions are often cheaper than building hard infrastructure, their funding makes up a "tiny fraction" of adaptation finance, the report authors wrote. An analysis of four global climate funds that spent $94 billion on adaptation projects found that just $12 billion went to nature-based solutions and little of this was spent implementing projects on the ground.

But little is known about their long-term effectiveness. At higher temperatures, the effects of climate change may be so great that they overwhelm natural defenses like mangroves.

By 2050, coastal floods that used to hit once a century will strike many cities every year, according to a 2019 report on oceans by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the gold standard on climate science. This could force dense cities on low-lying coasts to build higher sea walls, like in Indonesia and South Korea, or evacuate entire communities from sinking islands, like in Fiji.

It's not a case of replacing infrastructure, said Matthias Garschagen, a geographer at Ludwig Maximilian University in Germany and IPCC author, who was not involved in the UNEP report. "The case for nature-based solutions is often misinterpreted as a battle... but they're part of a toolkit that we've ignored for too long."

  • A droplet disturbs the surface of water

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Life-giving water

    The vast majority of the Earth's water is found in the ocean. But only a fragment of the planet's water – roughly 0.01% – flows through its rivers. And without these rivers, many other sources of surface water, like lakes and wetlands, would run dry. This is becoming a problem with climate change, and it's posing a threat to humans and animals alike in varied and, sometimes, unexpected ways.

  • Satellite images of Lake Chad from 1963, 1973, 1987 and 1997

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Climate change felt for decades

    The dramatic effects of climate change aren’t a recent phenomenon. Lake Chad, shown here in 1963, 1973, 1987 and 1997, has shrunk from roughly 25,000 km2 to under 2,000 km2 over the past 60 years. Long blamed on dams and irrigation, researchers have found that its water loss also comes from fluctuating temperatures which have negatively impacted its second most important river, the Komadugu Yobe.

  • A pile of salmon stare into the camera

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Biodiversity and food loss

    Lake Chad is a stark example of how climate change is forcing people to search for new sources of water and food. The region has seen a rise in tensions as farmers and cattle herders move towards richer land. But other continents just now feeling the pressure of climate change are starting to see their fish stocks unsuited to warmer waters – and their waters evaporating in the heat.

  • German heat wave in 2018 exposed sandbanks, rocks and vegetation in the Rhine

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Europe feeling the heat

    Europe is one of these places. In the summer of 2018, the mighty Rhine River went from a powerful current to a gentle stream when temperatures soared past 30C (86F) and drought left the otherwise lush, rainy habitat too low to accommodate more than one lane of shipping.

  • Sheep search for grass to nibble on now dry land below India's Himalayan Mountains.

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Glaciers melting away

    Other regions of the world are also coming to terms with what they once considered reliable water sources, like glaciers. Known as the world's water towers for their ability to reliably store large amounts of snow and ice, glaciers supply nearly 2 billion people with water. Experts fear the Himalayas, seen here, will lose a third of their volume by the end of the century.

  • Cultivated land in India's Indus River valley

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    South Asia depends on Himalayas

    Farmers in the Indus River Basin, pictured above, are dependent on glacier melt from the Himalayas for crops like rice and cotton. They're part of a larger river basin in South Asia, which includes the Ganges and Brahmaptura Rivers. In total, these three waterways sustain roughly 129 million farmers and a total of 900 million residents with water.

  • A satellite image shows a mushroom shaped chunk of land on fire in Australia

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Bush fires also bad for rivers

    Unprecedented wildfires across the globe, as seen here in Australia, have been yet another side effect of climate change. The aftermath of the fires could prove toxic for Australia's most important watershed, the Murray-Darling water basin. Ash washed into the rivers that feed into the basin threaten to turn the water toxic for the 2.6 million Australians, not to mention many native species.

  • A satellite image of the coast of New York where algal bloom has turned the water bright green

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Algal bloom and the dead zone

    It's not just ash and sediment from wildfires that can choke up the water. Heavier rainfall associated with extreme weather in the US, has been sweeping more runoff pollution from farms, for example, into the rivers, which then carry it to the open sea. Algal blooms like this one off of the coast of New York is one result. Another result is a dead zone, or an area deprived of oxygen by pollution.

  • Satellite picture of Hurricane Laura 2020

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    More rain isn't always good news

    In fact, nitrogen pollution has also become a big problem for the Mississippi River, which runs through many US states. Besides a higher volume of nitrogen being washed into the water through flooding, increasingly powerful hurricanes connected to climate change are hurting the river's wetlands, which protect it from storm surges.

    Author: Kathleen Schuster


 

