 China accuses Apple of aiding Hong Kong protests with tracking app | News | DW | 09.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China accuses Apple of aiding Hong Kong protests with tracking app

Beijing's main state newspaper has said an app available for iPhones allows Hong Kongers to track the whereabouts of police. The paper has accused the app of promoting violence and "illegal acts."

Woman in front of Apple logo

The Chinese Communist Party's main newspaper criticized Apple for a smartphone app that allows activists to report and track police movements in Hong Kong. 

The People's Daily said on Wednesday that the HKmap.live app "facilitates illegal behavior" and that the "true intention" of the app must be questioned.

The public transport app, designed by an external supplier and available in Apple's online store, has been accused of "guiding Hong Kong thugs" and assisting Hong Kong protesters "engage in more violence."

The newspaper said that while the app claims to provide transportation information to help the Hong Kong public, it is "actually used to identify the whereabouts of the police" and allows rioters in Hong Kong "to go on violent acts."

Hong Kong is in its fourth month of sometimes violent protests that began over a
proposed extradition law but evolved to include demands for greater democracy, police accountability, and the resignation of its leader, Carrie Lam

In addition to the app, the People's Daily criticized the Apple Music store for hosting a song advocating for Hong Kong's independence from China.

"Nobody wants to drag Apple into the lingering unrest in Hong Kong," the publication said. "But people have reason to assume that Apple is mixing business with politics..." The paper called Apple's actions "reckless" and "unwise" and advised the tech giant to consider the consequences. 

Read more: Sieren's China: Germany could feel effects of Beijing woes

Infograph showing Huawei VS Apple sales in China

'Trouble for Apple'

The Chinese publication warned that Apple might damage its reputation with Chinese consumers. Beijing has targeted other brands in the past, subjecting them to state press campaigns which advocated customers not to purchase the products, as well as launching investigations by tax authorities and other regulators. 

"This recklessness will cause much trouble for Apple," the People's Daily said. "Apple needs to think deeply."

China is one of Apple's biggest markets. According to Apple's figures, Greater China was the brand's third-largest market in terms of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018, after the Americas and Europe, at $11.4 billion (€10.4 billion).

Watch video 01:53

Starbucks draws ire of Hong Kong protesters

mvb/sms (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Hong Kong files charges against teenager shot by police

The 18-year-old shot by police in a protest has been charged with rioting, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Tsang Chi-Kin also faces two additional counts of attacking two police officers. (03.10.2019)  

Hong Kong leader Lam to stay in power despite leaked audio

Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, has denied she considered resigning over months of protests. She has addressed reporters after an audio recording emerged of her saying she wanted to quit. (03.09.2019)  

Hong Kong — Extradition bill withdrawal fails to pacify protesters

Mass protests in Hong Kong have forced Chief Executive Carrie Lam to withdraw a controversial extradition bill, but pro-democracy activists say they'll continue their demonstrations. William Yang reports from Hong Kong. (06.09.2019)  

Sieren's China: Germany could feel effects of Beijing woes

China's exports fell sharply in December. Investment decreased, and the growth forecast for 2019 was lowered. But this is less a problem for China than it could be for Germany, DW's Frank Sieren writes. (17.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration Link

DW Newsletter Registration Link  

Audios and videos on the topic

Starbucks draws ire of Hong Kong protesters  

Related content

Hongkong Protest gegen China & Auslieferungsgesetz

Hong Kong protesters march against 'totalitarianism' 29.09.2019

Hong Kongers have taken to the streets as part of a coordinated day of global protests aimed at casting a shadow over communist China's upcoming 70th birthday. Rallies were also held in Sydney and Taipei.

Hongkong Anti-Regierungsproteste

Anti-mask law: Hong Kong moving toward 'martial law' 04.10.2019

Hong Kong has passed a new regulation threatening punishment for any protesters caught wearing masks. Expert Willy Lam told DW that the move could have grave consequences for the future of civil liberties in Hong Kong.

Hongkong | Proteste

Hong Kong protesters personal data leaked by Russian website 20.09.2019

A website registered on a Russian domain has shared detailed personal information of dozens of Hong Kong protesters and journalists. Observers view it as another serious blow to the city's dwindling civil liberties.

Advertisement