German police launch raids against Last Generation activists

The raids have targeted the Last Generation group of climate activists, which recently grabbed headlines by blocking runways and vandalizing museums.

Police announced that they had raided at least eleven residences across Germany on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the climate activism group Letzte Generation, or Last Generation.

The group has become well-known in recent months for blocking airport runways and throwing food at the frames of famous works of art.

Group spokeswoman Carla Hinrichs confirmed the raids on Twitter, saying that it was "frightening when police go through your closet."

However, she added: "Do you think we're going to stop now?"

Authorities said they had confiscated laptops and mobile phones, accusing the group of being tied to a "criminal association."

Oil refinery targeted

Cyrill Klement, a prosecutor in Neuruppin, north of Berlin, said the investigation had to do with an action against the PCK Schwedt oil refinery last April.

At one point, oil flows were cut to the plant on the border with Poland that provides 90% of Berlin's fuel.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has accused the Last Generation of "dangerous" and "incomprehensible" tactics.

For its part, the group says that it will continue to draw attention to how climate breakdown will affect their generation and those after them, as the scientific consensus is that it will cause millions of deaths and widespread destruction in the coming decades.

