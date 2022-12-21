  1. Skip to content
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Deutschland | Aktivsten kürzen Weihnachtsbaum am Brandenburger Tor
Image: Paul Zinken/dpa/picture alliance
ClimateGermany

Climate activists cut top off iconic Berlin Christmas tree

16 minutes ago

Last Generation climate activists calling for tougher government action to combat the global climate crisis. Police said they attended the scene of the incident in central Berlin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LGqh

Climate activists in Germany chopped the top off a famous Christmas tree outside Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Wednesday in the latest in a series of public stunts.

Members of the group Last Generation used a cherry picker to reach the top of the 15-meter-high (50-foot) Nordmann fir.

They then cut off the top of the tree and unfurled a banner that read: "This is just the tip of the Christmas tree."

"So far we're seeing only the tip of the underlying disaster in Germany," said one of the activists, Lilli Gomez, in a statement.

"While all of Germany spends the week getting the best gifts from the biggest stores, others are wondering where they will get their water to drink after droughts and floods have destroyed their crops."

Activists cutting the top off a Christmas tree in Berlin
The 15-meter Christmas tree is located in central Berlin, near the Brandenburg GateImage: Paul Zinken/dpa/picture alliance

A year of climate stunts

Police said they attended the scene and took action against the demonstrators, but did not elaborate further.

Since the beginning of the year, Last Generation has blocked roads and defaced paintings to draw attention to the climate crisis and call for stronger government action.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously condemned the group and told the activists to "show a bit of creativity."

zc/sms (AP, dpa)

