Bayern's faults highlighted by Favre's faith in Dortmund youth

Energetic, youthful and vibrant are just a few of the words you can use to describe Borussia Dortmund, after another statement win in what has been a season of statement wins. Lucien Favre has unlocked the potential and extracted the best from an eclectic collection of players, many of whom didn't feature last season under Peter Bosz or Peter Stöger.

The reinvention of the star of the Klassiker triumph, Marco Reus, the raw talent of Jadon Sancho, the assurance of Manuel Akanji and the revelation that has been Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan was plucked from Real Madrid's reserves and given a two-year loan, which could be enough time to establish himself as one of the best fullbacks in the world, if his current rate of progress is anything to go by.

Dortmund's performance against the six-time champions was a sign that things could be about to change in the hierarchy of German football, which has long been hampered as a spectacle by Bayern's dominance, even if that has been a result of the failure of the also rans rather than anything Bayern have done wrong.

Clubs heading in different directions

What had appeared to be a season of transition in Dortmund is shaping up to be something built on much stronger foundations. The risks taken at board level to appoint Favre and then sign the players that have progressed under the coach at such speed have to be applauded, particularly after the series of decisions that had left many questioning whether Hans-Joachim Watzke was steering Dortmund into the rocks.

There's still a long way to go, but with Dortmund heading for the stratosphere, Bayern Munich seem destined for something altogether different. Whatever it is, there's a distinct feeling that these are two clubs moving in opposite directions. The lack of any significant summer signings when many of their key players are around 30, and many others – Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben for example — are into their mid 30s and well past their peak.

Achraf Hakimi (l) and Jadon Sancho have both impressed for Dortmund this season

This is not an issue that has creeped up on Bayern either, and the return of Serge Gnabry and acquisition of Leon Goreztka don't cut it for a club of Bayern's stature. There is no explanation for this inactivity in the transfer market other than that the arrogance of Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has allowed them to believe that Bayern can continue to dominate the Bundesliga and compete in Europe without investment.

Take PSG, Manchester City, Liverpool or Barcelona — the kinds of teams Bayern are competing with in the Champions League — and all of them have made significant upgrades in the past two or three transfer windows. Bayern's team is, give or take, the same as when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge. In fact, they've made more managerial appointments than significant signings in the past year.

Kovac not backed in the market

This makes the decision to appoint Niko Kovac and then fail to back him up with transfer funds even more bizarre. Kovac has had to absorb the losses of French duo Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso to serious injury early on, and Hoeness' latest comments — that there will be no activity in the January transfer market — are obstinate and demonstrate a failure to understand his culpability in the challenges currently facing the club.

And finally there's the issue of squad harmony. James Rodriguez is one of the most vocal critics of Kovac, having reportedly said "We're not at Frankfurt anymore" in the team locker room after Bayern were held to a 1-1 draw with Freiburg last month. That kind of open insubordination has left many to question whether Kovac, through little fault of his own (apart from dropping the best player in the Bundesliga in the second half of last season, perhaps) has lost the dressing room. There seems to be little support for the Croatian coach as Bayern's performances go from bad to worse.

In almost every area on and off the pitch, Dortmund are outperforming Bayern. Dortmund's togetherness only exposes Bayern's fractures, Favre's faith in youth only underlines Kovac's reluctance to change his tactics, and the success of Dortmund's youngsters merely highlights the errors being made at board level at Bayern. Unlike Ancelotti, Kovac is Hoeness' man, meaning this season could be a transitional one for Bayern rather than their reborn bitter rivals

Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures Eintracht Frankfurt 3 - 0 Schalke Luka Jovic's brace heaped more misery on Schalke, as the Serbian made it nine league goals for the season. After a dull opening half, Jovic latched on to an Ante Rebic through ball to give the hosts the lead just after the hour mark. Rebic almost sealed it soon after but his shot hit the post. That mattered little when Jovic lashed in a second on 73 minutes. Sebastian Haller completed the rout.

Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures RB Leipzig 3 - 0 Bayer Leverkusen The Red Bulls made it five Bundesliga matches without conceding as they brushed aside their limp visitors. Yusuf Poulsen (pictured) lifted in a first half opener before a rare Lukas Klostermann goal doubled the lead in the second period. Poulsen wrapped it up late on. Leverkusen have now won just 11 points from their 11 games and the pressure is very much on Heiko Herrlich.

Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures Werder Bremen 1-3 Gladbach Alassane Plea totally stole the show, bagging a hat trick and maintaining Borussia Mönchengladbach's pressure on the league leaders. The second took a lucky deflection, but his first and third were pure quality. Plea has eight goals this season so far. Nuri Sahin's second-half strike for Werder was a mere consolation.

Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures Düsseldorf 4-1 Hertha Berlin Takashi Usami hadn't scored a top-flight goal in the Bundesliga since September 2012, until he broke the deadlock against 10-man Hertha on Saturday. Maximilian Mittelstädt managed to pick up a pair of first-half bookings to put his team on the back foot. Düsseldorf would later stretch their lead and seal all three points, ending a run of six straight defeats.

Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures Freiburg 1-3 Mainz Pick that one out! Jean-Philippe Gbamin's early opener for Mainz was a ferocious low drive from distance. His near-namesake Jean-Philippe Mateta added another later in the first half. For the second game on the bounce, Mainz's Jean-Philippes both notched goals and Mainz held on to keep their good form going.

Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures Nuremberg 0-2 Stuttgart The Swabian drought lasted from October 6 to November 10. Timo Baumgartl's left-footed finish was the club's first goal in more than a month and their first since coach Markus Weinzierl took charge. As with buses, you wait ages for a goal and then two come along at once. Erik Thommy doubled Stuttgart's tally later in the game to keep it close at the foot of the table.

Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures Hoffenheim 2-1 Augsburg Two goals in four days for Andrej Kramaric, who added a Bundesliga goal to his midweek strike from range in the Champions League. Unlike the draw against Lyon, though, Hoffenheim could savor three home points against Augsburg. Hat tip to the evergreen Alfred Finnbogason for a splendid chipped finish on his weaker left foot, though the points go to Nagelsmann's crew thanks to Reiss Nelson.

Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich The Bundesliga title race came alive after a thrilling Saturday evening match saw BVB just about come out on top against defending champions Bayern Munich. In a game full of chances and drama, Bayern saw their halftime lead removed by a Marco Reus penalty. Robert Lewandowski added a second moments later, but Reus wasn't done and then it was 2-2. Off the bench, Paco Alcacer scored the winner.

Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures Hannover 2-1 Wolfsburg Linton Maina's crisp volley set Hannover on course for three crucial points against Wolfsburg. The youngest player on the pitch, playing on his least favored flank, showed top technique on his weaker left foot. Ihlas Bebou had a big night too; he delivered the cross for Maina's goal and then notched one of his own, making amends for a couple of big first-half chances he'd squandered. Author: Mark Hallam



