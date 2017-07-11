Catalonia election: Separatist parties expand majority

Separatist parties in Catalonia secured a total of 74 seats in the regional parliament in Barcelona, with 90% of the votes having already been counted. The three parties have expanded their majority in the 135-seat assembly, having previously won 70 seats in total in 2017.

The Socialist PSOE, which governs in Madrid, has improved its standing to 33 seats.

The leftist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya will get 33 seats, while the centre-right Junts will receive 32 seats.

Far-left separatist party CUP will receive nine seats.

The far-right Vox Party will enter Catalonia's regional parliament for the first time, winning 11 seats. The conservative People's Party is only expected to receive three seats.

The Sunday vote across the troubled region of Catalonia was widely seen as a test for the Catalan separatist forces.

While the election is unlikely to result in the same political upheaval that led to the region's declaration of independence in 2017, the outcome will likely indicate the appeal and trajectory of the pro-independence movement.

What triggered the vote?

Earlier opinion polls had predicted a tight race against parties not in favor of secession. They include the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party PSOE, the national governing party, which was expected to snag at least 20% of the vote. The center-left party opposes Catalonia's secession from Spain, but supports dialogue between Barcelona and Madrid.

Two separatist parties have been heading a minority government in the regional parliament — the left-wing Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya and the center-right Junts.

The minority government called for a new election after regional president Quim Torra was suspended from office by the Spanish judiciary in September. He was removed after refusing to take down pro-independence symbols from public buildings.

When are results expected?

Polling stations closed at 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). Preliminary results are expected around 10 p.m., although this year's large number of postal ballots could delay full results.

How did the pandemic impact the vote?

Some 5.3 million people in Catalonia were eligible to vote, but concerns about the pandemic might have led to a historically low voter turnout.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials recommended that voting times were staggered. Those who are deemed high risk were encouraged to vote in the morning, leaving the general population able to vote in person from noon until 7 p.m.

Those who are COVID-19 positive, in quarantine or living with an infected person were then to vote in the last hour before polls closed.

Voters had to wear face masks, keep their distance while in line and use disinfectant provided at polling stations.

What happened in 2017?

In 2017, Catalonia sparked Spain's biggest political crisis in decades after separatist leaders held an independence referendum, despite courts ruling that the vote was unconstitutional.

Following a short-lived declaration of independence, the wealthy region was placed under emergency measures by Spain's central government. Catalonia's regional president at the time, Carles Puigdemont, fled to Belgium while other separatist leaders were sentenced to prison.

