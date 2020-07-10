Champions League: Bayern Munich await Barcelona or Napoli in quarterfinals

The tournament bracket for the remainder of the Champions League was set on Friday, with the quarterfinal and semifinal matchups drawn out in Nyon, Switzerland.

Bayern Munich await Barcelona or Napoli in the quarterfinals should they defeat Chelsea in the last 16. Both sets of teams were unable to finish their Round-of-16 ties before the Champions League was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Serge Gnabry provides cutting edge as Bayern Munich machine crushes Chelsea

Bayern hold a 3-0 advantage over Chelsea after the first leg in March, and the second leg is scheduled to take place at the beginning of August in Munich's Allianz Arena. Napoli and Barcelona are tied 1-1 after the first leg in Naples, and the second leg in Barcelona's Camp Nou is also scheduled for August.

RB Leipzig, who were able to see out their defeat of Tottenham before the pandemic-induced break, are set to face Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Europe's biggest club competition has been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has forced UEFA, Europe's football confederation, to condense the tournament to one-off games from its two-legged format and hold the remaining matches, including the final, in Lisbon, Portugal.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for August 12-15 and the semifinals for August 18-19. The final, which was originally supposed to take place in Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, is set to take place on August 23 in Lisbon's Estadio da Luz.