Why are the Baltics becoming skeptical of relations with China?

China's "no limits partnership" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and continued obfuscation of Russia's actions in Ukraine, has made the Baltic nations rethink their relationship with China.

On August 11th, Estonia and Latvia announced that they were quitting the 16+1, an economic forum set up by China with Central and Eastern European 10 years ago, to boost business relations.

The announcement came just after China intensified its military activities around Taiwan — which Beijing considers as its own territory — following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan on August 2.

Meanwhile, Lithuania was the first to quit the forum in November last year. The country is now set to open its Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan's capital Taipei on September 12, according to local media reports, signaling further cracks in the Baltics' relations with China.

China boycotts Lithuania over Taiwan

Francesca Ghiretti, an analyst at the Berlin-based think tank Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS) highlighted that China's closeness with Russia and inaction in the Russian invasion of Ukraine has catalyzed the already existing Baltics' skepticism towards Beijing.

"There is an ongoing transformation in Europe, which is making many rethink their relationship with China,” she told DW.

But Ghiretti highlighted that the Baltics' recent actions will not dent the EU's business relations with China.

What is the impact of leaving the forum?

"Estonia and Latvia leaving the 16+1 does not mean that the door for business relations with China is closing. This is not the case with them nor with other EU nations,” she said.

In a statement released by Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government highlighted that "Estonia will continue to work towards constructive and pragmatic relations with China, which includes advancing EU-China relations in line with the rules-based international order and values such as human rights."

Latvia also released a similar statement highlighting that the country "will continue to strive for constructive and pragmatic relations with China both bilaterally, as well as through EU-China cooperation."

The 16+1 forum was set up by Beijing in 2012 with an aim to increase foreign direct investment (FDI), and boost trade with Central and Eastern European countries.

The Baltics, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and non-EU countries like Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia joined the forum. It came to be called 17+1 when Greece joined the forum in 2019.

While the Baltics initially saw it as an opportunity to boost trade relations with China, in recent years the forum began losing its popularity as tensions with China and Lithuania began simmering.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also called the platform divisive.

"China's 17+1 format was already redundant and divisive long before Lithuania quit. Latvia and Estonia are now closing the door too. 14+1 should be replaced with EU27+1," he said in a tweet.

A teetering relationship

The relationship between Vilnius and Beijing has been on the brink since November 2021, when Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open its de-facto embassy in the country, making Beijing block exports from Lithuania and slap sanctions against Lithuanian officials.

As the country prepares to open its trade office in Taiwan in September, Ming-Yen Tsai of Taiwan's representative office in the European Union and Belgium told DW that Lithuania's enhanced economic and trade cooperation with Taiwan is fully in line with the EU's policy towards Taiwan.

"The EU has publicly stated that Taiwan is a like-minded partner and supports the development of relations between Lithuania and Taiwan, and has stressed that it will assist Lithuania in resisting China's political pressure and economic coercion," he said.

Meanwhile, Estonia and Latvia have not specified their reasons for distancing themselves from China's 16+ 1 economic forum, but in a statement released by Tallinn, the government highlighted that Estonia had "not attended any of the meetings of the format after the forum's summit last February."

According to Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy, assistant professor at the National Dong Hwa University in Taiwan and a former political adviser in the European Parliament, the 16+1 framework was never a popular initiative.

"It wasn't even a successful one as far as investment in Central and Eastern Europe is concerned," she told DW.

"The Baltic states remain vulnerable to Russia's aggression and Beijing's diplomatic support to Moscow against Ukraine hasn't exactly helped raise China's profile in the Baltic states. So a rethink of how the Baltic states relate to both Russia and China is not an option, but a must from the perspective of national interest," she added.

Baltics exodus to impact EU-China trade relations?

While Beijing is yet to respond to the recent Baltics' exodus, according to the China Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (CCCEU) their departure will not cause major investment or business panic for Chinese companies in the EU.

"The China-CEEC cooperation per se is voluntary and serves as one of many factors that businesses will consider in their European expansion strategies. However, the long-term impact on business remains to be seen, and it may be influenced by what happens in bilateral relations,” CCCEU told DW.

The EU and China recently held trade talks in July where both parties agreed to coordinate their macroeconomic policies and promote global economic stability.

According to Eurostat, the EU's statistics office, in 2021, China was also the third largest partner for EU exports of goods (10.2%) and the largest partner for EU imports (22.4%).

However, the CCCEU said business relations with Lithuania would be very different due to the country's close ties with Taiwan.

MERICS' Ghiretti highlighted how these growing tensions between China and Lithuania could be detrimental for the EU.

"As we have long established that European supply chains are highly interconnected, it is difficult for a member state to be hit and have no repercussions on other member states. In that regard, the EU anti-coercion instrument would be fundamental to be able to push back against coercive instances," she told DW.

While Ferenczy expects China to continue using instruments like economic coercion, aggressive rhetoric and disinformation campaigns targeted towards countries which engage with Taiwan, she doesn't think China seeks to damage trade relations with the EU.

"China wants stability in its ties with Europe. Further endangering market access and trade with EU member states doesn't serve Beijing's interests," she told DW.

"The EU also wants to stay open to business with China, but be able to defend its interests with defensive tools and diversify its trade partners,” she said.

