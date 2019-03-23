Chinese investments in Europe: German EU commissioner floats EU veto right

Alarm bells are ringing over Italy's involvement in Beijing's infrastructure project. EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger thinks an EU veto over future Chinese deals in Europe could protect the continent.
The EU's budget commissioner, Günther Oettinger, proposed on Sunday giving the bloc the right to deny Chinese-funded infrastructure deals in Europe if they don't serve the EU's common interests.
The call came a day after Italy signed on to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an ambitious infrastructure project that has raised concerns in many EU capitals.
Read more: When in Rome, do as the Chinese do
What are Oettinger's concerns?
Oettinger told Germany's Funke Media group:
Read more: The possible impact of China's Belt and Road agreement with Italy
German foreign minister criticizes Italy
Oettinger's remarks followed criticism from German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of Italy's infrastructure deal with China.
"Countries that believe they can do clever business with the Chinese will wonder when they suddenly wake up in dependency," he said in an interview with Germany's Welt Am Sonntag newspaper.
Lucrative offers in the short term will soon leave a bitter aftertaste, he added.
Read more: Report: EU countries to be straitjacketed by China's New Silk Road
What is China's Belt and Road Initiative? It's a sweeping infrastructure program that has seen Beijing make major investments in ports, roads, airports and railroads in Asia, Africa, and parts of Europe.
Why's it so controversial? Since it began in 2013, the initiative has been marred by complaints that it leaves partner countries with huge debts and, as a result, beholden to Beijing.
Read more: Italy, China sign new 'Silk Road' pact
Italy's deal worth billions: Rome officially joined the initiative on Saturday, becoming the first G7 nation to do so. The deal includes Beijing's €7 billion investment in the strategic Italian ports of Genoa and Trieste. Several other deals in the energy, steel and gas pipeline sectors were also inked.
Italy's not alone in Europe: Poland, Greece, Portugal and Hungary have also signed bilateral deals with China.
mm/amp (AFP, DPA)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The highly ambitious Belt and Road Initiative promises to fortify China as an economic superpower. But negotiations around the Bangladesh, China, India and Myanmar Economic Corridor are proving contentious. (02.06.2018)
The "distortive" effects of China's economic policies and growing power top the agenda on the final day of the EU summit. Leaders are looking for ways to counter what they describe as a "systemic rival." (22.03.2019)
If it goes ahead, Rome's recognition of China's Belt and Road Initiative would expose the depth of the cracks in EU unity. It comes ahead of a meeting to decide on the bloc's stance on China under US pressure. (09.03.2019)
European firms could miss out on China's $900 billion infrastructure initiative, warns a leaked report by EU diplomats. It said the New Silk Road trade corridor has the potential to disadvantage and even divide the bloc. (18.04.2018)
Italy is set to become the first G7 nation to sign up for China’s controversial Belt and Road Initiative. But what does the agreement mean for the EU and its joint trade plan for China? (20.03.2019)