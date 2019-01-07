Children injured in Beijing primary school attack in China

A man was arrested on Tuesday after attacking children at a primary school in the Xicheng district of Beijing. Authorities did not identify the weapon used in the attack.

Of the 20 children taken to hospital, three were reported to have been seriously injured, although their condition was stable, according to the local government.

The attack took place late morning and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

Police removed evidence from the school after the attack

Authorities gave few details but there were posts on social media indicating the children had suffered wounds to their heads.

According to the Beijing Affiliated Elementary School of Xuanwu Normal School website, it has 2,537 students and 199 teaching personnel.

Attacks on children are rare in China but there have been cases over the last 20 years:

In 2010 nearly 20 children were killed in knife attacks outside school gates

In 2014, a man stabbed children as they were walking to school in southern Guangxi province

In January 2017, a man stabbed 12 children after a dispute with his neighbor in southern China

In April 2018 nine people were killed outside a middle school in northwestern China

In November 2018, five people were killed when a car was driven into a crowd of children outside a kindergarten in the northeast of the country.

jm/msh (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.