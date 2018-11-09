 China tells US to stop sending warships near Beijing-claimed islands in South China Sea | News | DW | 09.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China tells US to stop sending warships near Beijing-claimed islands in South China Sea

The US does not want a "Cold War" policy towards China, US top diplomat Mike Pompeo said at a high-level summit with Chinese officials in Washington. The two sides traded blows over militarization in the South China Sea.

Jim Mattis, Wei Fenghe (picture-alliance/P. M. Monsivais)

US defense chief Jim Mattis with Chinese colleague Wei Fenghe

Beijing asked the US to end American freedom on navigation exercises in the South China Sea as top defense officials and diplomats from both countries met in Washington on Friday.

The US delegation, led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, also discussed a string of other disputes between Washington and Beijing with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe.

Jiechi criticized the US over "militarization" of the South China Sea region, where US warships are regularly deployed near several Beijing-claimed islands. Using "freedom of navigation" as an excuse to send Navy vessels was "unjustifiable" as no shipping lanes or flights are being obstructed, Jiechi added.

Read more: Mattis rebukes Chinese 'intimidation' in South China Sea

"The Chinese side made it clear to the United States that it should stop sending its vessels and military aircraft close to Chinese islands and stop actions that undermine China's sovereignty and security interests," the Chinese official said.

In turn, US defense chief Jim Mattis said that the two militaries were looking to avoid "miscalculation" at sea. "And we made clear that the United States will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows," he said.

No Cold War

The American side also raised issues on China's human rights record, with Mike Pompeo denouncing China's "repression" of minorities and citing a UN report that one million Muslim Uighurs have been rounded up in detention camps. He also criticized Beijing's actions in the self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers to be one of its provinces.

Watch video 03:39
Now live
03:39 mins.

Cultural genocide in China?

However, Pompeo also said that "cooperation" between the two countries remained crucial, citing issues such as North Korea's nuclear program.

"The United States is not pursuing a Cold War or containment policy with China," Pompeo told a joint news conference.

"Rather, we want to ensure that China act responsibly and fairly in support of security and prosperity in each of our two countries."

Trump to meet Xi

The Washington summit was held amid high tensions between the US and China, after US President Donald Trump ordered $250 billion (€220.5 billion) worth of tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing responded in kind. Last month, Beijing also rejected "ridiculous" US claims that Beijing was interfering with the midterm elections.

The two sides chose to postpone the annual summit, which was originally set to be held in Beijing last month. While Beijing and Washington traded blunt messages on Friday, the talks are seen as an attempt to pave the way for the upcoming meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Argentina in late November.

  • China's Liaoning aircraft carrier (imago/Xinhua)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Pride of the Chinese armada

    The first Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was originally a Soviet model built in 1986. In 1998, the stripped hulk was sold to China by Ukraine and rebuilt by the Dailian Shipbuilding Industry Company in northeastern China. It was completed in 2012 and has been ready for service since 2016.

  • Vietnamese submarine at the port of Cam Ranh Bay 03.01.2014 (Vietnam News Agency/AFP/Getty Images)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    'Black holes' for Vietnam

    In recent years, Vietnam has acquired six Russian Kilo-class submarines. Two were delivered in 2017. The subs are nicknamed "black holes" by the US Navy, because they run very quietly and are difficult to locate. They are specialized for missions in shallow waters and for defense against enemy ships and submarines.

  • BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Favila)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Flagship of the Philippines

    The BRP Gregorio del Pilar is the flagship of the Philippine Navy. The vessel is one of three former US Coast Guard cutters that were acquired by the Philippines. The ship was first put in service in 1967 and it was modernized in 2011. In 2012, it was involved in the dispute with the People's Republic of China over Scarborough Shoal.

  • Indonesien KRI Sultan Hasanuddin 366 plane (picture alliance/dpa/A. Ibrahim)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Warships from European shipyards

    Indonesia is in the process of buying new ships and modernizing its navy. Pictured here is the KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, a Sigma-class corvette. The ship was built in 2007 in the Netherlands. Germany also supplies warships to countries in the region. The Kasturi-class corvettes in Malaysia and Brunei's Darussalam-class high-seas patrol boats come from Germany shipyards.

  • RSS Formidable (Imago/China Foto Press)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    Singapore's stealth ships

    Singapore is unmatched for hi-tech in the region. Since 2007, the city-state has put six Formidable-class stealth ships in service. All of them were built in France.

  • US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (AP)

    South China Sea countries are building larger navies

    The long arm of the US Navy

    The only truly global naval power remains the US Navy. The seventh fleet is stationed in the Pacific. It is the largest forward-deployed fleet of the US Navy with 50-60 ships, 350 aircraft and 60,000 personnel. This includes the only US aircraft carrier stationed outside of the US, the USS Ronald Regan, stationed at the US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan.

    Author: Rodion Ebbighausen (wr)


dj/amp (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Each evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

China slams Mike Pence's 'ridiculous' US meddling claims

Beijing has decried accusations made by US Vice President Mike Pence, who claimed China is working to undermine President Donald Trump. Pence spoke of an "unprecedented effort" to influence American voters. (05.10.2018)  

Chinese media: Tough US line on South China Sea islands would risk war

Chinese media reacted defiantly after prospective US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Beijing would be barred access to parts of the South China Sea. Editorials warned that such actions could lead to war. (13.01.2017)  

US defense chief Jim Mattis rebukes Chinese 'intimidation' in South China Sea

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis has issued a sharp criticism of Beijing's actions in the South China Sea. He accused China of "intimidation and coercion" by placing weapons on manmade islands in the disputed waterway. (02.06.2018)  

China rejects accusations of Uighur mass detentions in Xinjiang

Western countries, including Germany, have demanded China shut down detention camps where up to a million ethnic Muslims are reportedly being held. Beijing has rejected the demands as being "politically driven." (07.11.2018)  

South China Sea countries are building larger navies

Countries surrounding the South China Sea have been pumping more resources into their navies. China spends more than other regional nations combined, but smaller navies are still acquiring effective fleets. (27.07.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Cultural genocide in China?  

Related content

China Mike Pompeo

China rebukes US during tense Pompeo visit 08.10.2018

China's foreign minister has called on the US to stop its "groundless attacks" on the Asian giant's global and domestic policies. The tense exchange came during a visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Vietnam | APEC | Japans Premier Abe trifft Chinas Präsident Xi Jinping

Opinion: China and Japan's friendship of convenience 26.10.2018

While the first summit in seven years between China and Japan is a positive step toward more peace and prosperity in Asia, both sides are responding to a volatile strategic landscape, says Martin Fritz.

Südchinesisches Meer

US defense chief Jim Mattis rebukes Chinese 'intimidation' in South China Sea 02.06.2018

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis has issued a sharp criticism of Beijing's actions in the South China Sea. He accused China of "intimidation and coercion" by placing weapons on manmade islands in the disputed waterway.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 