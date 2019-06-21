 China ′won′t allow′ Hong Kong discussion at G20 summit | News | DW | 24.06.2019

News

China 'won't allow' Hong Kong discussion at G20 summit

China has insisted that protests in Hong Kong will not be on the G20 agenda in Japan this weekend. US President Donald Trump intends to bring up the issue when he meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Protesters at a demonstration in Hong Kong (Reuters/A. Perawongmetha)

China said on Monday that it would not allow the Group of 20 nations to discuss the situation in Hong Kong when the group of world economic powers meets in Japan later this week.

Hong Kong has been the site of massive protests this month as demonstrators demanded the withdrawal of a bill that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China to face trials in courts controlled by the Communist Party. Protesters have also called on the city's leader, Carrie Lam, to step down.

Read more: Hong Kong pro-democracy movement — going from strength to strength

The extradition bill, as well as the police response to the protests, has drawn international criticism from rights groups.

Watch video 02:28

Hong Kong: Young Protesters skip school

"I can tell you with certainty that the G20 will not discuss the Hong Kong issue and we will not allow the G20 to discuss the Hong Kong issue," Zhang Jun, China's assistant foreign minister, said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Hong Kong is China's special administrative region," Zhang continued. "No matter at what venue, using any method, we will not
permit any country or person to interfere in China's internal affairs."

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Presdient Donald Trump are scheduled to meet at the G20 summit, set to take place on Friday and Saturday in the southern Japanese city of Osaka. 

Trump has weighed in on the protests, saying he understood the reason for the demonstrations and hopes the protesters "can work it out with China." US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also indicated that Trump indents to discuss Hong Kong with Xi.

  • Protestors in helmets

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Defiance

    Despite official calls to disperse, demonstrators continued to march on Wednesday. They overturned police barriers and stood their ground even when confronted with pepper spray and a threat by police to use force if they continued to oppose their orders.

  • Umbrellas on a police barricade

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Homage

    Some protesters left umbrellas on the police barricades, an homage to the "Occupy Democracy" movement that began in 2014. The massive, months-long campaign was prompted by constitutional reforms that allowed Beijing to approve candidates for Hong Kong elections.

  • Crowd of protesters

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    One million strong

    Organizers say that over 1 million people have joined in the demonstrations, which blocked two main highways near government headquarters on Wednesday. Most of the protesters are students and young people. Students were boycotting classes to attend the rallies.

  • Protestors with red placards

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    A question of autonomy and rights

    Activists have decried the move to allow extradition to China, because of Beijing's poor human rights and legal record. Many in Hong Kong are also upset by the creeping authoritarianism in the city, after they were promised autonomy when the territory was given back to China from the UK in 1997.

  • A police officer and a protester

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Out in force

    Thousands of officers, including riot police, have been deployed throughout the city. Over the weekend, demonstrators hurled bottles at security forces and tried to push their way into the parliament building, but were blocked.

  • Protestor with a placard reading Hong Kong is not China

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    One country, two systems

    China has long promised Hong Kong self-rule under the "one country, two systems" motto. But for those in the sprawling city, the extradition bill is the latest in a long line of examples of creeping Chinese control.


