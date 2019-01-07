Children injured in Beijing primary school attack in China

The Xicheng district government said 20 primary school children were wounded and taken to hospital in Beijing. Acts of violence against children are rare in the capital.
A man was arrested on Tuesday after attacking children at a primary school in the Xicheng district of Beijing. Authorities did not identify the weapon used in the attack.
Of the 20 children taken to hospital, three were reported to have been seriously injured, although their condition was stable, according to the local government.
The attack took place late morning and the suspect was arrested at the scene.
Authorities gave few details but there were posts on social media indicating the children had suffered wounds to their heads.
According to the Beijing Affiliated Elementary School of Xuanwu Normal School website, it has 2,537 students and 199 teaching personnel.
Attacks on children are rare in China but there have been cases over the last 20 years:
jm/msh (Reuters, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
A woman in China slashed kindergarten students with a knife as they returned to their classroom after morning exercises. China has experienced a number of knife attacks on children in recent years. (26.10.2018)
Local officials say the deadly attack took place at a middle school in northern China. The east Asian country has suffered from multiple knife rampages against school children in recent years. (27.04.2018)
Police in China are searching for a man who stabbed four school children to death in the southern Guangxi Province. It's the latest in a string of violent knife attacks on children in the country in recent years. (26.09.2014)