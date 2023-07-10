  1. Skip to content
China: Kindergarten attack leaves 6 dead

9 minutes ago

The suspect in the stabbing attack has been taken into custody, police said. Three of the victims are school children.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TeMl
A police cordon is placed in the aftermath of a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in Lianjiang county, Guangdong province, China in this still image obtained from social media video released July 10, 2023.
Chinese police are investigating the incident, after arresting the suspectImage: Video obtained via REUTERS

Six people were killed in a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in southern China's Guangdong province on Monday.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody, the police said, adding that they were investigating the incident in Lianjiang county and the suspect.

What do we know about the attack?

The incident occurred at around 07:40 am (2340 GMT on Sunday), local media reported.

"The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students," a spokeswoman for the city government said. She did not give details about the victims' ages or identities, nor the weapon used in the attack.

The incident was top trending on China's Twitter-like Weibo social media. However, videos shot by passersby purportedly portraying the police cordoning off the crime scene were later removed from social media networks.

Guns in China are strictly controlled, but the country suffers badly from mass stabbings. Fatal attacks on schools and students have been frequently occurring in recent years.

rmt/jcg (AFP, Reuters)

High-rise bulding in Vinlius with a sign reading "Putin, the Hague is waiting for you"

Membership for Ukraine on agenda at NATO talks

Politics3 hours ago
