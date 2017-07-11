Germany: Climate activists try to block roads to airports

Members of the group "Uprising of the Last Generation" on Wednesday protested by blocking access to Germany's three largest airports.

The group has been calling on the German government to commit to more legal measures to end food waste, which it says contributes to both hunger and climate change.

The climate activists protested in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin. They said they wanted to disrupt cargo and passenger traffic at airports in those major cities.

In Munich, eight activists glued their hands onto the pavement on Wednesday morning in a bid to block two roads leading to the airport. They were taken to a police station at around 9:30 a.m. local time (0830 UTC).

Six activists holding banners that read, "Save food, save lives," blocked a road in Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, in Berlin, five activists glued their hands onto a road leading to the airport, diverting traffic.

Climate activists of the "Uprising of the Last Generation" have been protesting in Berlin, Hamburg and other German cities for weeks. Their protests involve blockades and hunger strikes.

The group is advocating for Germany to take further steps toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture by eliminating food waste.

Watch video 05:35 Fighting food waste across the globe

