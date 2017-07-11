China: Ten die after collapse at mining site

Ten people were killed and seven injured on Saturday after a collapse at a mine in northwestern China. A section of a mountain near the mine caved in at around 11:15 p.m. local time in Gansu province.

Employees and vehicles were buried in the incident, according to state-run broadcaster CCTV. "An investigation is underway to determine the causes of the accident,” the outlet reported.

A similar collapse happened in China's southwest Guizhou province in March. The event trapped 14 workers — all were found dead after a 10-day rescue operation.

China's mining industry is regulated by local and international laws, but regulations are often poorly enforced. China's coal mines are among some of the deadliest in the world.

Regulators in March ordered the shut down of a mine in Yulin after it discovered the mine's operating license had been expired for around three months.

China increases coal production

Coal regions in China were encouraged to increase production earlier this month, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

China has stepped up domestic mining in the wake of record high heat wave that saw consumers ramp up air conditioner usage. Increased energy consumption strained the national power grid, which hit an all-time high in mid-July.

The country dealt with a week-long power crunch last year prompted by lower domestic coal production and a dip in hydropower generation. The glut had knock on effects in the country's manufacturing sector.

asw/wd (Reuters, AP)