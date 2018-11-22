 Bundesliga preview: Schalke look to bare teeth against vulnerable Nuremberg | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bundesliga preview: Schalke look to bare teeth against vulnerable Nuremberg

Second season syndrome is well and truly kicking in for Domenico Tedesco's Schalke. The Royal Blues have scored at less than a goal a game and are missing two forwards, but will leaky Nuremberg prove ideal opponents?

Fußball Schalke Trainer Domenico Tedesco (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hitij)

The Bundesliga's Saturday evening topspiel (top game) often features two of its best sides, with the league and its fans hoping for an entertaining slugfest between big-hitters, much like the last instance, when Borussia Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 3-2.

But in this weekend's edition, the intrigue is created by inadequacy, as the league's joint-worst attack meets a defense that's conceded 15 goals in its last five games.

For Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco, a home clash with newly-promoted Nuremberg presents itself as a way to escape an attacking funk that has left last season's runners-up a point above the relegation playoff place having failed to score in more than half of their league games.

It's a far cry from this time last year, when a rousing comeback from 4-0 down against Ruhr rivals Borussia Dortmund kept Schalke in the Champions League picture and was another feather in the cap of their impressive young coach. 

"Every one of our players is fully-focused but they have their worries about the situation," said Tedesco ahead of the Nuremberg game. "It's not easy to cope with. Everyone is ready and knows what job they have to do."

Tedesco's tactical nous will be tested still further this weekend as two of his first choice forwards, Mark Uth and Breel Embolo, are missing through injury and Guido Burgstaller — last season's top scorer — has hit the net just once in his 592 minutes on the pitch in the Bundesliga.

Despite Schalke's toothless attack, Nuremberg coach Michael Köllner remains wary of Tedesco's men. But the 48-year-old thinks some time for reflection might help him and his team as they look to end a five-game winless run.

"The international break came at the right time for us," Köllner said on Thursday. "It was good to rest the head a bit and recharge your batteries on the pitch at the same time."

Köllner's men will be backed by at least 6000 travelling fans, with the two clubs enjoying a long-term "fan friendship". While the atmosphere might please both sets of fans, there isn't a result that would do the same.

Elsewhere on matchday 12

— While Dortmund having been grabbing all the headlines, Eintracht Frankfurt have been putting up similarly staggering numbers to lead the Bundesliga form table over the last six games. The Eagles were expected to struggle after the departure of Niko Kovac to Bayern Munich but after an indifferent start, they are soaring again. Adi Hütter's side travel to Ausgburg on Saturday boasting the league's two top scorers in Luka Jovic (9) and Sebastian Haller (8).

Sebastian Haller has been among the goals this season(Reuters/Y. Kourtoglou)

Sebastian Haller has been among the goals this season

— Bayern Munich lie ninth on that same form table, after three losses in their last six games. Fortunately for Kovac and his side, they face the team bottom of that table - Fortuna Düsseldorf. But the newly-promoted side did get a long overdue win last time out, 4-1 over Hertha Berlin. Until very recently, Bayern hosting the league's worst defense would have meant the only question was of the margin of victory. Not so much anymore...

- Borussia Mönchengladbach are the only side in Germany's top flight with a perfect home record and have the chance to extend that when they host lowly Hannover on Sunday night. Should Dortmund slip up in Mainz on Saturday the Foals could cut the gap to the top to a point or two.

Matchday 12 fixtures

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart (Friday, 20:30 CET)

Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Saturday, 15:30)

Bayern Munich vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf 

Hertha Berlin vs. Hoffenheim

Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund

Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig 

Schalke vs. Nuremberg (Saturday, 18:30)

Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen (Sunday, 15:30)

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hannover (Sunday, 18:30)

Watch video 01:24
Now live
01:24 mins.

Luka Jovic - The league's top scorer

DW recommends

Five big questions ahead of the Bundesliga's return

Can Borussia Dortmund's young guns sustain their title challenge? Should Bayern learn from others? And can Domenico Tedesco find some goals from somewhere? DW examines the big issues ahead of the Bundesliga's return. (22.11.2018)  

Bundesliga Monday games to be discontinued as fan protests persist

After protests from supporters, the German Football League has confirmed that unpopular Monday night matches are to be abolished. When the new Bundesliga TV deal is negotiated, there will instead be more Sunday matches. (21.11.2018)  

German Cup: Schalke's new boys' struggles highlighted by Mark Uth's goal drought

If the goals have dried up for Schalke, for Mark Uth, this is a drought. Despite scoring the winning penalty in a shootout win over Cologne, the Germany striker has gone nearly 17 hours without scoring for his new club. (31.10.2018)  

Bayern's faults highlighted by Favre's faith in Dortmund youth

Borussia Dortmund's breathless victory over Bayern Munich was a Klassiker win for the ages. But several aspects of the 3-2 triumph highlighted some uncomfortable truths for Bayern, writes DW's Michael Da Silva. (11.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Luka Jovic - The league's top scorer  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund v Bayern München | Jubel Marco Reus

Five big questions ahead of the Bundesliga's return 22.11.2018

Can Borussia Dortmund's young guns sustain their title challenge? Should Bayern learn from others? And can Domenico Tedesco find some goals from somewhere? DW examines the big issues ahead of the Bundesliga's return.

Dortmund - Signal Iduna Park - Leere Südtribüne

Fear on the Yellow Wall: Borussia Dortmund ultras threatened by right-wing hooligans 19.11.2018

Borussia Dortmund's ultras have done more than most to combat right-wing extremism in German football. But according to local media, their hegemony on the Südtribüne has been challenged by some unwelcome visitors.

Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund v Bayern München

Jadon Sancho turned down Bayern Munich to enjoy life at Borussia Dortmund 14.11.2018

English teenager Jadon Sancho chose Borussia Dortmund over Bayern Munich, the Bavarian club have admitted. And he won't likely be the last one as Dortmund focus their scouting efforts on English youth.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 