Carnival spread COVID in Cologne — again

Everything about Carnival in its traditional form goes against COVID-19 safety protocols.

But that didn't stop many from partying — and protesting — at Cologne's large Carnival celebration a week ago. Celebrated since the Middle Ages as a last moment of indulgence before Lent, a Catholic fasting ritual observed during the 40 days leading up to Easter, the tradition includes communal eating, drinking and elaborate parades.

Despite the employment of some COVID prevention measures aimed at safely maintaining the tradition late last month, the virus spread.

A week after the end of the festival, Cologne is seeing a sharp rise in the seven-day incidence rate of COVID infections — 56% higher than the national average.

The show must go on

"It's hard to cancel tradition if you respect the current restrictions," wrote Judith Blümcke, head of the Cologne tourist board's corporate communications, in an email to DW.

This year's Carnival event followed national COVID protocols and included added measures aimed at reducing possible spread.

"The city of Cologne decided that it is better that people celebrate under official terms than at private parties without restrictions," Blümcke wrote.

Over the six days of official Carnival celebrations, the city operated as an "area for traditional festivities."

The country's 2G+ rule, which requires a booster vaccination, double vaccination or proof of recovery along with a negative COVID test, was enforced. While masks were not required outdoors, random compliance checks were ordered throughout the day.

Pub crawlers and others attending indoor events were asked to provide additional proof of a negative COVID test.

Indoor carnival gatherings were canceled along with the holiday’s biggest parade, which was substituted with a gathering of some 8,000 people at a local stadium.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which occurred the same day festivities started, the event was "transformed into a demonstration for peace around the whole city," Blümcke wrote.

Cologne attendees protested the Russian invasion of Ukraine after the news came on the first day of the festival

Still, despite the city's efforts to ward off spread, COVID infections are on the rise.

Rates are especially high among 20-29 year olds, who are currently displaying a seven-day incidence rate around 118% higher than the national average.

The University Hospital of Cologne is also feeling the fallout from rising infection rates, with 689 employees infected or in quarantine.

While the city says the increase could be "an indication of infection in connection with Carnival", this number cannot be confirmed because contact tracing was reduced before the event.

Cancel-ing culture?

This region of Germany has a history with Carnival and COVID. A Carnival celebration in Heinsberg County, located between the city of Düsseldorf and Germany's border with the Netherlands, was one of Germany’s first COVID super spreader events in 2020.

The county emerged as a large infection cluster, recording 68 deaths and 1,798 infections by May.

The typical six-day celebration that takes place the spring was canceled in 2021, but a fall version was still held in November. The city of Cologne employed a patchwork of regulations asking the unvaccinated to stay at home, reducing crowds by a third and placing barriers around traditional party areas.

Many people dress up in elaborate costumes to celebrate Carnival in Germany

Carnival has deep roots in Germany's Western state. "Carnival season" starts with festivities on Nov. 11. at 11:11 and ends with additional celebrations the day before Ash Wednesday.

The festival is a cultural and financial touchstone of the Nordrhein Westfalen region of Germany, with the celebratory spillover generating around €600 million (€693 million) for businesses in 2018.

Edited by: Clare Roth