China says it wants to broker piece in the conflict, as the war rages onImage: Libkos/AP Photo/picture alliance
China must position itself over Ukraine: Lithuania president
Saim Dušan Inayatullah
32 minutes ago
Gitanas Nauseda has told DW that Beijing needs to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Relations between China and Lithuania have been strained since Vilnius allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy.
https://p.dw.com/p/4QdYP
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Thursday cast doubt on China's credibility as a mediator in Ukraine in an exclusive interview with DW.
China considers Taiwan to be part of its own territory, and urges countries not to deal with the self-governing island directly.
Lithuania also exited the 16+1 economic forum set up by China with the aim of improving business relations with countries in Central and Eastern Europe. Latvia and Estonia also followed suit in August 2022.