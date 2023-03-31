  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Chelsea players celebrate winning the penalty shootout in a Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Olympique Lyon at Stamford Bridge
Changing of the guard? Chelsea beat European heavyweights Lyon on penaltiesImage: Adam Davy/PA via AP/picture alliance
SoccerUnited Kingdom

Chelsea's win over Lyon raises specter of all-English final

Matt Pearson London
1 hour ago

They needed the most dramatic of interventions from the video assistant referee, but Chelsea are in the Champions League semifinals. After years in the shadows, the English sides are coming for Lyon's crown.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PWUN

After more than two hours of hacks, miscues, bloody noses and emotional swings, the ball fell to Lauren James in the box. Stamford Bridge had all but lost hope, Chelsea's players seemed spent. Defeated. But England's rising star kept her head, if not her footing.

"I like to draw tackles and I think in that moment everyone expected a shot, so I just thought: 'keep composed,'" she told DW.

While James felt she drew the foul from Vicki Becho, Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor raged at the "injustice" of a decision that took the holders, and winners of six of the last seven titles, to a penalty shootout after Maren Mjelde cooly converted from the spot.

German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger then saved two Lyon penalties to complete an unlikely comeback and seal Chelsea's spot in the Champions League semifinal.

"It's amazing," said James. "Maybe people didn't expect it because [Lyon] are the champions and they've been champions for so many years. But we're Chelsea and we know what we want this year."

 

Lyon forced to accept dethroning

What they want is what Lyon have had for so long.

"They've called it our tournament for many years now," Lyon forward Ada Hegerberg told UEFA, after earlier setting up Sara Däbritz for the goal that the French side thought was the winner.

"This is a big defeat for us. But we need to face it, keep our heads high, and continue to build from it."

Though the Norwegian was a little more diplomatic than her coach, it was clear that the penalty, surprisingly overturned by the video assistant reeferee, stung.

Dzsenifer Marozsan, Lindsey Horan and Wendie Renard, players who have won everything worth winning, left the pitch with tears in their eyes. This is not a team that loses quarterfinals.

Well, it didn't used to be.

Lyon have been written off before, whether when faced with the rise of Barcelona or with the money being pumped into England's Women's Super League (WSL).

But the French side have a deep enough pool of talent to bring Hegerberg, Däbritz and Marozsan off the bench and leave France's all-time record goalscorer, Eugenie Le Sommer, on it.

After Arsenal dismantled Bayern Munich a few miles north-east of here on Wednesday evening, and with the prospect of a first all-English final very real, the threat to the rest of the continent is apparent.

"English football is on the up, but we'll keep working hard and taking the positives out of French football," insisted coach Bompastor. "Lyon are ambitious and want to win titles. When we don't win, we'll look at why."

In truth, she may conclude that Lyon don't actually need to change too much after losing an edgy, visceral sort of game decided by a contentious penalty, and then a penalty shootout.

However, the margins are now finer than they once were, and itt's hard to believe Lyon could win six of the next seven.

Emma Hayes celebrates with arms raised after Chelsea beat Lyon
Pointing the way: Chelsea coach Emma Hayes knows her team are heading in the right directionImage: Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images/picture alliance

Chelsea craving first Champions League

Chelsea still crave that first one. And with Barcelona awaiting in the semifinal and Arsenal and Wolfsburg on the other side of the draw, nothing has truly been achieved yet.

But beating the team that have cast such a long shadow over European football for so long, however it’s done, builds belief. It's a quality Chelsea, and perhaps English teams in general, have lacked in this competition thus far.

Emma Hayes, the London side's coach, wrote in her pre-match program notes that, the last time they played Lyon in 2019, Chelsea spent "much of the first leg trying to convince ourselves that we deserved to share the stage with them. This time we know we belong at this level, competing as equals with the very best in Europe."

Though Lyon's strength in depth is enviable, Chelsea, Arsenal and the two Manchester clubs, United and City, are increasingly flexing the financial muscle that those WSL sides tied to men's super clubs possess. Crowds are growing, momentum is building and the results are starting to show.

With the strength of the WSL and England's Euros win, teams and players are increasingly battle-hardened and are making a habit of winning, even when their boss has stopped believing.

"I didn't see a goal in us to be honest," admitted Hayes. "It was the most character-building performance, even if it was also the ugliest."

If Chelsea are to upset the odds again and beat Barcelona, they will need that character, and they may even need to get a little ugly. But now they know that they can. And they know that they belong.

Edited by Matt Ford

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bucha's Church of Saint Andrew the Apostle

Ukraine updates: Bucha commemorates one year since massacre

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Some members of the Ayawaso CP football club after a training session at the Accra Sports Stadium

Ghana: Cerebral palsy football offers escape from stigma

Ghana: Cerebral palsy football offers escape from stigma

Soccer14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A lab in Pakistan testing patients for HIV

Pakistan: HIV-positive adults, children face stigma

Pakistan: HIV-positive adults, children face stigma

Health22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

DW Beitrag - Fachkräfte in Deutschland

Immigration: Germany unveils plan to tackle labor shortages

Immigration: Germany unveils plan to tackle labor shortages

Business21 hours ago02:09 min
More from Germany

Europe

Roma flag, green and blue with a red circle that has spkes in the middle

Germany: Discrimination against Roma and Sinti on the rise

Germany: Discrimination against Roma and Sinti on the rise

Politics19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A lesbian couple at the beach, hugging gently

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

SocietyMarch 30, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport. In the background, one of his supporters holds up a sign that says "Witch Hunt."

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

Law and Justice2 hours ago01:46 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage