Bundesliga preview: Schalke look to bare teeth against vulnerable Nuremberg

The Bundesliga's Saturday evening topspiel (top game) often features two of its best sides, with the league and its fans hoping for an entertaining slugfest between big-hitters, much like the last instance, when Borussia Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 3-2.

But in this weekend's edition, the intrigue is created by inadequacy, as the league's joint-worst attack meets a defense that's conceded 15 goals in its last five games.

For Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco, a home clash with newly-promoted Nuremberg presents itself as a way to escape an attacking funk that has left last season's runners-up a point above the relegation playoff place having failed to score in more than half of their league games.

It's a far cry from this time last year, when a rousing comeback from 4-0 down against Ruhr rivals Borussia Dortmund kept Schalke in the Champions League picture and was another feather in the cap of their impressive young coach.

"Every one of our players is fully-focused but they have their worries about the situation," said Tedesco ahead of the Nuremberg game. "It's not easy to cope with. Everyone is ready and knows what job they have to do."

Tedesco's tactical nous will be tested still further this weekend as two of his first choice forwards, Mark Uth and Breel Embolo, are missing through injury and Guido Burgstaller — last season's top scorer — has hit the net just once in his 592 minutes on the pitch in the Bundesliga.

Despite Schalke's toothless attack, Nuremberg coach Michael Köllner remains wary of Tedesco's men. But the 48-year-old thinks some time for reflection might help him and his team as they look to end a five-game winless run.

"The international break came at the right time for us," Köllner said on Thursday. "It was good to rest the head a bit and recharge your batteries on the pitch at the same time."

Köllner's men will be backed by at least 6000 travelling fans, with the two clubs enjoying a long-term "fan friendship". While the atmosphere might please both sets of fans, there isn't a result that would do the same.

Elsewhere on matchday 12

— While Dortmund having been grabbing all the headlines, Eintracht Frankfurt have been putting up similarly staggering numbers to lead the Bundesliga form table over the last six games. The Eagles were expected to struggle after the departure of Niko Kovac to Bayern Munich but after an indifferent start, they are soaring again. Adi Hütter's side travel to Ausgburg on Saturday boasting the league's two top scorers in Luka Jovic (9) and Sebastian Haller (8).

Sebastian Haller has been among the goals this season

— Bayern Munich lie ninth on that same form table, after three losses in their last six games. Fortunately for Kovac and his side, they face the team bottom of that table - Fortuna Düsseldorf. But the newly-promoted side did get a long overdue win last time out, 4-1 over Hertha Berlin. Until very recently, Bayern hosting the league's worst defense would have meant the only question was of the margin of victory. Not so much anymore...

- Borussia Mönchengladbach are the only side in Germany's top flight with a perfect home record and have the chance to extend that when they host lowly Hannover on Sunday night. Should Dortmund slip up in Mainz on Saturday the Foals could cut the gap to the top to a point or two.

Matchday 12 fixtures

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart (Friday, 20:30 CET)

Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Saturday, 15:30)

Bayern Munich vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

Hertha Berlin vs. Hoffenheim

Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund

Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig

Schalke vs. Nuremberg (Saturday, 18:30)

Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen (Sunday, 15:30)

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hannover (Sunday, 18:30)