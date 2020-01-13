 Mudflats, mangroves and marshes — the great coastal protectors | Global Ideas | DW | 13.01.2020

Global Ideas

Mudflats, mangroves and marshes — the great coastal protectors

As sea levels rise, the planet's natural bulwarks against the ocean could help protect the coastline. But these very habitats are also under threat.

Stones covered in seaweed on a mudflat. The sun is setting in the background

More than a third of the global population lives within 100 kilometers of the world's coastline. But one stretch of coast can vary greatly from the next, and as such, each faces different challenges as sea levels rise in our warming world. Widely understood to protect the land from the water, though, are the habitats that spring up along coastlines: mudflats, mangroves and salt marshes. 

Read more: Hotter, higher seas to worsen extreme floods without 'urgent and ambitious' action, United Nations warns

What are mudflats and why do they matter? 

Mudflats are areas of land that are flooded at high tide and are formed by a buildup of sediment carried in by tides and rivers. Found all over the world in sheltered locations such as estuaries and bays, mudflats ­— also known as intertidal zones — are rich ecosystems that serve as breeding and nesting terrain for numerous native and migratory birds, as well as nursery grounds for many fish species. But they also provide a service to humankind, by acting as a barrier between land and the sea, thereby helping to prevent coastal erosion.

A mudflat with houses from above

The Wadden Sea in Germany's Lower Saxony is also a national park and includes the East Frisian Islands, salt marshes and mudflats

Salt marshes

Salt marshes are also typically found in coastal regions in some parts of the word. They tend to be found along the shores in cooler regions, and are dominated by salt-resistant shrubs and grasses that grow on top of deep mud. They are often found close to intertidal zones, and like mudflats, they protect against coastal erosion by breaking the intensity of waves crashing against the shore, while also serving as carbon storage.

Grassy salt marsh

Only the toughest, most salt-resistant species can thrive on salt marshes

Read more: Young mangrove defenders fight to save Panama's wetlands

Mangroves

There are between an estimated 50 and 110 species of mangrove tree. Though they range greatly in height, from just 2 to 10 meters, they are all able to live in ocean waters by excreting salt through their leaves. They also all serve the same environmental functions, which includes helping to limit erosion through their system of deep roots. According to Conservation International, they cover a total area of more than 137,000 square kilometers along the saltwater coasts of 118 tropical and subtropical countries. Indonesia has dense mangrove coverage, which contains as much as five times the amount of carbon per hectare as its tropical forests.

Mangrove trees at high tide
Mangrove trees

A mangrove lagoon in Sri Lanka's Mannar district, which is home to eight different species of mangrove plant

Read more: The war widows protecting Sri Lanka's mangroves

A sea at risk of drowning

The Wadden Sea, which stretches for some 500 kilometers (311 miles) along the coastlines of the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark, is one of the largest intertidal zones in the world. At low tide, its 10,000 square kilometers of mudflats become accessible to migratory birds, which both feed and breed there. As ocean levels rise, the Wadden Sea itself is at risk of disappearing. One idea to prevent this from happening involves dropping sand in strategic places so the sea can wash it onto the mudflats, thereby helping them to grow apace with rising water levels.

Bird footprints in the sand
A photo of a bird called the bar-tailed godwit in water

The bar-tailed godwit is just one of many birds to leave its footprints in the sand of the mudflats

Read more: Germany's coastal lowlands under the shadow of climate change

Mont Saint-Michel

Rising from some 500 square kilometers of mudflats and salt marshes in a northern French bay, is the UNESCO World Heritage site of Mont Saint-Michel. But life within the bay is every bit as spectacular. Home to hundreds of birds, plant and marine species, including honeycomb worms, which have built an expansive reef known as "Le Banc des Hermelles." The largest "bio-construction" in Europe, its surface area covers more than 100 hectares. The bay is also known for the highest tides in continental Europe.

A built-up island in the sea

Mont Saint-Michel is a Benedictine abbey off the coast of France built on a rocky islet and exposed to powerful tides

Banc d'Arguin

Another UNESCO World Heritage Site is the sprawling coastal wetland and national park of Banc d'Arguin in West African Mauritania. The park, which comprises dunes, islands, shallow coastal waters and swamps, is home to a huge variety of flora and fauna, including whales, dolphins and turtles. The park represents the largest feeding, breeding and nursery area in West Africa. Expansive sea grass coverage helps to prevent erosion and enhance water quality as well as providing shelter to marine species.

Flamingos taking flight from the beach

Flamingos are one of the many species of bird that stop off at Banc d'Arguin

Boats behind a bank of sand

Low tide at the Banc d'Arguin National Park

Read more: Destruction of wetlands: swamp rats eating away at Louisiana's fragile coastline

Archipelago dos Bissagos

Comprised of 88 islands and a vast intertidal area of mangroves and mudflats, the Archipelago dos Bissagos is located off the coast of Guinea Bissau. The 76,000 and 35,000 hectares of mudflats and mangroves respectively are revealed twice daily by the retreating tide. During the winter, as many as 700,000 birds congregate in the area, to nest, breed and feed. 

A satellite photo of Guinea-Bissau Archipelago dos Bissagos

The mangrove swamps of Archipelago dos Bissagos are fertile grounds for fish, birds and other animals

  • The Pantanal wetlands in Brazil (picture-alliance/Kyodo)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    What are wetlands?

    Wetlands are hard to define since they are so complex and always changing. Merriam-Webster says that wetlands are "land or areas that are covered often intermittently with shallow water or have soil saturated with moisture." They are also distinct ecosystems and animal habitats with their own vegetation and are important for water purification, shoreline stability and flood control.

  • The Sundarbans (imago/UIG)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    The mangroves in Sundarbans

    The Sundarbans is the world's largest coastal mangrove ecosystem and spans an area between the Indian and Bangladeshi coasts. These forests are an important segue from the salty ocean to freshwater and earthy systems, and create habitats for many types of fish, crab and shrimp. The unique wetland is also home to endangered Bengal tigers, leopards, boars, spotted deer and protects against erosion.

  • Wadden Sea Nationalpark (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/Luftbild Bertram)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    Northern Europe's Wadden Sea

    Nestled along the coast of Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands is a unique intertidal zone called the Wadden Sea. In a constant state of flux, it stretches nearly 500 kilometers and includes the tidal flats and wetlands between the mainland and the assorted North Sea islands. Though not as rich in fauna as it once was, the area still attracts hundreds of thousands of migrating birds each year.

  • Harvesting peat in Ireland (picture-alliance/robertharding)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    Bogs are not only for fuel

    Wetlands that gradually accumulate peat are called bogs. Peat is a deposit of dead plant material — usually moss — and can be several meters deep. Bogs, otherwise known as mires or quagmires, are usually found in the northern hemisphere in places like Canada, Russia and northern Europe. But recently scientists realized that a tropical peatland in the Congo Basin was "as big as England."

  • The Pantanal in Brazil (picture-alliance/All Canada Photos/W. Lynch)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    Seasons of change in Pantanal

    Spread over Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay, the Pantanal is one of the biggest tropical wetlands in the world. But it is only a seasonal wetland since it experiences periods of both flooding and desiccation. During the rainy seasons much of its area is under water only to later dry out. Not surprisingly the name has its roots in Portuguese: "pântano" means wetland, swamp or marsh.

  • The Great Dismal Swamp spanning Virginia and North Carolina (Imago/Danita Delimont)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    Swamps are more than alligators

    Wetlands come in all shapes and sizes. When they support forests they are called swamps. These natural phenomenon most often form next to large rivers or lakes and support diverse flora and fauna. In many cases water levels fluctuate and can include fresh, brackish or even salty water. Swamps are found all over the globe; some of the largest straddle the Amazon, Mississippi or Congo rivers.

  • Russia's Astrakhan Nature Reserve (Imago/Russian Look/S. Fomine)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    The Volga delta

    Covering the area where the Volga River enters the Caspian Sea, the Volga delta stretches from Russia to Kazakhstan. Over the last century the delta has grown enormously because of changing sea levels and is now nearly 160 kilometer wide. The landscape is full of reeds, cattails, sand dunes, islands and meadows. Shallow water provides home for fish, while plants offer nesting areas for birds.

  • Destruction in Congo's moorlands (DW)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    Let's give wetlands a hand

    Though wetlands can seem huge and indestructible, they are very susceptible to climate change and defenseless against human destruction. They are important cogs in the ecosystem and need to be better cared for. Once a bog dries out it is hard to restore since amassing peat takes decades. Planting mangroves in dry soil is pointless and revitalizing a drained swamp is nearly impossible.

    Author: Timothy Rooks


The war widows protecting Sri Lanka's mangroves

Sri Lankan women who lost husbands in the country's 25-year conflict are now protecting the country's mangroves — and combating gender stereotypes in the process. (05.06.2019)  

Hotter, higher seas to worsen extreme floods without 'urgent and ambitious' action, United Nations warns

The IPCC ocean report says huge investment and drastic cuts to emissions are needed to stave off disaster as glaciers melt, cities sink and extreme weather batters coasts harder. (25.09.2019)  

Young mangrove defenders fight to save Panama's wetlands

Panama has lost over half of its mangroves to development and the tanning industry. But now a group of school children have taken up the cause of defending these important forests. (28.02.2017)  

Germany's coastal lowlands under the shadow of climate change

Much of Germany's North Sea coast is low enough to put it at risk from the waters at its door. Not least in an era of warming temperatures and predicted sea level rise. (24.09.2018)  

Mexicans turn to ancient Aztec floating gardens to revive mangrove forests

In Mexico City, old Aztec floating gardens are still used to grow food. Now, environmentalists think this ancient technology could help restore a coastal ecosystem — and help fishermen in the process. (04.06.2019)  

In Colombia, locals fight to save a unique, disappearing habitat

Millions of people living along the Rio Magdalena are feeling the sting of climate change, as fish stocks — and the river itself — dries up. But they're taking action to preserve their unique landscape and way of life. (05.02.2019)  

Destruction of wetlands: swamp rats eating away at Louisiana's fragile coastline

The US state of Louisiana has funded a program to slaughter nutria, or swamp rats, laying waste to the coastline. The animals eat the roots of swamp vegetation to the point they have no chance of growing back. (17.07.2019)  

The wondrous world of wetlands

Nature offers an array of different natural wonders - wetlands are some of the most delicate and diverse. They give homes to millions of animals and help regulate the global water supply. Some don't even look wet. (04.12.2017)  

