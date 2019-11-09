 Clashes erupt in Bonn after nearby neo-Nazi rally | News | DW | 16.11.2019

News

Clashes erupt in Bonn after nearby neo-Nazi rally

Police in Bonn shut down the city's main train station temporarily after a massive brawl broke out between rival protesters. The violence followed a neo-Nazi rally and large counterdemonstration in the town of Remagen.

Police stand at Bonn central station

Emergency services were deployed to Bonn's central station on Saturday night after clashes between "left-wing and right-wing groups," police told German news agency dpa.

The western German city's station was temporarily closed, with roads blocked and rail traffic suspended in both directions.

Police said some people fell down onto the train tracks during the scuffles, but that no one had been injured.

The violence followed an annual demonstration by neo-Nazi activists in Remagen, about 23 kilometers (14 miles) south of Bonn. Police said around 130 people had taken part in the afternoon event, while up to 900 others had joined a counterdemonstration.

The fighting broke out at around 6 p.m. local time (1700 UTC) when a train carrying a number of protesters pulled into Bonn.

Authorities said they had launched investigations into serious breaches of the peace, among other charges.

Italian police find huge stash of weapons during far-right investigation

An investigation into far-right extremist groups in Italy led to the police finding an air-to-air missile, machine guns and rocket launchers. The huge weapons haul was almost without precedent, authorities said. (16.07.2019)  

Germany's Free Democrats in hot water for ad featuring Nazi slogan

The Free Democrats touted its education policy with an ad on Twitter that featured a man fixing mispelled far left and right slogans. Critics slammed FDP for being tone deaf and trivializing Nazi slogans. (24.10.2019)  

German police investigating far-right PEGIDA leader for incitement to violence

Police in Dresden have opened a new investigation into far-right PEGIDA leader Lutz Bachmann. The firebrand used Nazi jargon to call for the death of politicians and environmentalists. (09.10.2019)  

Germany: Teens under investigation for anti-Semitic songs

Police are investigating three 14-year-olds for incitement to hatred after the teens allegedly played anti-Semitic songs following a visit to a concentration camp. The students could face expulsion for the incident. (05.11.2019)  

Neo-Nazis threaten German Green Cem Özdemir with 'execution'

Police are investigating a death threat to Cem Özdemir, the former co-leader of Germany's Green party. A US neo-Nazi group was linked to the email, which featured the politician among a list of its assassination targets. (02.11.2019)  

The Ludendorff Bridge or Bridge at Remagen

Seizing the Ludendorff Bridge — intact — was a crucial strategic victory for the Allies in the latter stages of World War II. It provided them and their vehicles a path across the Rhine River, and on towards Berlin. (08.05.2018)  

Deutschland Demonstration von Rechten in Bielefeld Gegendemo

Germany: Thousands protest against neo-Nazi march on Kristallnacht anniversary 09.11.2019

Some 15,000 people packed into Bielefeld to protest against right-wing extremists. Protesters also criticized officials for allowing the neo-Nazi march to take place on the anniversary of the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms.

Iran l Proteste gegen höhere Benzinpreise

Iran: Protesters clash with police after fuel price hike 16.11.2019

Protesters in Iran clashed with police on Saturday, angry at the government over an increase in the price of gas. Traffic blocked roads after a night of demonstrations during which at least one person was killed.

Logo der rechtsterroristischen US-Organisation Atomwaffen Division

What is the Atomwaffen Division? 04.11.2019

While the neo-Nazi network Atomwaffen Division has a German name — and a German offshoot — it was actually spawned by a US online hate forum. DW takes a look at the group and its grim dystopian ideology.

