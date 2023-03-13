  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
The Oscars
Migration
Dzsenifer Marozsán with a serious look on her face in her white Germany kit
Dzsenifer Marozsán captained Germany between 2016-19Image: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images
SportsGermany

Former Germany captain Dzsenifer Marozsan to retire in April

18 minutes ago

Former Germany captain Dzsenifer Marozsan has announced her decision to retire ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The 30-year-old will earn her 112th and final cap against Brazil in April.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ObaL

Former Germany captain Dzsenifer Marozsan will retire from international football in April, after earning her 112th cap in the team's upcoming friendly against Brazil in Nuremberg.

The midfielder informed head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg of her decision, citing her lengthy recovery from rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee in April 2022.

Having picked up the injury during a World Cup qualifier against Serbia, Marozsan missed Euro 2022 as Germany reached the final.

"My serious knee injury in the spring of 2022 made me realize that it felt right to stop playing for the national team," Marozsan said in a statement. "Missing the European Championship in England was one of many signs.

"I remember well how at the 2011 World Cup, when I was also injured, I didn't even want to watch a game. Now I was the biggest fan of the girls on TV, without it hurting not to be there."

Key to Germany's dominance

Marozsan formed a crucial part of Germany's 2013 European winning side and was named as part of the squad of the tournament as the team won their sixth consecutive title in the competition.

Three years later, the Olympique Lyon player scored in theOlympic final as Germany overcame Sweden 2-1 to win Gold in Brazil. 

An equally decorated player on the domestic front, the 30-year-old won the Champions League with FFC Frankfurt in 2015 before moving to Lyon and forming part of a team that won four consecutive Champions League titles between 2016-20.

Despite successfully recovering her ACL injury and returning to the pitch for Lyon this season, Marozsan no longer believes her body can manage the workload of a domestic and international schedule.

"I'm doing well again at the club, but the knee isn't the same as it used to be," she explained. "I have to work enormously hard to make sure I can do all the training sessions and games.

"I think it would just be too much to then do internationals, preparation and the tournament."

Marozsan's importance to the success of the German team was underlined as she was voted the country's female footballer of the year three times in a row between 2017 and 2019.

National side head coach Voss-Tecklenburg paid tribute to the midfilder, who netted 33 goals in 111 matches for her country, saying: "I have the greatest respect for Dzsenifer's decision. 

"She is a great personality and an outstanding footballer who has done an incredible amount for German football. She has played a major role in the success of the women's national team as a leading player, but also as an identification figure and role model."

Dzsenifer Marozsán tries to tackle Julia Stierli (R) of FC Zürich
Lyon face a tough battle to retrain their league titleImage: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

A unique midfield talent

Lyon currently lead Paris Saint-Germain by a point in the Division 1 Féminine, while they play Chelsea in their upcoming Champions League quarter-final in March.

Across all competitions this season, Marozsan has scored seven goals in 14 appearances, including the opener in Lyon's quarter-final league cup victory over Stade de Reims.

Praising the German player maker's impact on world football, Joti Chatzialexiou, who overseas all of Germany's national teams, added: "Dzsenifer Marozssn is one of the most brilliant footballers to have played for Germany. 

"We will miss her not only as a personality on and off the pitch, but also as a technically outstanding and intuitive footballer, with special ball skills and a unique understanding of the game. 

"She has shaped an era in the national team, crowned by great titles for Germany."

km/mf (dpa/reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Fighting continues to rage around Bakhmut

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A construction site at the University of Ghana, Legon, sports complex

African Games 2023 in Ghana postponed

African Games 2023 in Ghana postponed

Sports7 hours ago02:38 min
More from Africa

Asia

Elderly people playing games at Tianzhushan Nursing Home in Shenyang, capital of northeast China s Liaoning Province

East Asia grapples with an aging society

East Asia grapples with an aging society

Society4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Film still All Quiet on the Western Front, soldier sits on a muddied battlefield, looking stunned

On the Oscar-winning 'All Quiet on the Western Front' score

On the Oscar-winning 'All Quiet on the Western Front' score

Film9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Gondolas moored side by side by posts at the edge of a wide canal in Venice, with buildings visible on the far side. They are sitting on mud, with only a little water lapping at their base.

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Nature and Environment8 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

PoliticsMarch 12, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A colorful mural stands next to skyscrapers under construction

US boomtown Austin leaves many to fall by the wayside

US boomtown Austin leaves many to fall by the wayside

Business3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Business5 hours ago02:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage