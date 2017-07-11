Car kills 5, injures several in Trier pedestrian zone

Five people died and more than a dozen others were injured in the western German city of Trier on Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle that tore through a pedestrian zone.

Authorities have said the driver was a 51-year-old German man. He was arrested shortly afterwards and the vehicle was seized.

Among the victims was a 9-month-old baby, whose mother is being treated in the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

Other victims include a 73-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman. All of them are residents of the city of Trier, police vice president Franz-Dieter Ankner said. Police later told Germany's DPA news agency the fifth victim was a 52-year-old woman.

Officials said the driver was a local man from the Trier area without a prior police record.

The car he used was a Land Rover sports utility vehicle that did not belong to him, but which police said was not stolen.

Motive unknown

The suspect was found to have been living in the car in the days leading up to the attack, and had a high alcohol content in his blood after a test was performed following his arrest.

Authorities said the suspect's motive was still unclear, but they were looking into "possible psychiatric problems," the city's prosecutor said. Investigators said there was no indication of the incident having a "political" motivation at this point.

Police and prosecutors said the man did appear to intend to cause harm, as he drove through the pedestrian zone "in a zigzag pattern" so as to strike people walking along.

But authorities still urged the public to avoid spreading rumors about the incident, saying they would continue to provide information.

Pedestrians at Fleischstrasse where the car drove through and struck those in its path

'Traumatized' witnesses

Witnesses described a frightening scene, as the car deliberately crashed through the shopping zone near the city's landmark Roman gate, Porta Nigra, hitting pedestrians along the way.

Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe told a press conference earlier in the afternoon that it was "a dark day" for the city.

"I just walked through the city center and it was just horrible," the mayor said, fighting back tears.

Leibe said a memorial would be placed on Wednesday at the renowned Porta Nigra monument, so that people could express their solidarity with the victims and the city.

"What did these people do? They just wanted to go to the city, shop, and now they are dead,'' Leibe said.

'A terrible day' for Trier

The Premier of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer, expressed shock about the events in Trier, her hometown, in what she called "a terrible day" for the city and the country.

"My deepest sympathy goes to the relatives of the dead. I wish all those injured a speedy recovery," the state premier, who's husband is a former mayor of Trier, said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her sympathy and compassion towards the victims and their relatives.

"The news from Trier makes me very sad," she said in a statement posted on Twitter by spokesman Steffen Seibert.

"My sympathy goes out to the relatives of those whose lives were ended so abruptly and violently," Merkel said, adding that she those who were injured and affected by the incident were also in her thoughts.

wmr,jcg/msh (Reuters, dpa)