 Champions League: Bayern Munich mark a year of Flick with six in Salzburg | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.11.2020

Sports

Champions League: Bayern Munich mark a year of Flick with six in Salzburg

Bayern Munich overcame a stubborn RB to make it 14 straight wins in the Champions League. The victory came on day of head coach Hansi Flick's one year in charge of the club.

Bayern Munich players celebrate a goal

RB Salzburg 2-6 Bayern Munich, Red Bull Arena
(Berisha 4', Okugawa 66' — Lewandowski 21' pen., 88' Kristensen o.g. 44', Boateng 79', Sané 83', Hernandez 90+1')

A year to the day since Hansi Flick stepped in as interim head coach for Bayern Munich, the treble winners sealed their 14th consecutive Champions League win.

While most of the talk around the club at the moment surrounds David Alaba's future, this was about Bayern taking another step to defending their European title.

Conceding inside the first four minutes was certainly a step back, as was Masaya Okugawa equalizing just after the hour mark, but like most goals against Bayern of late, they give little more than the illusion of victory.

Mergim Berisha scores at the near post

Berisha's opener was RB Salzburg's reward

Bayern overcame spells of pressure, disallowed goals and penalties to destroy their opponents. Six goals don't reflect the game

More to follow... 

